SINGAPORE, July 12 Asian gasoil premiums halted six days of gains as middle distillates inventory in Singapore increased for the first time in four weeks, industry sources said on Thursday. Cash premiums across all gasoil grades remained steady on Thursday, after having risen 65 cents a barrel over the past week, while August gasoil margins fell 45 cents to $17.33 a barrel, Reuters data showed. Singapore gasoil and jet fuel stocks rose to a four-week high of 8.955 million barrels, as exports from Malaysia resumed while shipments from South Korea and Japan increased. South Korea shipped more than 141,000 tonnes (1.05 million barrels), up nearly 80 percent from the week before, as arbitrage economics to send the cargoes west weakened and as demand increased in Singapore amid refinery maintenance. But stocks are likely to start to be drawn down again in the coming weeks as Saudi Arabia's demand ahead of the Muslim fasting month Ramadan is expected to remain robust for July and August. Vietnam's Petrolimex is seeking 28,000 tonnes (208,600 barrels) of gasoil for the third quarter of the year to sell to neighbouring Cambodia, traders said on Thursday. Petrolimex is a regular exporter of diesel to Cambodia and last purchased 35,000 tonnes in the spot market for cargoes to be loaded over April to June. The company will skip imports of oil products for usage in Vietnam during the third quarter due to high inventories, traders said. It is unclear if the firm will enter the spot market soon for its diesel and gasoline requirements for Vietnam. "Gasoil inventory is too high and gasoline is normal, but (Petrolimex) has adequate local and term barrels ... so there's no need to buy spot yet," one of the sources familiar with the matter said. In the jet fuel market, Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has offered a cargo for September, kick-starting Middle East spot exports. * TENDERS: Petrolimex is seeking four cargoes of 7,000 tonnes each of 0.25 percent and 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil to be loaded from Singapore from August to October. The tender closes on July 16 and is valid until July 20. - Bapco has offered 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading over September 2-5. The tender closes on July 13. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil trade. - Hin Leong sold 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for July 27-31 loading to Vitol at a premium of 70 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 114.74 -0.02 -0.02 114.76 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.70 0.00 0.00 0.70 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 116.09 -0.02 -0.02 116.11 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 2.00 0.00 0.00 2.00 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 117.14 -0.01 -0.01 117.15 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 3.10 0.00 0.00 3.10 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 118.49 -0.02 -0.02 118.51 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 4.45 0.00 0.00 4.45 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 114.77 -0.10 -0.09 114.87 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.20 0.05 33.33 0.15 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 99.55 0.86 0.87 98.69 Gasoil M1 114.41 0.00 0.00 114.41 Gasoil M1/M2 0.71 -0.01 -1.39 0.72 Gasoil M2 113.70 0.01 0.01 113.69 Regrade M1 0.31 -0.18 -36.73 0.49 Regrade M2 0.73 -0.11 -13.10 0.84 Jet M1 114.72 -0.18 -0.16 114.90 Jet M1/M2 0.29 -0.08 -21.62 0.37 Jet M2 114.43 -0.10 -0.09 114.53 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.33 -0.45 -2.53 17.78 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.36 -0.29 -1.64 17.65 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 18.06 -0.56 -3.01 18.62 Jet Cracks M2 18.32 -0.39 -2.08 18.71 East-West M1 -12.90 11.00 -46.03 -23.90 East-West M2 -17.07 5.32 -23.76 -22.39 LGO M1 865.25 -11.00 -1.26 876.25 LGO M1/M2 1.12 -5.75 -83.70 6.87 LGO M2 864.13 -5.25 -0.60 869.38 Crack LGO-Brent M1 16.44 -1.57 -8.72 18.01 Crack LGO-Brent M2 16.80 -1.00 -5.62 17.80 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)