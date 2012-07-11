SINGAPORE, July 11 Cash premiums for medium sulphur diesel in
Asia surged to a more than three-year high on Wednesday as supply remained tight
and demand continued to be steady from Saudi Arabia, traders said.
Premiums for 500 ppm sulphur diesel gained 14 cents to $3.10 a barrel, the
highest since Reuters first started assessing the grade in June, 2009, data
showed.
Robust seasonal demand and Ramadan, when vehicle travel is expected to
increase, has boosted premiums for Asian diesel, which is exported to Saudi
Arabia, traders said.
Saudi Aramco has bought at least 750,000 tonnes for the whole of June and
July, and is expected to buy half that amount in August. Diesel demand typically
spikes in summer, when temperatures in the Gulf soar, boosting electricity
demand for air conditioning.
Supply, however, remains tight in Asia due to maintenance at Royal Dutch
Shell's 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) Singapore refinery and run cuts in
refineries in China in July.
Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp is likely to skip exports of spot diesel
for August due to a delay in the restart of its 180,000 bpd crude unit and two
secondary units.
East-west spreads weakened to minus $23.90 a tonne, making it more
profitable to send Asian cargoes west. Demand from Europe has increased due to
insufficient capacity to make diesel.
Traders cited the impending closure of Britain's Coryton refinery, which
used to be run by insolvent Petroplus, and the failed start-up of a
new unit at the Motiva refinery in Texas as the main reasons leading to the
tight supply of diesel in Europe.
This could likely see a further flow of jet fuel and diesel from Asia to
Europe, traders said.
In Sri Lanka, Ceylon Petroleum's tender seeking a combination cargo of jet
fuel and gasoil totalling 310,000 barrels for July 27, was awarded to Swiss
Singapore, instead of PetroChina which had the lowest offer, a trader said.
The reason, however, is not clear. Its second combination cargo of gasoline
and gasoil was awarded to Vitol at premiums of $3.68 and $4.80 a barrel,
respectively, to Singapore quotes.
Meanwhile, pricing agency Platts has informed traders it is considering
including cargo deliveries from the Malaysian port of Tanjung Bin Terminal for
its middle distillates assessments.
The agency currently uses loadings from Pasir Gudang, Tanjung Langsat and a
few floating storage units, apart from Singapore ports, for its assessment
process in Singapore.
* TENDERS: No new tenders issued.
* CASH DEALS: One jet deal, three gasoil trades.
- Trafigura bought 120,000 barrels of jet fuel for July 26-30 loading from
Vitol at a premium of 15 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.
- Shell and Hin Leong sold 150,000 barrels each of 0.5 percent sulphur
gasoil for July 26-30 loading to Vitol at premiums of 70 cents a barrel to
Singapore quotes.
- Hin Leong sold 250,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for July
26-30 loading to Unipec at a premium of $2.10 a barrel to Singapore quotes.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 114.76 0.56 0.49 114.20 GO-SIN
GO 0.5 Diff 0.70 0.20 40.00 0.50 GO-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 116.11 0.51 0.44 115.60 GO25-SIN
GO 0.25 Diff 2.00 0.10 5.26 1.90 GO25-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 117.15 0.49 0.42 116.66 GO005-SIN
GO 0.05 Diff 3.10 0.14 4.73 2.96 <GO005-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 118.51 0.56 0.47 117.95 GO10-SIN
0.001%
GO 0.001 Diff 4.45 0.20 4.71 4.25 GO10-SIN-DIF
Spot Jet/Kero 114.87 0.56 0.49 114.31 JET-SIN
Jet/Kero Diff 0.15 0.00 0.00 0.15 JET-SIN-DIF
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 98.69 0.12 0.12 98.57
Gasoil M1 114.41 0.41 0.36 114.00
Gasoil M1/M2 0.72 0.07 10.77 0.65
Gasoil M2 113.69 0.34 0.30 113.35
Regrade M1 0.49 0.22 81.48 0.27
Regrade M2 0.84 0.16 23.53 0.68
Jet M1 114.90 0.63 0.55 114.27
Jet M1/M2 0.37 0.13 54.17 0.24
Jet M2 114.53 0.50 0.44 114.03
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.78 0.22 1.25 17.56
Cracks M1
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.65 0.22 1.26 17.43
Cracks M2
Jet Cracks M1 18.62 0.38 2.08 18.24
Jet Cracks M2 18.71 0.28 1.52 18.43
East-West M1 -23.90 -4.45 22.88 -19.45
East-West M2 -22.39 -3.47 18.34 -18.92
LGO M1 876.25 7.50 0.86 868.75
LGO M1/M2 6.87 1.50 27.93 5.37
LGO M2 869.38 6.00 0.69 863.38
Crack LGO-Brent M1 18.00 0.68 3.93 17.32
Crack LGO-Brent M2 17.80 0.62 3.61 17.18
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)