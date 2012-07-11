SINGAPORE, July 11 Cash premiums for medium sulphur diesel in Asia surged to a more than three-year high on Wednesday as supply remained tight and demand continued to be steady from Saudi Arabia, traders said. Premiums for 500 ppm sulphur diesel gained 14 cents to $3.10 a barrel, the highest since Reuters first started assessing the grade in June, 2009, data showed. Robust seasonal demand and Ramadan, when vehicle travel is expected to increase, has boosted premiums for Asian diesel, which is exported to Saudi Arabia, traders said. Saudi Aramco has bought at least 750,000 tonnes for the whole of June and July, and is expected to buy half that amount in August. Diesel demand typically spikes in summer, when temperatures in the Gulf soar, boosting electricity demand for air conditioning. Supply, however, remains tight in Asia due to maintenance at Royal Dutch Shell's 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) Singapore refinery and run cuts in refineries in China in July. Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp is likely to skip exports of spot diesel for August due to a delay in the restart of its 180,000 bpd crude unit and two secondary units. East-west spreads weakened to minus $23.90 a tonne, making it more profitable to send Asian cargoes west. Demand from Europe has increased due to insufficient capacity to make diesel. Traders cited the impending closure of Britain's Coryton refinery, which used to be run by insolvent Petroplus, and the failed start-up of a new unit at the Motiva refinery in Texas as the main reasons leading to the tight supply of diesel in Europe. This could likely see a further flow of jet fuel and diesel from Asia to Europe, traders said. In Sri Lanka, Ceylon Petroleum's tender seeking a combination cargo of jet fuel and gasoil totalling 310,000 barrels for July 27, was awarded to Swiss Singapore, instead of PetroChina which had the lowest offer, a trader said. The reason, however, is not clear. Its second combination cargo of gasoline and gasoil was awarded to Vitol at premiums of $3.68 and $4.80 a barrel, respectively, to Singapore quotes. Meanwhile, pricing agency Platts has informed traders it is considering including cargo deliveries from the Malaysian port of Tanjung Bin Terminal for its middle distillates assessments. The agency currently uses loadings from Pasir Gudang, Tanjung Langsat and a few floating storage units, apart from Singapore ports, for its assessment process in Singapore. * TENDERS: No new tenders issued. * CASH DEALS: One jet deal, three gasoil trades. - Trafigura bought 120,000 barrels of jet fuel for July 26-30 loading from Vitol at a premium of 15 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Shell and Hin Leong sold 150,000 barrels each of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for July 26-30 loading to Vitol at premiums of 70 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong sold 250,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for July 26-30 loading to Unipec at a premium of $2.10 a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 114.76 0.56 0.49 114.20 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.70 0.20 40.00 0.50 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 116.11 0.51 0.44 115.60 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 2.00 0.10 5.26 1.90 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 117.15 0.49 0.42 116.66 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 3.10 0.14 4.73 2.96 <GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 118.51 0.56 0.47 117.95 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 4.45 0.20 4.71 4.25 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 114.87 0.56 0.49 114.31 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.15 0.00 0.00 0.15 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 98.69 0.12 0.12 98.57 Gasoil M1 114.41 0.41 0.36 114.00 Gasoil M1/M2 0.72 0.07 10.77 0.65 Gasoil M2 113.69 0.34 0.30 113.35 Regrade M1 0.49 0.22 81.48 0.27 Regrade M2 0.84 0.16 23.53 0.68 Jet M1 114.90 0.63 0.55 114.27 Jet M1/M2 0.37 0.13 54.17 0.24 Jet M2 114.53 0.50 0.44 114.03 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.78 0.22 1.25 17.56 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.65 0.22 1.26 17.43 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 18.62 0.38 2.08 18.24 Jet Cracks M2 18.71 0.28 1.52 18.43 East-West M1 -23.90 -4.45 22.88 -19.45 East-West M2 -22.39 -3.47 18.34 -18.92 LGO M1 876.25 7.50 0.86 868.75 LGO M1/M2 6.87 1.50 27.93 5.37 LGO M2 869.38 6.00 0.69 863.38 Crack LGO-Brent M1 18.00 0.68 3.93 17.32 Crack LGO-Brent M2 17.80 0.62 3.61 17.18 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)