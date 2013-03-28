SINGAPORE, March 28 Asian gasoil margins turned
slightly higher on Thursday as spot demand emerged from
Indonesia.
The April gasoil crack was up four cents to $15.21 a barrel
above Dubai crude, Reuters data showed.
Indonesia's Wilmar International is seeking a spot cargo for
later April delivery which could support the Asian gasoil market
with demand from elsewhere being weak, traders said.
Demand remained low as key importers Vietnam's Petrolimex
and Indonesia's Pertamina remained absent from the spot market.
Egyptian General Petroleum Corp is likely to have bought
four 0.1 percent sulphur gasoil cargoes for April delivery from
Dyna trading and Litasco, traders said.
It probably paid premiums of between $6.40 to $6.70 a barrel
above Middle East quotes for the cargoes, they added.
But this could not immediately be verified.
Yemen's Aden Refinery Company has offered two jet fuel
cargoes for loading over April. It is unclear if the company has
cancelled a previous tender offering 30,000 tonnes of jet fuel
for April.
Bahrain Petroleum Co has offered a gasoil cargo for April
after cancelling an earlier tender which received bids of about
$1.40 to $1.50 a barrel to Middle East quotes, traders said.
* TENDERS: Bahrain Petroleum Co has offered 40,000 tonnes of
500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 23 to 26 loading. The tender
closes on March 28, with same-day validity.
- Yemen's Aden Refinery Company has offered two cargoes of
25,000 tonnes each for loading over April 11 to 13 and April 24
to 26. The tender closes on March 31 and is valid until April 2.
- Wilmar is seeking 38,000 tonnes of 0.35 percent sulphur
gasoil for delivery over April 28 to May 2 into Dumai. The
tender closes on April 1.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One jet deal and one gasoil trade.
- BP bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for April 13 to 17
loading from Morgan Stanley at a discount of 20 cents a barrel
to the average of April 15 to 19 Singapore quotes.
- Hin Leong sold 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil
for April 12 to 16 loading at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to
Singapore quotes.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 119.56 1.13 0.95 118.43 GO-SIN
GO 0.5 Diff -3.05 -0.05 1.67 -3.00 GO-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 120.86 1.13 0.94 119.73 GO25-SIN
GO 0.25 Diff -1.75 -0.05 2.94 -1.70 <GO25-SIN-DIF
>
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 122.55 1.12 0.92 121.43 GO005-SIN
GO 0.05 Diff -0.06 -0.06 #DIV/0! 0.00 <GO005-SIN-DI
F>
Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 124.21 1.18 0.96 123.03 GO10-SIN
GO 0.001 Diff 1.60 0.00 0.00 1.60 <GO10-SIN-DIF
>
Spot Jet/Kero 122.17 1.19 0.98 120.98 JET-SIN
Jet/Kero Diff -0.11 -0.03 37.50 -0.08 JET-SIN-DIF
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 109.96 0.99 0.91 108.97
Gasoil M1 122.51 1.12 0.92 121.39
Gasoil M1/M2 -0.39 -0.08 25.81 -0.31
Gasoil M2 122.90 1.20 0.99 121.70
Regrade M1 -0.35 0.03 -7.89 -0.38
Regrade M2 -0.20 0.06 -23.08 -0.26
Jet M1 122.16 1.15 0.95 121.01
Jet M1/M2 -0.54 -0.11 25.58 -0.43
Jet M2 122.70 1.26 1.04 121.44
Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 15.21 0.04 0.26 15.17
Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 16.49 0.13 0.79 16.36
Jet Cracks M1 14.86 0.07 0.47 14.79
Jet Cracks M2 16.29 0.19 1.18 16.10
East-West M1 -4.05 -3.16 355.06 -0.89
East-West M2 -4.39 -2.31 111.06 -2.08
LGO M1 916.75 11.50 1.27 905.25
LGO M1/M2 -3.25 0.25 -7.14 -3.50
LGO M2 920.00 11.25 1.24 908.75
Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.53 0.52 4.00 13.01
Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.02 0.31 2.26 13.71
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)