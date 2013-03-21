SINGAPORE, March 21 Asian gasoil margins rebounded on Thursday as stocks of middle distillates fell to a nearly six month low in Singapore and on demand from Africa, industry sources said. The April gasoil crack gained 20 cents to $16.69 a barrel on Thursday, after slipping to a more than three month low in the previous session. Singapore onshore gasoil and jet fuel stocks slipped nearly eight percent to 9.208 million barrels in the week to March 20, latest data from International Enterprise showed. Diesel exports to Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Vietnam increased and jet fuel exports to Hong Kong, Malaysia and Sri Lanka increased as well last week from the week before, the data showed. Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum was expected to seek spot gasoil after it shut its 25,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) hydrocracking unit this week, industry sources said. The company shut the unit after it found a problem with a pipe in its refining process. The shutdown is expected to last until early April. It was unclear if the company was expected to enter the international market to import gasoil cargoes, but should the shutdown last until May it may need to. Thai Oil has planned for a maintenance in May which could curb domestic supply, traders said. Bangchak has bought about 100,000 to 200,000 barrels of 50 ppm sulphur diesel in the domestic market in March, with more expected in April, an industry source said. More demand for gasoil was also seen from Africa with Tanzania importers seeking term volumes for the first time to build a national strategic petroleum reserve. Indonesia's Petral has concluded negotiations to buy jet fuel for the second quarter of the year at premiums higher than the previous quarter, industry sources said. The company has finalised the term contract with Unipec, the trading arm of China's Sinopec , to buy jet fuel at a premium of about $2.50 a barrel on a cost-and-freight (CFR) Jakarta basis, they added. Contracted volumes are likely around four to six cargo sizes of the oil product, one of the sources said. Traders said the premium looks high given that jet fuel demand has been lacklustre in the region. * TENDERS: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has offered 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for May 14 to 16 loading from New Mangalore. The tender closes on March 25 and is valid until March 26. - Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation is seeking 14,000 tonnes of gasoline, 30,000 tonnes of gasoil and 7,000 tonnes of kerosene every month for a period of one year. The tender closes on April 29 and is valid for 45 days. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No trades reported. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 118.99 0.57 0.48 118.42 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.65 -0.03 1.15 -2.62 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 120.34 0.57 0.48 119.77 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.30 -0.03 2.36 -1.27 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 121.67 0.60 0.50 121.07 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.03 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 123.39 0.55 0.45 122.84 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 1.75 -0.05 -2.78 1.80 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 121.22 0.28 0.23 120.94 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.20 -0.25 -55.56 0.45 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 108.42 0.44 0.41 107.98 Gasoil M1 121.63 0.59 0.49 121.04 Gasoil M1/M2 0.11 0.08 266.67 0.03 Gasoil M2 121.52 0.51 0.42 121.01 Regrade M1 -0.61 -0.06 10.91 -0.55 Regrade M2 -0.53 0.02 -3.64 -0.55 Jet M1 121.02 0.53 0.44 120.49 Jet M1/M2 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.03 Jet M2 120.99 0.53 0.44 120.46 Gasoil 16.69 0.20 1.21 16.49 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 17.27 0.17 0.99 17.10 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 15.87 -0.07 -0.44 15.94 Jet Cracks M2 16.65 0.00 0.00 16.65 East-West M1 1.64 -0.28 -14.58 1.92 East-West M2 -1.68 0.14 -7.69 -1.82 LGO M1 904.50 4.75 0.53 899.75 LGO M1/M2 -2.50 0.50 -16.67 -3.00 LGO M2 907.00 4.25 0.47 902.75 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.32 0.13 0.99 13.19 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.06 0.11 0.79 13.95 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)