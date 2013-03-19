SINGAPORE, March 19 Asian gasoil and jet fuel cash premiums slipped on Tuesday as weak regional demand within the region far outweighed a curb in supply from the refinery maintenance season, traders said. The cash premium for jet fuel fell by 15 cents to 55 cents a barrel above Singapore quotes while the benchmark 500 ppm sulphur gasoil premium slipped five cents to a premium of five cents a barrel, Reuters data showed. PetroChina Co Ltd shut down a 90,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its largest Dalian refinery for around 40-day maintenance from Monday, an industry source said. It also shut down a 1.4 million tonne-per-year fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit. This could reduce China's diesel exports but is not expected to have a big impact on prices or margins, traders said. China is continuing to export about 200,000 to 300,000 tonnes of diesel a month, which reflects the muted domestic demand and additional capacity added recently, one source said. "Volumes are quite stable and China's still exporting," the source added. Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has also started shutting down a crude distillation unit, residue desulphuriser unit and residue Fluid Catalytic Cracker for about 45 days for a planned maintenance, a source familiar with the matter said. This means one of Asia's largest diesel and jet fuel exporter might not have spot cargoes available for exports at least until April for May loading, the source added. But gasoil margins faltered further on Tuesday despite the reduction in supply as demand remained lacklustre in Asia, traders said. One of Asia's largest gasoil importer, Indonesia, has been nominating fewer than usual cargoes from term sellers which has failed to absorb excess supply, an industry source said. "The market's so strangely quiet that I'm beginning to wonder what's going on," said a Singapore-based middle distillates trader. Meanwhile, jet fuel margins slipped to a nine-month low on Tuesday as arbitrage economics to send the cargoes to Europe remain shut. Demand in Europe has been hit by stagnated economies, high fuel prices and strict regulation, said analysts from JBC Energy in a note. Demand for heating fuel kerosene in Japan has also fallen with refineries likely starting to maximise jet fuel production, an industry source said. * TENDERS: No new tenders issued. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No deals reported. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 120.42 -0.03 -0.02 120.45 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.60 -0.10 4.00 -2.50 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 121.77 0.02 0.02 121.75 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.25 -0.05 4.17 -1.20 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 123.07 0.02 0.02 123.05 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.05 -0.05 -50.00 0.10 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 124.82 0.02 0.02 124.80 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 1.80 -0.05 -2.70 1.85 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 123.01 -0.32 -0.26 123.33 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.55 -0.15 -21.43 0.70 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 109.27 0.46 0.42 108.81 Gasoil M1 122.99 0.09 0.07 122.90 Gasoil M1/M2 0.18 -0.09 -33.33 0.27 Gasoil M2 122.81 0.18 0.15 122.63 Regrade M1 -0.54 -0.22 68.75 -0.32 Regrade M2 -0.44 -0.08 22.22 -0.36 Jet M1 122.45 -0.13 -0.11 122.58 Jet M1/M2 0.08 -0.23 -74.19 0.31 Jet M2 122.37 0.10 0.08 122.27 Gasoil 17.28 -0.65 -3.63 17.93 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 17.80 -0.45 -2.47 18.25 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.73 -0.89 -5.05 17.62 Jet Cracks M2 17.34 -0.56 -3.13 17.90 East-West M1 1.35 -1.68 -55.45 3.03 East-West M2 -2.24 -1.43 176.54 -0.81 LGO M1 915.00 2.50 0.27 912.50 LGO M1/M2 -2.25 -0.50 28.57 -1.75 LGO M2 917.25 3.00 0.33 914.25 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.85 -0.06 -0.43 13.91 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.43 -0.02 -0.14 14.45 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by James Jukwey)