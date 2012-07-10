SINGAPORE, July 10 Asian ultra low sulphur
diesel premiums soared to a 15-month high as traders are willing
to pay up for limited barrels available on refinery maintenance
in the region.
The cash premiums for the 10 ppm sulphur diesel surged by 25
cents to $4.25 a barrel above benchmark Singapore quotes,
highest since April, 2011, while the premiums for other gasoil
grades also rose to their highest since January, Reuters data
showed.
The price difference between July and August derivatives
also shot up to a six-month high, the data showed.
Liquidity also picked up in the derivatives market, with
2.15 million barrels exchanging hands on Thursday, the highest
number of trades since July 7, last year.
"It's a combination of supply constraints and bullish buying
from some of the big players," a Singapore-based middle
distillates trader said, in reference to Tuesday's physical
diesel purchases by Vitol, PetroChina and Royal Dutch Shell.
Shell, together with fellow oil major BP, has been actively
seeking and purchasing diesel cargoes in the spot market due to
an anticipated increase in demand from Australia when its 79,000
barrels per day (bpd) Clyde refinery shuts in late September.
The company also has a planned partial maintenance planned
at its 500,000 bpd refinery in Singapore for a month's work from
early July.
The higher premiums were also reflected in a recent sell
tender by Taiwan's CPC. The company sold a long-range (LR) sized
diesel cargo to an unidentified buyer at a premium of about
$1.75 a barrel.
It also sold a 2 percent sulphur gasoil cargo at a discount
of $1.30 a barrel to Singapore quotes, traders said.
In Thailand, a recent tender by Bangchak Petroleum was not
awarded due to high offers and could likely have been sourced
within the domestic market, traders said. This, however, could
not be confirmed.
"The prices offered were really expensive so they're trying
their best to get the volumes from within the domestic market,"
a Thai-based industry source said.
Bangchak was seeking two cargoes of about 10,000 tonnes each
of 50 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery into Bangkok over July
15-17 and July 18-20.
A recent export tender by Thailand's PTT could indicate that
domestic stocks are still healthy, a second trader said.
Jet fuel supply, on the other hand, is sufficient with
additional cargoes being seen from North Asia, traders said.
Formosa has offered its second cargo for August in the spot
market, which could be sold into the Chinese market where demand
remains steady, they added.
* TENDERS: Formosa has offered 300,000 barrels of jet fuel
for August 13-17 loading in a tender that closes on July 11.
* CASH DEALS: No jet deals, three gasoil trades.
- Vitol bought 175,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil
for August 5-9 loading from Glencore at a premium of 50 cents a
barrel to the average of July 16-31 Singapore quotes.
- Shell bought 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel for
August 5-9 loading from PetroChina at a premium of $4.30 a
barrel to Singapore quotes.
- PetroChina sold 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur diesel
for July 25-29 loading to Shell at a premium of $3.10 a barrel
to Singapore quotes.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 114.20 0.19 0.17 114.01 GO-SIN
GO 0.5 Diff 0.50 0.25 100.00 0.25 GO-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 115.60 0.09 0.08 115.51 GO25-SIN
GO 0.25 Diff 1.90 0.15 8.57 1.75 GO25-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 116.66 0.20 0.17 116.46 GO005-SIN
GO 0.05 Diff 2.96 0.26 9.63 2.70 GO005-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 117.95 0.19 0.16 117.76 GO10-SIN
0.001%
GO 0.001 Diff 4.25 0.25 6.25 4.00 GO10-SIN-DIF
Spot Jet/Kero 114.31 -0.13 -0.11 114.44 JET-SIN
Jet/Kero Diff 0.15 0.00 0.00 0.15 JET-SIN-DIF
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 98.57 -0.45 -0.45 99.02
Gasoil M1 114.00 0.03 0.03 113.97
Gasoil M1/M2 0.65 0.17 35.42 0.48
Gasoil M2 113.35 -0.14 -0.12 113.49
Regrade M1 0.27 -0.13 -32.50 0.40
Regrade M2 0.68 -0.01 -1.45 0.69
Jet M1 114.27 -0.10 -0.09 114.37
Jet M1/M2 0.24 0.05 26.32 0.19
Jet M2 114.03 -0.15 -0.13 114.18
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.56 0.19 1.09 17.37
Cracks M1
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.43 0.10 0.58 17.33
Cracks M2
Jet Cracks M1 18.24 0.18 1.00 18.06
Jet Cracks M2 18.43 0.16 0.88 18.27
East-West M1 -19.45 3.47 -15.14 -22.92
East-West M2 -18.92 1.71 -8.29 -20.63
LGO M1 868.75 -3.25 -0.37 872.00
LGO M1/M2 5.37 -0.50 -8.52 5.87
LGO M2 863.38 -2.75 -0.32 866.13
Crack LGO-Brent M1 17.32 0.08 0.46 17.24
Crack LGO-Brent M2 17.18 -0.04 -0.23 17.22
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jason Neely)