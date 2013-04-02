SINGAPORE, April 2 Asian gasoil margins improved on Tuesday on spot demand from Vietnam and better arbitrage terms for shipping cargoes out of the region, industry sources said. The May gasoil crack increased by 74 cents to $16.71 a barrel above Dubai crude, Reuters data showed. Oil pricing agency Platts' trading platform experienced a technical glitch during Singapore trading, which affected some of bids and offers, traders said. But this was unlikely to have a big impact on the agency's published prices, which are used in the majority of contracts in Asia, as the incident was a one-off occurrence while contracts usually take a monthly average of its prices, they said. "Some of the bids and offers were taken out prematurely, so I'm not sure how they'll assess (Tuesday's prices) in this situation, but it's not the end of the world," one of them said. Some spot demand emerged from Vietnam's Saigon Petro which could strengthen gasoil fundamentals, industry sources said. Indonesia's Wilmar International has likely bought 38,000 tonnes of 0.35 percent sulphur gasoil at a discount of 50 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, an industry source said, though this could not be confirmed. The country's largest diesel importer Pertamina has largely stayed away from the spot market since late last year as domestic demand has slowed on lower expected growth this year, industry sources said. China Aviation Oil was likely to have bought up to 1.2 million barrels of jet fuel for April to May delivery at a discount to Singapore quotes, traders said. The exact level could not be confirmed, but one industry source said it could be at a discount of 40 cents a barrel, which is a big drop from the company's previous jet fuel purchases for March to April delivery at a premium of 50 cents. Cargoes loading from North Asia are currently trading at a discount of between 30 and 40 cents a barrel, weaker than previous months, due to lower demand for the heating fuel at the end of winter, a Singapore-based trader said. But the Asian gasoil and jet fuel market could improve in the weeks ahead as arbitrage economics to send the cargoes to Europe become more attractive, the trader added. "I am seeing that it may have hit the bottom since the differentials are getting better in Europe and if the (east-west) spread continues to weaken, there might be some support to arbitrage the cargoes out of east," he said. In the Middle East, Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has yet to award a gasoil cargo it had offered for April loading and might end up cancelling the tender, an industry source said. A final decision will likely be made by the end of the week. Bids were likely around $2 to $2.50 a barrel above Middle East quotes with Bapco asking for $2.70 a barrel, sources said, though this could not be confirmed. * TENDERS: Vietnam's Saigon Petro is seeking 10,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for May 7 to 11 delivery into Ho Chi Minh and a similar volume of the same grade for delivery May 15 to 19. The tender closes on April 5, with same-day validity. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Three gasoil trades, two jet fuel deals. - BP bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 17 to 21 loading from P66 at a discount of 40 cents a barrel to the average of April 18 to 24 Singapore quotes. - BP bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 17 to 21 loading from PetroChina at a discount of 40 cents a barrel to the average of April 17 to 23 Singapore quotes. - Shell sold 185,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over April 17 to 21 from the Gulf to BP at a premium of $2.60 a barrel over the average of April 2 to 15 Middle East quotes. - BP bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for April 17 to 21 loading from Morgan Stanley at a discount of 70 cents a barrel to the average of April 17 to 23 Singapore quotes. - China Aviation Oil bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for April 20 to 24 loading from Shell at a discount of 50 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 120.56 1.73 1.46 118.83 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.10 0.00 0.00 -3.10 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 121.86 1.73 1.44 120.13 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.80 0.00 0.00 -1.80 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 123.35 1.73 1.42 121.62 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.32 -0.01 3.23 -0.31 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 125.06 1.63 1.32 123.43 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 1.40 -0.10 -6.67 1.50 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 123.27 1.59 1.31 121.68 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.32 -0.12 60.00 -0.20 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 110.97 1.13 1.03 109.84 Gasoil M1 123.51 1.71 1.40 121.80 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.50 -0.02 4.17 -0.48 Gasoil M2 124.01 1.73 1.41 122.28 Regrade M1 -0.07 -0.02 40.00 -0.05 Regrade M2 -0.07 -0.02 40.00 -0.05 Jet M1 123.44 1.69 1.39 121.75 Jet M1/M2 -0.50 -0.02 4.17 -0.48 Jet M2 123.94 1.71 1.40 122.23 Gasoil 16.71 0.74 4.63 15.97 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 17.59 0.70 4.14 16.89 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.79 0.87 5.46 15.92 Jet Cracks M2 17.64 0.80 4.75 16.84 East-West M1 -8.68 -0.34 4.08 -8.34 East-West M2 -7.76 0.00 0.00 -7.76 LGO M1 928.75 13.00 1.42 915.75 LGO M1/M2 -2.88 0.12 -4.00 -3.00 LGO M2 931.63 12.88 1.40 918.75 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.08 0.60 4.45 13.48 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.72 0.67 4.77 14.05 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jason Neely)