SINGAPORE, July 4 Asian gasoil cash premiums spiked to a two-week high on Wednesday as spot demand emerged from Jordan and a refinery fire in Thailand might curb domestic output. The premiums for the 0.5 percent, 0.25 percent and 500 ppm sulphur gasoil grades gained 5-15 cents to five cents, $1.55 and $2.50 a barrel respectively, Reuters data showed. Jordan Petroleum Refinery, the country's sole refinery, is seeking 500,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery from September to December, traders said. The tender, which is expected to be officially floated later on Wednesday, will close on July 31, with offers to stay valid for 10 days. The delivery period could extend to March if gas deliveries from Egypt are approved, a Jordan-based industry source said. The large requirement will likely support gasoil prices as supply remains tight in the region amid refinery maintenance in Singapore. Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl shut its 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery for one week on Wednesday after a fire damaged a crude distillation unit. While Bangchak's supply to the domestic market might be disrupted, it might have minimum impact on the gasoil market as the refiner rarely exports the product. "They export small volumes occasionally to the Philippines and to Cambodia, but I don't think there will be much of an impact," said a Singapore-based trader. Demand is also typically low during the monsoon season, a second source said. To ensure uninterrupted supply across its retail network the company may have to seek products from Thailand's top energy firm PTT or turn to imports, traders said. PTT has floated a tender to export 30,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery in July. It is unclear if it plans to cancel the tender. In Taiwan, CPC has offered a 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo for loading in August, after a long absence in the spot market for that grade. CPC has shut a 60,000 bpd hydrotreater for maintenance at its 300,000 bpd Talin refinery for two months. In the jet fuel market, prices remained steady with Formosa's tender offering a cargo for loading in early August fetching similar premiums to its July-loading cargo. A Hong-Kong based buyer had paid a premium of about 5 cents a barrel for the cargo, traders said. * TENDERS: Taiwan's CPC has offered 75,000-250,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over August 9-30 and 55,000-90,000 barrels of 2 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over August 1-30. The tender closes on July 5 and is valid until July 6. * CASH DEALS: One jet deal, one gasoil trade. - Vitol sold 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over July 20-24 to China Aviation Oil at a premium of 15 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Trafigura bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over July 23-27 from SK Energy at a premium of five cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 113.84 1.83 1.63 112.01 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.05 0.15 -150.00 -0.10 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 115.34 1.78 1.57 113.56 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.55 0.10 6.90 1.45 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 116.29 1.73 1.51 114.56 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.50 0.05 2.04 2.45 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 117.59 1.68 1.45 115.91 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.80 0.00 0.00 3.80 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 114.91 1.83 1.62 113.08 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.15 0.05 50.00 0.10 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 99.27 1.45 1.48 97.82 Gasoil M1 113.81 1.70 1.52 112.11 Gasoil M1/M2 0.06 0.07 N/A -0.01 Gasoil M2 113.75 1.63 1.45 112.12 Regrade M1 0.97 0.09 10.23 0.88 Regrade M2 0.96 0.13 15.66 0.83 Jet M1 114.78 1.79 1.58 112.99 Jet M1/M2 0.07 0.03 75.00 0.04 Jet M2 114.71 1.76 1.56 112.95 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.20 -0.15 -0.86 17.35 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.32 -0.19 -1.09 17.51 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 18.16 -0.02 -0.11 18.18 Jet Cracks M2 18.42 -0.06 -0.32 18.48 East-West M1 -25.87 -0.59 2.33 -25.28 East-West M2 -20.19 -0.61 3.12 -19.58 LGO M1 873.75 13.25 1.54 860.50 LGO M1/M2 6.12 0.49 8.70 5.63 LGO M2 867.63 12.75 1.49 854.88 Crack LGO-Brent M1 17.19 0.26 1.54 16.93 Crack LGO-Brent M2 16.88 0.11 0.66 16.77 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jason Neely)