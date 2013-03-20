SINGAPORE, March 20 Asian jet fuel margins
slumped to a more-than-nine-month low on Wednesday on concerns
that demand in Europe could dip after a new flare-up in the euro
zone crisis.
The April jet fuel crack fell 79 cents to $15.94 a barrel
over Singapore quotes, the lowest since May 31 last year when it
was at $15.25 a barrel, Reuters data showed.
"The (Asia) complex is just following a drop in Europe at
the moment, so that's why you see prices falling," said an
Asia-based industry source.
But this could improve in the next few months as the world's
airlines have nudged up profit forecasts for 2013, the
International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.
The association, which represents about 80 percent of global
carriers, said it expects the $671-billion global airline
industry to make a net profit of $10.6 billion this year, up
from an earlier forecast of $8.4 billion, and well above the
$7.6 billion achieved in 2012.
Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to deliver
the largest absolute contribution to industry performance, IATA
said.
"Asian carriers comprise about 40 percent of the air cargo
market and will be the biggest beneficiaries of the expected
upturn in cargo demand," it added. "Carriers in the region are
expected to see average demand growth of 4.9 percent, slightly
outpaced by a 5 percent capacity expansion."
More jet fuel demand could be expected from China Aviation
Oil as the company and its subsidiaries signed contracts to
supply 120,000 tonnes of aviation fuel to Air China in Madrid,
Los Angeles and London, the company said.
The term contracts are for 18 months starting from April 1,
the company said.
This is the first time the company is supplying fuel in
Madrid, and the first time it is selling to Air China at Los
Angeles International Airport, CAO said.
Its deal to supply jet fuel to Air China at London's
Heathrow Airport is a contract renewal.
For gasoil, some spot demand from Kenya and Sri Lanka
emerged, even as Essar Oil offered more cargoes in the market,
traders said.
With Indian diesel demand dipping recently and with Reliance
returning from a planned maintenance, more diesel cargoes are
expected out of the country, which could depress margins
further, traders said.
* TENDERS: Kenya is seeking 23,839 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur
gasoil for April 17 to 20 delivery and 64,002 tonnes of jet fuel
for May 13 to 15 delivery. The tender closes on March 21 and is
valid until March 22.
- Essar Oil has offered up to 65,000 tonnes of 500 ppm
sulphur gasoil for April 3 to 14 loading. The tender closes on
March 21.
- Lanka IOC is seeking a combination parcel of 13,000 tonnes
of 90-octane gasoline, 4,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline and
22,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for April 9 to 10
delivery. The tender closes on March 20 and is valid until March
21.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One jet deal and one gasoil trade.
- Hin Leong bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for April 4
to 8 loading from Shell at a premium of 20 cents a barrel to
Singapore quotes.
- ENOC sold 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for
April 6 to 10 loading to BP at parity to the average of April 8
to 12 Singapore quotes.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 118.42 -2.00 -1.66 120.42 GO-SIN
GO 0.5 Diff -2.62 -0.02 0.77 -2.60 GO-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 119.77 -2.00 -1.64 121.77 GO25-SIN
GO 0.25 Diff -1.27 -0.02 1.60 -1.25 GO25-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 121.07 -2.00 -1.63 123.07 GO005-SIN
GO 0.05 Diff 0.03 -0.02 -40.00 0.05 GO005-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 122.84 -1.98 -1.59 124.82 GO10-SIN
0.001%
GO 0.001 Diff 1.80 0.00 0.00 1.80 GO10-SIN-DIF
Spot Jet/Kero 120.94 -2.07 -1.68 123.01 JET-SIN
Jet/Kero Diff 0.45 -0.10 -18.18 0.55 JET-SIN-DIF
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 107.98 -1.29 -1.18 109.27
Gasoil M1 121.04 -1.95 -1.59 122.99
Gasoil M1/M2 0.03 -0.15 -83.33 0.18
Gasoil M2 121.01 -1.80 -1.47 122.81
Regrade M1 -0.55 -0.01 1.85 -0.54
Regrade M2 -0.55 -0.11 25.00 -0.44
Jet M1 120.49 -1.96 -1.60 122.45
Jet M1/M2 0.03 -0.05 -62.50 0.08
Jet M2 120.46 -1.91 -1.56 122.37
Gasoil 16.49 -0.79 -4.57 17.28
500ppm-Dubai
Cracks M1
Gasoil 17.10 -0.70 -3.93 17.80
500ppm-Dubai
Cracks M2
Jet Cracks M1 15.94 -0.79 -4.72 16.73
Jet Cracks M2 16.65 -0.69 -3.98 17.34
East-West M1 1.92 0.57 42.22 1.35
East-West M2 -1.82 0.42 -18.75 -2.24
LGO M1 899.75 -15.25 -1.67 915.00
LGO M1/M2 -3.00 -0.75 33.33 -2.25
LGO M2 902.75 -14.50 -1.58 917.25
Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.19 -0.66 -4.77 13.85
Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.95 -0.48 -3.33 14.43
