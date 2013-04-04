SINGAPORE, April 4 Asian gasoil margins rebounded to a nearly three-week high on Thursday after hitting an almost 10-month low just last week, as Vietnam re-emerged in the international market seeking gasoil. The May gasoil crack climbed 15 cents to $17.43 a barrel above Dubai crude, its highest since March 18 when it was at $18.15, Reuters data showed. Vietnam's Petrolimex, the country's top importer, is seeking 229,000 tonnes of gasoil, its first quarterly import requirement after skipping its quarterly term contracts for three consecutive quarters. Its second quarter gasoil requirements are about 28 percent higher than in the same period last year, partly inflated because the company skipped signing a yearly term deal to import gasoil in 2013, a source close to the matter said. Domestic demand is stable and there has been no spike in demand for the transport and industrial fuel, the source added. The tender could improve sentiment in the gasoil market, other sources said, after Petrolimex's absence from the term import market drove Asian gasoil profit margins for the first quarter of this year to their worst performing quarter in more than two years. Indonesia's Pertamina postponed maintenance at its Balongan refinery, industry sources said. The maintenance was scheduled for the second quarter, but had now been put off for a later date, the sources added. The company does not have any plans for planned maintenance at least until June, a source close to the matter said, dispelling market talk of a scheduled turnaround in May or June. Singapore onshore gasoil and jet fuel stocks inched up by 0.3 percent to 10.091 million barrels, latest data from International Enterprise showed. Exports to Australia fell 68 percent to 30,951 tonnes last week while exports to Indonesia dropped 77 percent to 4,647 tonnes, likely on reduced demand from these countries. Exports to South Africa and Sri Lanka, however, rose slightly. Uruguay imported diesel from Singapore, an unusual move, while imports were also seen from Oman and Qatar. Oman was importing cargoes recently and has now flipped back to exporting diesel. In the Middle East, Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has sold an April loading gasoil cargo at a premium of between $2.30 and $2.60 a barrel above Middle East quotes. The buyer could likely be Vitol, two industry sources said, though this could not be confirmed. Yemen's Aden refinery likely sold two jet fuel cargoes for April loading at a premium of about $2 a barrel above Middle East quotes, an industry source said. But the buyers are not known. * TENDERS: MRPL has offered 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for May 24 to 26 loading from New Mangalore. The tender closes on April 8 and is valid until April 9. - Petrolimex is seeking 127,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil and 102,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for April to June loading from either Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, South China, South Korea or Vanphong. The tender closes on April 9 and is valid until April 16. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One jet deal, three gasoil trades. - PetroChina bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for April 23 to 27 loading from Shell at parity to Singapore quotes. - Vitol bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 24 to 28 loading from Glencore at $121.30 a barrel. - Vitol bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 21 to 25 loading from PetroChina at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to the average of April 22 to 26 Singapore quotes. - BP bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 19 to 23 loading from Glencore at a discount of 20 cents a barrel above the average of April 19 to 30 Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 118.36 -2.56 -2.12 120.92 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.00 0.00 0.00 -3.00 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 119.66 -2.56 -2.09 122.22 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.70 0.00 0.00 -1.70 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 121.27 -2.53 -2.04 123.80 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.09 0.03 -25.00 -0.12 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 122.96 -2.56 -2.04 125.52 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 1.60 0.00 0.00 1.60 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 120.83 -2.70 -2.19 123.53 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.26 0.09 -25.71 -0.35 JET-SIN-DIF (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by James Jukwey)