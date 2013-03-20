SINGAPORE, March 20 Asian jet fuel margins slumped to a more-than-nine-month low on Wednesday on concerns that demand in Europe could dip after a new flare-up in the euro zone crisis. The April jet fuel crack fell 79 cents to $15.94 a barrel over Singapore quotes, the lowest since May 31 last year when it was at $15.25 a barrel, Reuters data showed. "The (Asia) complex is just following a drop in Europe at the moment, so that's why you see prices falling," said an Asia-based industry source. But this could improve in the next few months as the world's airlines have nudged up profit forecasts for 2013, the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday. The association, which represents about 80 percent of global carriers, said it expects the $671-billion global airline industry to make a net profit of $10.6 billion this year, up from an earlier forecast of $8.4 billion, and well above the $7.6 billion achieved in 2012. Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to deliver the largest absolute contribution to industry performance, IATA said. "Asian carriers comprise about 40 percent of the air cargo market and will be the biggest beneficiaries of the expected upturn in cargo demand," it added. "Carriers in the region are expected to see average demand growth of 4.9 percent, slightly outpaced by a 5 percent capacity expansion." More jet fuel demand could be expected from China Aviation Oil as the company and its subsidiaries signed contracts to supply 120,000 tonnes of aviation fuel to Air China in Madrid, Los Angeles and London, the company said. The term contracts are for 18 months starting from April 1, the company said. This is the first time the company is supplying fuel in Madrid, and the first time it is selling to Air China at Los Angeles International Airport, CAO said. Its deal to supply jet fuel to Air China at London's Heathrow Airport is a contract renewal. For gasoil, some spot demand from Kenya and Sri Lanka emerged, even as Essar Oil offered more cargoes in the market, traders said. With Indian diesel demand dipping recently and with Reliance returning from a planned maintenance, more diesel cargoes are expected out of the country, which could depress margins further, traders said. * TENDERS: Kenya is seeking 23,839 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 17 to 20 delivery and 64,002 tonnes of jet fuel for May 13 to 15 delivery. The tender closes on March 21 and is valid until March 22. - Essar Oil has offered up to 65,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 3 to 14 loading. The tender closes on March 21. - Lanka IOC is seeking a combination parcel of 13,000 tonnes of 90-octane gasoline, 4,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline and 22,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for April 9 to 10 delivery. The tender closes on March 20 and is valid until March 21. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One jet deal and one gasoil trade. - Hin Leong bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for April 4 to 8 loading from Shell at a premium of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - ENOC sold 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 6 to 10 loading to BP at parity to the average of April 8 to 12 Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 118.42 -2.00 -1.66 120.42 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.62 -0.02 0.77 -2.60 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 119.77 -2.00 -1.64 121.77 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.27 -0.02 1.60 -1.25 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 121.07 -2.00 -1.63 123.07 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.03 -0.02 -40.00 0.05 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 122.84 -1.98 -1.59 124.82 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 1.80 0.00 0.00 1.80 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 120.94 -2.07 -1.68 123.01 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.45 -0.10 -18.18 0.55 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 107.98 -1.29 -1.18 109.27 Gasoil M1 121.04 -1.95 -1.59 122.99 Gasoil M1/M2 0.03 -0.15 -83.33 0.18 Gasoil M2 121.01 -1.80 -1.47 122.81 Regrade M1 -0.55 -0.01 1.85 -0.54 Regrade M2 -0.55 -0.11 25.00 -0.44 Jet M1 120.49 -1.96 -1.60 122.45 Jet M1/M2 0.03 -0.05 -62.50 0.08 Jet M2 120.46 -1.91 -1.56 122.37 Gasoil 16.49 -0.79 -4.57 17.28 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 17.10 -0.70 -3.93 17.80 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 15.94 -0.79 -4.72 16.73 Jet Cracks M2 16.65 -0.69 -3.98 17.34 East-West M1 1.92 0.57 42.22 1.35 East-West M2 -1.82 0.42 -18.75 -2.24 LGO M1 899.75 -15.25 -1.67 915.00 LGO M1/M2 -3.00 -0.75 33.33 -2.25 LGO M2 902.75 -14.50 -1.58 917.25 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.19 -0.66 -4.77 13.85 Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.95 -0.48 -3.33 14.43 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)