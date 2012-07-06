SINGAPORE, July 6 Prompt gasoil prices continued
to climb on Friday as demand started emerging and supply
remained tight partly due to refinery maintenance in Asia,
traders said.
The price difference between July and August diesel in the
derivatives market climbed 17 cents to a one-month high of 31
cents a barrel, Reuters data showed.
Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum is seeking 20,000 tonnes of
diesel for delivery in July after a fire forced the closure of
its refinery in central Bangkok, traders said.
The company usually exports diesel in small volumes to
countries including Cambodia and the Philippines, rarely
importing the product because Thailand is a net exporter of
diesel, traders said.
In South Korea, shipping fixtures show that the "Pacific
Oasis" has been booked to carry at least 30,000 tonnes of 10 ppm
sulphur diesel to load from Japan in mid-July headed for South
Korea, in what traders said is an unusual arbitrage move.
Both North Asian countries are net exporters of diesel. They
usually only import the fuel when there are refinery outages or
a spike in domestic demand.
"The government's tax exemption for those importing and
selling on KRX (Korea Exchange) has been encouraging diesel
imports into Korea," a Singapore-based trader said.
"I assume Korean domestic prices are high enough to allow for
the imports."
South Korea opened its first online spot market for oil
products on March 30 in a bid to tame record-high fuel prices
and increase transparency.
Although both the South Korean and Thai import volumes are
small, they are expected to put pressure in a tightly supplied
diesel market, traders said.
Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell have been actively
seeking low sulphur diesel cargoes in the spot market ahead of
the permanent closure of Shell's 79,000 barrels per day Clyde
refinery in Australia on September 30.
During the trading period on Friday, BP continued to bid up
the premium for the 10 ppm sulphur diesel, placing a bid of
$3.90 a barrel above the average of July 20-26 Singapore quotes,
pushing premiums to a 7-month high. QGO010-SIN-DIF
The strength was reflected in a tender by Indian Oil Corp
(IOC) which fetched the highest premium in more than six months
as limited monsoon season rainfall keeps demand steady in India.
IOC paid a premium of about $7.50-$7.60 per barrel above its
own formula to PetroChina Co Ltd for 60,000
tonnes of 320-parts-per-million sulphur diesel for July 29-31
delivery. This is about 4-5 percent higher than an early-July
cargo it bought from Royal Dutch Shell Plc at a premium of about
$7.20 per barrel.
IOC's latest diesel purchase brings its total import volume
in July to 120,000 tonnes and 60,000 tonnes in June, its first
imports in four months.
"Supply is very tight now because of oil majors and Saudi
Arabia snapping up all the spot cargoes," a middle distillates
trader said.
* TENDERS: Bangchak Petroleum seeks two cargoes of 10,000
tonnes each of 50 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery over July
15-17 and July 18-20. The tender closes on July 9.
* CASH DEALS: Two jet fuel deals, one gasoil trade.
- Hin Leong bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for July
24-28 loading from BP at a premium of 10 cents a barrel to the
average of July 24-30 Singapore quotes.
- Hin Leong bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for August
1-5 loading from JP Morgan Ventures at a premium of 10 cents to
the average of August 1-7 Singapore quotes.
- BP bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil
for July 27-31 loading from SK Energy at a premium of 20 cents a
barrel over Singapore quotes.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 114.91 0.43 0.38 114.48 GO-SIN
GO 0.5 Diff 0.20 0.10 100.00 0.10 GO-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 116.42 0.44 0.38 115.98 GO25-SIN
GO 0.25 Diff 1.71 0.11 6.87 1.60 GO25-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 117.31 0.38 0.32 116.93 GO005-SIN
GO 0.05 Diff 2.60 0.05 1.96 2.55 GO005-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 118.62 0.34 0.29 118.28 GO10-SIN
0.001%
GO 0.001 Diff 3.92 0.02 0.51 3.90 GO10-SIN-DIF
Spot Jet/Kero 115.51 0.22 0.19 115.29 JET-SIN
Jet/Kero Diff 0.10 0.07 233.33 0.03 JET-SIN-DIF
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 99.94 -0.52 -0.52 100.46
Gasoil M1 114.82 0.39 0.34 114.43
Gasoil M1/M2 0.31 0.17 121.43 0.14
Gasoil M2 114.51 0.22 0.19 114.29
Regrade M1 0.63 -0.23 -26.74 0.86
Regrade M2 0.82 -0.10 -10.87 0.92
Jet M1 115.45 0.16 0.14 115.29
Jet M1/M2 0.12 0.04 50.00 0.08
Jet M2 115.33 0.12 0.10 115.21
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.39 0.63 3.76 16.76
Cracks M1
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.42 0.50 2.96 16.92
Cracks M2
Jet Cracks M1 18.21 0.53 3.00 17.68
Jet Cracks M2 18.50 0.52 2.89 17.98
East-West M1 -25.84 4.16 -13.87 -30.00
East-West M2 -21.53 2.89 -11.83 -24.42
LGO M1 881.25 -1.25 -0.14 882.50
LGO M1/M2 6.62 0.00 0.00 6.62
LGO M2 874.63 -1.25 -0.14 875.88
Crack LGO-Brent M1 17.46 0.35 2.05 17.11
Crack LGO-Brent M2 17.31 0.40 2.37 16.91
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan. Editing by Jane Merriman)