SINGAPORE, March 22 Cash premiums for tenders have fallen across Asia and the Middle East as arbitrage economics to send the cargoes to the west are currently not profitable. With renewed concerns of a euro-zone crisis which could potentially impact oil demand, margins in northwest Europe have slumped, which in turn has kept excess Asian barrels in the region. Asian demand has also been lacklustre, with demand for both gasoil and jet fuel having dropped even as major refineries such as Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemicals Corp are undergoing maintenance. Jet fuel premiums in particular have been badly hit due to a double impact of falling demand in North Asia post winter and in north-west Europe, traders said. "Jet premiums in North Asia, Singapore and northwest Europe have all dropped... (premiums in) northwest Europe have collapsed," said a Singapore-based middle distillates trader. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has sold an April 22 to 24 loading jet fuel cargo to Vitol at a discount of $1.40 a barrel, down 75 percent from an early April-loading cargo sold earlier, traders said. South Korean jet fuel barrels are currently trading at a discount of 10 cents a barrel as demand for heating fuel kerosene has dropped in neighbouring Japan, they added. Japanese refiners have switched to maximising 10 ppm sulphur diesel instead of jet fuel, they said. Gasoil premiums have also been falling on lower demand. Essar Oil has sold an April 3 to 14 loading cargo to an unidentified buyer at a premium of between $1.80 and $1.90 a barrel to Middle East quotes, traders said. This is down 25 to 30 cents from a January-loading cargo sold earlier. In the Middle East, Bahrain Petroleum Co has cancelled a gasoil cargo it offered for late April loading on low bids, industry sources said. The bids were in the range of $1.30 to $1.50 a barrel to Middle East quote with not many companies having participated in the tender, they said, though this could not be verified with Bapco. Kenya's importers have bought 24,000 tonnes of gasoil from Kencor at a premium of $30.32 a barrel and 64,000 tonnes of jet fuel from KenolKobil at a premium of $20.46 a barrel, traders said. * TENDERS: Petron is seeking 500,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 20 to 22 delivery into Limay, Bataan. The tender closes on March 25, with same-day validity. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One jet deal, no gasoil deals. - Hin Leong bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel from Shell at parity to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 117.95 -1.04 -0.87 118.99 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.70 -0.05 1.89 -2.65 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 119.30 -1.04 -0.86 120.34 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.35 -0.05 3.85 -1.30 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 120.70 -0.97 -0.80 121.67 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.05 0.02 66.67 0.03 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 122.40 -0.99 -0.80 123.39 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 1.75 0.00 0.00 1.75 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 119.81 -1.41 -1.16 121.22 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.07 -0.13 -65.00 0.20 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 107.05 -1.37 -1.26 108.42 Gasoil M1 120.65 -0.98 -0.81 121.63 Gasoil M1/M2 0.05 -0.06 -54.55 0.11 Gasoil M2 120.60 -0.92 -0.76 121.52 Regrade M1 -0.90 -0.29 47.54 -0.61 Regrade M2 -0.70 -0.17 32.08 -0.53 Jet M1 119.75 -1.27 -1.05 121.02 Jet M1/M2 -0.15 -0.18 -600.00 0.03 Jet M2 119.90 -1.09 -0.90 120.99 Gasoil 16.68 -0.01 -0.06 16.69 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 17.30 0.03 0.17 17.27 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 15.78 -0.09 -0.57 15.87 Jet Cracks M2 16.60 -0.05 -0.30 16.65 East-West M1 1.34 -0.30 -18.29 1.64 East-West M2 -1.28 0.40 -23.81 -1.68 LGO M1 897.50 -7.00 -0.77 904.50 LGO M1/M2 -2.25 0.25 -10.00 -2.50 LGO M2 899.75 -7.25 -0.80 907.00 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.72 0.40 3.00 13.32 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.29 0.23 1.64 14.06 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by James Jukwey)