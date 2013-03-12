SINGAPORE, March 12 The east-west gasoil spread narrowed slightly on Tuesday, though Asian gasoil prices remained well above those in Europe, making ship movements between the two regions unprofitable, industry sources said on Tuesday. Asia is usually a net exporter of diesel to Europe, but movement of cargoes is being restricted as Asian gasoil prices have shot above European gasoil prices on lower supply from refineries in the region due to maintenance, they added. But with demand remaining lacklustre in Asia, the refinery maintenance season is not enough to keep margins supported, traders said. Indonesia has largely stayed away from the spot market since late last year due to a decrease in demand for gasoil from the mining sector, a Singapore-based trader said. The situation is the same in the Middle East, they added. "The east-west arbitrage has closed, so the market here is very well supplied at the moment," a Gulf-based trader said. State-run Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has re-negotiated premiums for April to December 2013 gasoil term contracts with up to nine companies at rates about 13 percent below those of the first quarter, industry sources said. The company negotiated undisclosed volumes to sell gasoil with 500 parts-per-million (ppm) sulphur at a premium of about $2.60 a barrel above Middle East quotes, they added. "Some companies requested for decreased quantities of gasoil from April (compared with the first quarter), but largely the companies remain the same," a second source said. Term buyers include Galana Oil, Swiss Singapore, Independent Petroleum Group and Emirates National Oil Company, a third trader said, though this could not immediately be verified. In the kerosene market, India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has offered a kerosene cargo, turning seller for the first time, to export surplus capacity as domestic demand wanes, industry sources said. The state-owned refiner has offered 15,000 tonnes of kerosene for loading from Kochi over March 27 to March 29 in a tender that closes on March 14, they added. India's usage of kerosene -- which is used as cooking fuel in India -- has been decreasing and is being gradually replaced by liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), an India-based source said. * TENDERS: BPCL has offered 15,000 tonnes of kerosene for loading from Kochi over March 27 to 29. The tender closes on March 14. - Vietnam's Petrolimex is seeking 35,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for delivery over April 4 to 14. The tender closes on March 12 and is valid until March 14. - Tasweeq has offered 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading in the last week of April. The tender closes on March 19 and is valid until March 21. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No deals reported. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 121.92 -0.91 -0.74 122.83 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.50 -0.20 8.70 -2.30 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 123.29 -0.71 -0.57 124.00 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.13 0.00 0.00 -1.13 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 124.57 -0.71 -0.57 125.28 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.15 0.00 0.00 0.15 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 126.27 -0.71 -0.56 126.98 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 1.85 0.00 0.00 1.85 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 124.53 -0.63 -0.50 125.16 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.50 0.00 0.00 0.50 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 109.75 -0.63 -0.57 110.38 Gasoil M1 124.56 -0.70 -0.56 125.26 Gasoil M1/M2 0.26 -0.06 -18.75 0.32 Gasoil M2 124.30 -0.64 -0.51 124.94 Regrade M1 -0.21 0.14 -40.00 -0.35 Regrade M2 -0.55 0.10 -15.38 -0.65 Jet M1 124.35 -0.56 -0.45 124.91 Jet M1/M2 0.60 -0.02 -3.23 0.62 Jet M2 123.75 -0.54 -0.43 124.29 Gasoil 18.60 -0.01 -0.05 18.61 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 18.75 0.19 1.02 18.56 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 18.05 0.09 0.50 17.96 Jet Cracks M2 18.23 0.16 0.89 18.07 East-West M1 6.22 -0.97 -13.49 7.19 East-West M2 0.54 -1.51 -73.66 2.05 LGO M1 921.75 -4.25 -0.46 926.00 LGO M1/M2 -3.75 -1.00 36.36 -2.75 LGO M2 925.50 -3.25 -0.35 928.75 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.48 0.20 1.40 14.28 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.93 0.33 2.26 14.60 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Keiron Henderson)