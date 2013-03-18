SINGAPORE, March 18 Asian gasoil margins continued to dip for a second straight session on Monday, hitting their lowest in more than three months, on lacklustre regional demand in the absence of spot interest from Asia's biggest importers, Indonesia and Vietnam. The April gasoil crack weakened by 22 cents to $17.93 a barrel above Dubai crude, the lowest since Nov. 29, when it was at $17.56 a barrel, Reuters data showed. A high flat price has been keeping a lid on regional demand in the past few months, traders said. Indonesia's Pertamina is likely to have finalised its second quarter term negotiations to buy an unspecified volume of jet fuel at a premium of about $2.50 a barrel on a cost-and-freight (CFR) Jakarta basis, an industry source said. But this could not be immediately verified. The premium is about 50 cents higher than the company paid for the first quarter of this year, which looks to be too high, a second industry source said. India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has cancelled a tender offering kerosene for the first time, industry sources said. Indian demand for the oil product is able to absorb the surplus cargo, a source familiar with the matter said. In the Middle East, Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) has sold 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for April 1 to 2 loading to a Western trader at a premium of about $2 a barrel above Middle East quotes, industry sources said. But the premium could not immediately be confirmed. Demand for gasoil from Saudi Arabia is weak despite a refinery shutdown in Yanbu expected to last 45 to 50 days, one of the sources said. "Saudi Aramco is quiet and not bidding aggressively, which is a strong sign that there is no need for additional volumes," the source added. With the 500 ppm sulphur gasoil having limited outlets in the Middle East, mainly Saudi Arabia and East Africa, premiums for the grade are likely to be pressured down with demand lower in these regions, the source said. Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) is yet to fully term up all its gasoil barrels for April to December loading as many companies are not willing to pay a premium of $2.60 a barrel above Middle East quotes, industry sources said. The company has about 200,000 tonnes of the product available for the term, one of them said. If the company does not manage to successfully term the remaining barrels, it could likely offer more barrels in the spot market, a second source said, though this could not be confirmed with Bapco. In market news, South Korea's GS Caltex has completed a 53,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) heavy oil upgrading unit worth 1.3 trillion won ($900 million), raising its gasoline and diesel output, the country's No.2 refiner said. This could result in more diesel exports, a trader said. * TENDERS: Yemen's Aden Refinery Company has offered 30,000 tonnes of jet fuel for April 14 to 16 loading. The tender closes on March 21 and is valid until March 23. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No trades reported. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 120.45 -0.34 -0.28 120.79 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.50 0.00 0.00 -2.50 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 121.75 -0.34 -0.28 122.09 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.20 0.00 0.00 -1.20 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 123.05 -0.34 -0.28 123.39 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.10 0.00 0.00 0.10 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 124.80 -0.34 -0.27 125.14 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 1.85 0.00 0.00 1.85 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 123.33 -0.42 -0.34 123.75 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.70 0.00 0.00 0.70 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 108.81 -0.33 -0.30 109.14 Gasoil M1 122.90 -0.30 -0.24 123.20 Gasoil M1/M2 0.27 -0.03 -10.00 0.30 Gasoil M2 122.63 -0.27 -0.22 122.90 Regrade M1 -0.32 0.03 -8.57 -0.35 Regrade M2 -0.36 -0.01 2.86 -0.35 Jet M1 122.58 -0.27 -0.22 122.85 Jet M1/M2 0.31 0.00 0.00 0.31 Jet M2 122.27 -0.28 -0.23 122.55 Gasoil 17.93 -0.22 -1.21 18.15 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 18.25 -0.11 -0.60 18.36 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 17.62 -0.18 -1.01 17.80 Jet Cracks M2 17.90 -0.10 -0.56 18.00 East-West M1 3.03 -1.19 -28.20 4.22 East-West M2 -0.81 -0.54 200.00 -0.27 LGO M1 912.50 -0.75 -0.08 913.25 LGO M1/M2 -1.75 0.50 -22.22 -2.25 LGO M2 914.25 -1.25 -0.14 915.50 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.91 0.16 1.16 13.75 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.45 0.09 0.63 14.36 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)