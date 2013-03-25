SINGAPORE, March 25 Asian gasoil margins fell on Monday to their lowest in nine months while the time spread flipped into a contango for the first time this year amid weak regional demand and supply curbs during the refinery maintenance season. The April gasoil crack slipped 41 cents to $16.27 a barrel on Monday, the lowest it has been since June 19 last year, when it was at $16.12, Reuters data showed. The April/May timespread flipped into a contango of seven cents from a backwardation of five cents the previous session. A contango structure is when prompt prices are weaker than prices in forward months, making storage of the product more profitable. The absence of Indonesia from the spot market to buy gasoil and Vietnam's reduced gasoil purchases so far during the second quarter have kept a lid on demand in Asia. China has remained a net exporter of diesel as it faces reduced demand and additional capacity, also adding to a surplus of cargoes in the region. Despite colder temperatures in Europe, the arbitrage economics to send Asian cargoes to the West has not been workable, keeping volumes in the region. Essar Oil is likely to have sold an April 3 to 14 loading 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo to Socar Trading at a premium of $2.10 a barrel instead of the $1.80 to $1.90 premium market participants earlier thought, an industry source said. But this information could not immediately be verified. Yemen's Aden Refinery is likely to have deferred a jet fuel tender as it received low bids of close to $2 a barrel, a second industry source said. But this could not be confirmed with Aden Refinery. A tender by ADNOC recently to sell up to 65,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil is likely to have attracted bids of about $1.60 to $1.70 a barrel for its tender which is expected to be awarded later on Monday, industry sources said. Premiums in the Middle East have also been sliding as demand from the biggest importer, Saudi Arabia, has dipped recently, they added. * TENDERS: No new tenders issued. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil trade. - Hin Leong sold 170,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 9 to 13 loading to BP at a premium of five cents a barrel to the average of April 9 to 15 Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 118.20 0.25 0.21 117.95 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.80 -0.10 3.70 -2.70 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 119.55 0.25 0.21 119.30 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.45 -0.10 7.41 -1.35 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 121.02 0.32 0.27 120.70 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.02 -0.03 -60.00 0.05 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 122.70 0.30 0.25 122.40 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 1.70 -0.05 -2.86 1.75 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 120.33 0.52 0.43 119.81 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.10 -0.17 -242.86 0.07 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 108.03 0.98 0.92 107.05 Gasoil M1 121.00 0.35 0.29 120.65 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.07 -0.12 -240.00 0.05 Gasoil M2 121.07 0.47 0.39 120.60 Regrade M1 -0.58 0.32 -35.56 -0.90 Regrade M2 -0.38 0.32 -45.71 -0.70 Jet M1 120.42 0.67 0.56 119.75 Jet M1/M2 -0.27 -0.12 80.00 -0.15 Jet M2 120.69 0.79 0.66 119.90 Gasoil 16.27 -0.41 -2.46 16.68 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 16.98 -0.32 -1.85 17.30 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 15.62 -0.16 -1.01 15.78 Jet Cracks M2 16.58 -0.02 -0.12 16.60 East-West M1 0.12 -1.22 -91.04 1.34 East-West M2 -1.88 -0.60 46.88 -1.28 LGO M1 902.00 4.50 0.50 897.50 LGO M1/M2 -2.75 -0.50 22.22 -2.25 LGO M2 904.75 5.00 0.56 899.75 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.41 -0.31 -2.26 13.72 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.07 -0.22 -1.54 14.29 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)