SINGAPORE, April 9 Asian gasoil margins climbed on Tuesday as spot demand emerged from Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp after a few months of absence and following a fire at a secondary unit in a Sinopec refinery, industry sources said. The May gasoil crack edged higher by 29 cents to $17.12 a barrel above Dubai crude, Reuters data showed. China's gasoil exports could reduce over the next few weeks following a fire at Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Corp's residue hydrotreating unit. The fire has been put out, but it is not clear how long the unit may stay shut. A prolonged shutdown could lead to a reduction in the output of transportation fuels and eventually to a cut in refinery crude runs. A company spokesman said that so far other units at the refinery are operating normally. China has been exporting 250,000 tonnes to 300,000 tonnes a month of gasoil, flipping to a net exporter after being a net importer, which has helped to keep pressure on Asian refiners' profit margins for the fuel. Gasoil margins were also supported on Tuesday after Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum entered the spot market seeking prompt gasoil for April, after being absent for most of this year. In Taiwan, Formosa Petrochemicals Corp has likely sold a May 8-12 loading jet fuel cargo at a slight premium to Singapore quotes, an industry source said, though this could not immediately be confirmed. The premium is 50 to 60 cents lower than a March loading cargo sold by the refiner earlier, reflecting weaker demand in the jet fuel market, sources said. Taiwan's CPC Corp was also offering up to 550,000 barrels of gasoil for May, which could offset any potential reduction in Chinese exports, the sources said. * TENDERS: - Taiwan's CPC Corp has offered 240,000 to 500,000 barrels of either 500 ppm sulphur gasoil or 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for May loading. It has also offered 50,000 barrels of one percent sulphur gasoil. The tender closes on April 10 and is valid until April 12. - Ceylon Petroleum Corp is seeking 300,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for April 23-24 delivery into Colombo. The tender closes on April 10 and is valid for 72 hours. - Bahrain Petroleum Co has offered 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for May 1-4 loading. The tender closes on April 10. - Tasweeq is seeking 30,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur light gasoil (LGO) for May 10-11 delivery into Qatar. The tender closes on April 9 and is valid until April 11. - Yemen's Aden Refinery has offered 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for April 24-26 loading. The tender closed on April 8 and is valid until April 10. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil trade. - BP bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 24-28 loading from Glencore at parity to the average of April 24-May 3 Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 116.49 -4.28 -3.54 120.77 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.90 0.05 -1.69 -2.95 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 117.79 0.31 0.26 117.48 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.60 0.05 -3.03 -1.65 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 119.43 0.37 0.31 119.06 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.04 0.11 -- -0.07 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 121.09 0.32 0.26 120.77 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 1.70 0.06 3.66 1.64 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 118.88 0.44 0.37 118.44 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.30 -0.01 3.45 -0.29 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 105.12 0.11 0.10 105.01 Gasoil M1 119.31 0.22 0.18 119.09 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.18 -0.07 63.64 -0.11 Gasoil M2 119.49 0.29 0.24 119.20 Regrade M1 -0.37 0.17 -31.48 -0.54 Regrade M2 -0.05 0.10 -66.67 -0.15 Jet M1 118.94 0.39 0.33 118.55 Jet M1/M2 -0.50 0.00 0.00 -0.50 Jet M2 119.44 0.39 0.33 119.05 Gasoil 17.12 0.29 1.72 16.83 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 17.66 0.27 1.55 17.39 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.98 0.30 1.80 16.68 Jet Cracks M2 17.72 0.28 1.61 17.44 East-West M1 0.28 -3.19 -91.93 3.47 East-West M2 -1.30 -1.84 -- 0.54 LGO M1 888.50 4.75 0.54 883.75 LGO M1/M2 -3.00 0.75 -20.00 -3.75 LGO M2 891.50 4.00 0.45 887.50 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.54 0.42 2.97 14.12 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.70 0.24 1.66 14.46 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)