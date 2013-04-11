SINGAPORE, April 11 Asian gasoil derivatives flipped into backwardation on Thursday as spot demand emerged from the Philippines and Sri Lanka, adding to recent requirements from Vietnam, industry sources said. A backwardated market is when prompt prices are higher than those in forward months, making storage of the oil product not profitable. The April/May timespread gained 19 to six cents a barrel on Thursday, flipping into backwardation for the first time since March 22, according to Reuters calculation based on industry data. More spot demand emerged out of the Philippines and Sri Lanka, with the latter entering the spot market for the first time in months as its term contract with PetroChina is expected to conclude in May, industry sources said. Sri Lanka's sole refinery, operated by Ceylon Petroleum Corp, is also producing more fuel oil and likely less gasoil, industry sources said. It recently processed Oman crude that has more fuel oil yield compared with the "light crude oil" it normally processes, a source familiar with the matter said. But it is unclear if this will be a prolonged trend. Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemicals Corp offered diesel for the first time since March, which helped to cap diesel premiums. Yemen's Aden Refinery sold a jet fuel cargo for mid April loading to Vitol at a premium of about $1.40 to $1.60 a barrel to Middle East quotes, weaker than a previous cargo, industry sources said. Tasweeq has likely sold a light gasoil cargo with 500 ppm sulphur at a premium of about $3 a barrel to Middle East quotes on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, an industry source said, though this could not immediately be confirmed. * TENDERS: Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking 300,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery over May 8 to 9. The tender closes on April 23 and is valid for 72 hours. - Formosa Petrochemicals Corp has offered 480,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for May 27 to 31 loading. The tender closes on April 12. - Bahrain Petroleum Co has offered 40,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 22 to 24 loading. The tender closes on April 11. - Petron is seeking 300,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for delivery into Limay over May 4 to 8. The tender closes on April 15. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One gasoil deal and one jet deal. - Hin Leong bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over April 30 to May 4 from Morgan Stanley at $118.65 a barrel. - Glencore sold 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 26 to 30 loading to BP at a premium of 20 cents a barrel to the average of April 24 to 30 Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 116.57 -0.26 -0.22 116.83 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.75 0.10 -3.51 -2.85 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 117.88 -0.25 -0.21 118.13 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.44 0.11 -7.10 -1.55 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 119.52 -0.23 -0.19 119.75 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.20 0.13 185.71 0.07 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 121.07 -0.31 -0.26 121.38 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 1.75 0.05 2.94 1.70 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 118.61 -0.50 -0.42 119.11 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.31 -0.11 55.00 -0.20 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 105.46 -0.73 -0.69 106.19 Gasoil M1 119.35 -0.26 -0.22 119.61 Gasoil M1/M2 0.06 0.19 -146.15 -0.13 Gasoil M2 119.29 -0.45 -0.38 119.74 Regrade M1 -0.71 -0.14 24.56 -0.57 Regrade M2 -0.12 0.04 -25.00 -0.16 Jet M1 118.64 -0.40 -0.34 119.04 Jet M1/M2 -0.53 0.01 -1.85 -0.54 Jet M2 119.17 -0.41 -0.34 119.58 Gasoil 16.68 0.00 0.00 16.68 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 17.10 -0.20 -1.16 17.30 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.51 0.09 0.55 16.42 Jet Cracks M2 17.22 -0.06 -0.35 17.28 East-West M1 4.78 3.96 482.93 0.82 East-West M2 1.72 3.66 -188.66 -1.94 LGO M1 884.00 -6.50 -0.73 890.50 LGO M1/M2 -2.25 1.25 -35.71 -3.50 LGO M2 886.25 -7.75 -0.87 894.00 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.50 -0.31 -2.24 13.81 Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.79 -0.41 -2.89 14.20 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by James Jukwey)