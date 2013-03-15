SINGAPORE, March 15 Asian gasoil margins continued to slip on Friday, as demand remained lacklustre in the region. The April gasoil crack fell 50 cents to $18.15 a barrel above Dubai crude, Reuters data showed. "Demand side, it's been very quiet," said a Singapore-based middle distillates trader adding that he did not expect margins to improve soon as refineries are expected to come back from maintenance in the second quarter. With arbitrage economics to send Asian barrels to the West also not profitable, excess cargoes have been getting trapped within the region. This has been pushing down premiums, especially for the 500 ppm sulphur gasoil, traders said. In Malaysia, state-run energy firm Petronas' Malacca refinery is expected to be fully up in April after its planned maintenance, which should increase exports of gasoil, an industry source said. Demand for gasoil ahead of elections is not expected to rise as industry participants await the possible new direction in energy policy from the new government. "Gasoil is used mainly in heavy industries in Malaysia and not so much in cars and buses, so I don't think the demand will spike in the lead-up to elections," the source added. Providing some support, Formosa's Petrochemicals' major refinery works from March will reduce exports from the Taiwanese refiner, they added. Thai Oil, Thailand's top oil refiner, is planning to shut a crude distillation unit (CDU) and several secondary units for planned maintenance at its 275,000 barrels-per-day refinery in May, which should also limit the country's diesel exports. Japan's kerosene demand has also been easing, which will likely pressure premiums for jet fuel, traders said. * TENDERS: No new tenders issued. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One gasoil deal, one jet deal. - Hin Leong sold 250,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur diesel to Winson Oil at a discount of 10 cents to the balance March Singapore quotes. - Total bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel from Vitol at a premium of 90 cents a barrel above Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 120.79 -0.15 -0.12 120.94 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.50 0.10 -3.85 -2.60 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 122.09 -0.15 -0.12 122.24 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.20 0.00 0.00 -1.20 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 123.39 -0.15 -0.12 123.54 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.10 0.00 0.00 0.10 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 125.14 -0.15 -0.12 125.29 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 1.85 0.00 0.00 1.85 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 123.75 -0.05 -0.04 123.80 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.70 0.04 6.06 0.66 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 109.14 0.21 0.19 108.46 Gasoil M1 123.45 -0.16 -0.13 123.61 Gasoil M1/M2 0.25 -0.03 -10.71 0.28 Gasoil M2 123.20 -0.13 -0.11 123.33 Regrade M1 -0.05 0.06 -54.55 -0.11 Regrade M2 -0.35 0.08 -18.60 -0.43 Jet M1 123.40 -0.10 -0.08 123.50 Jet M1/M2 0.55 -0.05 -8.33 0.60 Jet M2 122.85 -0.05 -0.04 122.90 Gasoil 18.15 -0.50 -2.68 18.65 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 18.36 -0.39 -2.08 18.75 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 17.80 -0.41 -2.25 18.21 Jet Cracks M2 18.00 -0.28 -1.53 18.28 East-West M1 4.22 -0.24 -5.38 4.46 East-West M2 -0.27 0.06 -18.18 -0.33 LGO M1 913.25 -1.25 -0.14 914.50 LGO M1/M2 -2.25 0.00 0.00 -2.25 LGO M2 915.50 -1.25 -0.14 916.75 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.75 -0.84 -5.76 14.59 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.36 -0.64 -4.27 15.00 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)