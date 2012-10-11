SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Asian regrade prices - the
price difference between jet fuel and gasoil - climbed to an
almost one year high on Thursday as jet fuel found strength from
the United States and China ahead of year-end travel amid short
supply.
October regrade prices in the derivatives market climbed 24
cents to $3.01 a barrel, the highest since Oct. 17 last year,
Reuters data showed.
Chevron Corp said this week the central crude oil
refining unit at its 245,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Richmond,
California refinery would remain shut for the rest of the year.
Chevron had earlier bought jet fuel from Taiwan's Formosa,
likely to ship it to the United States, traders said. This
despite arbitrage economics not being very workable for the
North Asia to U.S. route.
With several refinery outages in the U.S. causing low
stocks, jet fuel shipments are expected to continue to head to
the United States, traders said.
Data from the Singapore government agency International
Enterprise (IE) showed Singapore exporting a jet fuel cargo to
the United States in the week to Oct. 10.
China's demand for jet fuel has also been high due to
increased travelling during a one-week holiday last week and as
it starts to stockpile ahead of year-end peak demand, it said.
Gasoil saw some strength with Jordan Petroleum entering the
market to seek 500,000 tonnes for delivery over three months
from December.
If more Vietnamese importers enter the market to seek spot
cargoes, this could quickly push up margins for gasoil, a trader
said.
Still, demand elsewhere remained weak. The Philippines
exported a rare diesel cargo to Singapore in the week to Oct.
10, IE data showed.
The country is usually a net diesel importer. Royal Dutch
Shell could likely have been transferring the diesel cargo
within its system or bringing it into Singapore storage tanks, a
second trader said.
India's Essar Oil has yet to offer diesel cargoes for
November loading, but is expected to offer at least two cargoes,
as Indian diesel demand continues to remain weak on a delayed
monsoon season.
* TENDERS: Jordan Petroleum Refinery is seeking about
500,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery over
December to February. The tender closes on Oct. 30.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two jet deals, one gasoil trade.
- Unipec bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for Nov. 2-6
loading from BP at a premium of 10 cents a barrel above the
average of Oct. 11-17 Singapore quotes.
- Shell sold 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for Oct. 26-30
loading to Unipec at a premium of $1.15 a barrel above the
average of Oct. 25-Nov. 1 Singapore quotes.
- Shell sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil
for Oct. 26-30 loading to Vitol at a premium of 50 cents a
barrel above Singapore quotes.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 131.08 1.09 0.84 129.99
GO 0.5 Diff 0.58 0.00 0.00 0.58
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 132.51 1.11 0.84 131.40
GO 0.25 Diff 2.00 0.00 0.00 2.00
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 133.30 1.05 0.79 132.25
GO 0.05 Diff 2.79 -0.11 -3.79 2.90
Spot Gas Oil 134.89 1.14 0.85 133.75
0.001%
GO 0.001 Diff 4.38 0.03 0.69 4.35
Spot Jet/Kero 134.15 1.42 1.07 132.73
Jet/Kero Diff 1.01 0.06 6.32 0.95
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 115.14 0.65 0.57 114.49
Gasoil M1 130.79 0.67 0.51 130.12
Gasoil M1/M2 0.57 0.02 3.64 0.55
Gasoil M2 130.22 0.65 0.50 129.57
Regrade M1 3.01 0.24 8.66 2.77
Regrade M2 2.27 0.34 17.62 1.93
Jet M1 133.80 0.91 0.68 132.89
Jet M1/M2 1.31 -0.08 -5.76 1.39
Jet M2 132.49 0.99 0.75 131.50
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 19.48 -0.19 -0.97 19.67
Cracks M1
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 19.53 -0.18 -0.91 19.71
Cracks M2
Jet Cracks M1 21.75 0.15 0.69 21.60
Jet Cracks M2 21.48 0.14 0.66 21.34
East-West M1 -52.37 -8.01 18.06 -44.36
East-West M2 -37.49 -3.66 10.82 -33.83
LGO M1 1026.75 13.00 1.28 1013.75
LGO M1/M2 19.12 4.50 30.78 14.62
LGO M2 1007.63 8.50 0.85 999.13
Crack LGO-Brent M1 20.11 0.49 2.50 19.62
Crack LGO-Brent M2 19.39 0.51 2.70 18.88