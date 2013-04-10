SINGAPORE, April 10 Asian gasoil margins slipped on Wednesday, but remained supported by some spot demand and by a buying spree by BP in the pricing agency Platts' trading platform, industry sources said. The May gasoil crack slipped 44 cents to $16.68 a barrel above Dubai crude, Reuters data showed. BP continued its gasoil buying during the Singapore trading period, picking up 450,000 barrels on Wednesday, bringing its total tally to 2.7 million barrels in April, industry sources said. It was unclear if the company was storing the cargoes in Singapore tanks or planned to ship it elsewhere. It could likely be covering shorts into Iraq, a trader said, though this could not be confirmed. Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemicals Corp sold a May 8 to 12 loading jet fuel cargo to Sinopec Hong Kong at a discount of between 5 and 10 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, significantly lower than the premium of 60 cents achieved for a March cargo earlier, industry sources said. Demand for heating fuel kerosene has been going down in Japan due to the start of spring and warmer temperatures, which has caused differentials to plummet the past few months. South Korea refiners will likely sell May-loading jet fuel cargoes at a discount of about 40 to 50 cents a barrel, reflecting market weakness, the sources said. Taiwan's jet fuel tender likely garnered better differentials due to freight advantage, they added. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Corp (MRPL) has sold a May 24 to 26 loading jet fuel cargo to Shell at a discount of about $1 a barrel to Singapore quotes, an industry source said. The levels are similar to a previous cargo sold by the refiner. India's diesel demand was expected to pick up in May due to summer demand and increased farming activity, industry sources said. Regular diesel exporters MRPL and Essar Oil have not offered gasoil in the international spot market since selling mid-April loading cargoes earlier, they added. Reliance Industries' diesel exports for May could also reduce on expected increase in domestic demand, they said, though this could not be confirmed. * TENDERS: No new tenders issued. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One jet deal, four gasoil trades. - Morgan Stanley sold 110,000 barrels of jet fuel for April 27 to May 1 loading to PetroChina at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - BP bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over April 25 to 29 from PetroChina at a premium of 10 cents a barrel over the average of April 24 to 30 Singapore quotes. - BP bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 25 to 29 loading from Unipec at a premium of eight cents a barrel to the average of April 24 to 30 Singapore quotes. - Vitol bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for May 1 to 5 loading from Unipec at a premium of eight cents a barrel to the average of April 30 to May 7 Singapore quotes. - Glencore sold 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 25 to 29 loading to BP at a premium of 20 cents a barrel to the average of April 16 to 30 Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 116.83 0.34 0.29 116.49 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.85 0.05 -1.72 -2.90 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 118.13 0.34 0.29 117.79 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.55 0.05 -3.13 -1.60 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 119.75 0.32 0.27 119.43 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.07 0.03 75.00 0.04 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 121.38 0.29 0.24 121.09 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 1.70 0.00 0.00 1.70 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 119.11 0.23 0.19 118.88 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.20 0.10 -33.33 -0.30 JET-SIN-DIF (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)