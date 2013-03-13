SINGAPORE, March 13 Asian gasoil cash premiums fell on Wednesday as demand remained lacklustre in the region despite a heavy refinery maintenance season which curbed supply. India's Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) has sold 40,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for April 12 to 14 loading to BP at a premium of $2.30 a barrel to Middle East quotes, two industry sources said. That was much higher than the below $2 a barrel premium anticipated by market participants, traders said. A Singapore-based trader said the premium could likely be closer to $2.05 a barrel, though this could not be confirmed. The premium has fallen from a previous sell tender by MRPL for 60,000 tonnes of a similar grade at a premium of about $2.50 a barrel to Middle East quotes. Essar Oil had earlier sold a gasoil cargo for March 22 to 26 loading at a premium of just above $2 a barrel through private negotiations after an earlier tender for the same period attracted a best offer of $2 a barrel, a Singapore-based middle distillates trader said. "The market is so weird. (We are) in the peak of reduced runs and yet there is a global weakness," said a second Singapore-based middle distillates trader. Key markets Indonesia and Vietnam are importing less volumes and failing to absorb Asian cargoes with European gasoil demand also very weak at the moment. "The Europe market is very weak, Asian free-on-board netback to Europe is terrible so this is why there are so many 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes available in India and Far East," the first trader said. But this could change in the coming days as demand for heating oil increases on the back of heavy snowfalls and a return of colder weather in northern Europe. Jordan Petroleum has bought about 350,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery over April to June from trader Glencore, industry sources said. The cargoes, which are to be delivered into Aqaba port, were awarded at a premium of $27.69 a tonne over Middle East quotes on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis, they added. Glencore won the tender to supply the cargoes after a second round of negotiations. * TENDERS: Kuwait Petroleum Corp has offered 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for April 1 to 2 loading. The tender closes on March 14, with same-day validity. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Six gasoil deals, no jet deals. - Vitol bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over March 28 to April 1 from P66 at parity to balance March Singapore quotes. - Vitol bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for March 28 to April 1 loading from Glencore at parity to balance March Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong sold 150,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over March 28 to April 1 to Trafigura at a discount of $1.20 a barrel to the average of March 26 to April 2 Singapore quotes. - BP bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over March 28 to April 1 from ENOC at a premium of 10 cents a barrel over the average of March 26 to April 2 Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong sold 170,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over March 29 to April 2 to BP at parity to the average of April 1 to 5 Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong sold 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over March 28 to April 1 to Vitol at parity to the average of March 27 to April 3 Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 122.26 0.34 0.28 121.92 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.60 -0.10 4.00 -2.50 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 123.56 0.27 0.22 123.29 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.20 -0.07 6.19 -1.13 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 124.76 0.19 0.15 124.57 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.00 -0.15 -100.00 0.15 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 126.56 0.29 0.23 126.27 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 1.80 -0.05 -2.70 1.85 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 124.93 0.40 0.32 124.53 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.62 0.12 24.00 0.50 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 109.80 0.05 0.05 109.75 Gasoil M1 124.94 0.38 0.31 124.56 Regrade M1 -0.25 -0.04 19.05 -0.21 Jet M1 124.69 0.34 0.27 124.35 Gasoil 18.97 0.37 1.99 18.60 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M1 18.37 0.32 1.77 18.05 East-West M1 2.52 1.99 375.47 0.53 LGO M1 926.50 1.00 0.11 925.50 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.56 0.08 0.55 14.48 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)