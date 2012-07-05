SINGAPORE, July 5 Asian gasoil cash premiums climbed on Thursday after refinery shutdowns curbed supply in the region and inventory dwindled to a more-than-seven-month low. Premiums rose by 5 to 10 cents to reach 10 cents a barrel for the 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil grade, $1.60 for the 0.25 percent, $2.55 for the 500 ppm and $3.90 for the 10 ppm, Reuters data showed. Singapore onshore jet fuel and diesel stocks fell for a third straight week to a 29-week low of 7.79 million barrels, in the week to July 4, data from International Enterprise showed. Singapore's imports from Japan and South Korea remained low as refiners in those countries cut runs due to weak margins, and it received no shipments from Malaysia and China last week. But volumes from China could increase soon as the country is expected to step up exports as its domestic inventory of diesel was high due to lower demand. Thai exports are expected to be curbed as the country's Bangchak refinery is shut following a fire this week. In Sri Lanka, the country's sole 50,000 barrels per day refinery shut completely on July 2 for planned maintenance for 35 days, slightly shorter than the initial estimate of two months, an industry source said. This caused a spike in diesel imports into the country. In the Middle East, Bahrain Petroleum Corp sold an August-loading jet fuel cargo to an unidentified buyer at a premium of just above $2.20 a barrel to Middle East quotes. Demand has been steady from Europe due to workable arbitrage, a Gulf-based trader said. Tasweeq has offered a high sulphur gasoil and jet fuel cargo for loading in August, which could provide some support to the tightly supplied market. In India, Hindustan Petroleum Corp has sold a 1 percent sulphur gasoil cargo for loading July 22-26 to Trafigura. The price, however, could not be verified. * TENDERS: Saigon Petro is seeking a total of 15,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil, 5,000 tonnes of which are on behalf of Thalexim, for delivery Aug. 26-30. The tender closes on July 6, with same-day validity. - Tasweeq has offered 40,000 tonnes of 0.2 percent sulphur gasoil for loading Aug. 21-22 and a similar quantity of jet fuel for loading Aug. 28-29. Both tenders close on July 16 and are valid until July 19. * CASH DEALS: Two jet deals, two gasoil trades. - Shell bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading July 26-30 from BP at parity to the average of July 25-31 Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading July 20-24 from BP at a premium of 5 cents a barrel to the average of July 19-25 Singapore quotes. - Brightoil bought 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading July 20-24 from Glencore at a premium of 10 cents a barrel to the average of July 9-13 Singapore quotes. - BP bought 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel for loading July 20-24 from PetroChina at a premium of $3.90 a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 114.48 0.64 0.56 113.84 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.10 0.05 100.00 0.05 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 115.98 0.64 0.55 115.34 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.60 0.05 3.23 1.55 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 116.93 0.64 0.55 116.29 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.55 0.05 2.00 2.50 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 118.28 0.69 0.59 117.59 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.90 0.10 2.63 3.80 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 115.29 0.38 0.33 114.91 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.03 -0.12 -80.00 0.15 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 100.46 1.19 1.20 99.27 Gasoil M1 114.43 0.62 0.54 113.81 Gasoil M1/M2 0.14 0.08 133.33 0.06 Gasoil M2 114.29 0.54 0.47 113.75 Regrade M1 0.86 -0.11 -11.34 0.97 Regrade M2 0.92 -0.04 -4.17 0.96 Jet M1 115.29 0.51 0.44 114.78 Jet M1/M2 0.08 0.01 14.29 0.07 Jet M2 115.21 0.50 0.44 114.71 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.76 -0.44 -2.56 17.20 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.92 -0.40 -2.31 17.32 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 17.68 -0.48 -2.64 18.16 Jet Cracks M2 17.98 -0.44 -2.39 18.42 East-West M1 -30.00 -4.13 15.96 -25.87 East-West M2 -24.42 -4.23 20.95 -20.19 LGO M1 882.50 8.75 1.00 873.75 LGO M1/M2 6.62 0.50 8.17 6.12 LGO M2 875.88 8.25 0.95 867.63 Crack LGO-Brent M1 17.11 -0.08 -0.47 17.19 Crack LGO-Brent M2 16.91 0.03 0.18 16.88 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Jane Baird)