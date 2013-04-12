SINGAPORE, April 12 Asian jet fuel margins dipped to a nearly two-week low on Friday as the end of winter heating demand for kerosene weighed on prices, industry sources said. The May jet fuel crack slipped 34 cents to $16.17 a barrel above Dubai crude, the lowest since April 1, Reuters data showed. With margins more lucrative to produce diesel, refiners may be starting to maximise diesel yield instead of jet fuel, which could eventually support prices for the latter, the sources said. Gasoil remained supported by more demand from Sri Lanka, as Ceylon Petroleum sought its third gasoil cargo this week. The company is likely seeking gasoil as its half-yearly term contract with PetroChina is coming to an end in May and as domestic demand is expected to start rising at the end of the second quarter, industry sources said. Tanzania's importers also emerged in the spot market to seek gasoil through their bi-monthly tender, which is also expected to keep margins from big losses. East Africa's consistent demand for industrial fuel gasoil has been mopping up excess barrels from Asia, even as exports from China are consistently high. In the Middle East, Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has withdrawn its tender offering gasoil for loading over April 22 to 24, probably due to low bids, industry sources said, though this could not immediately be confirmed. The refiner probably wanted $2.50 a barrel above Middle East quotes, they added. Tasweeq has sold a 500 ppm sulphur light gasoil cargo for May 10 to 11 loading from Mesaieed, probably to Shell or Vitol at a premium of about $3 to $3.50 a barrel on a cost, freight and insurance (CIF) basis, industry sources said. * TENDERS: Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking 300,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for May 20 to 21 loading. The tender closes on April 30 and is valid until May 3. - Tanzania's Petroleum Importation Coordinator is seeking 85,960 tonnes of gasoil for delivery over May 23 to 25 and 60,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery over June 14 to 16. The tender closes on April 23 and is valid for 15 days. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One jet deal, three gasoil trades. - BP bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for May 1 to 5 loading from Shell, at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Unipec sold 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 27 to May 1 loading to BP, at a premium of 20 cents a barrel to the average of April 24 to 30 Singapore quotes. - Glencore sold 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 27 to May 1 loading to BP, at a premium of 20 cents a barrel to the average of April 24 to 30 Singapore quotes. - Vitol bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 27 to May 1 loading from Unipec, at a premium of 20 cents a barrel to the average of April 25 to May 2 Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 114.73 -1.84 -1.58 116.57 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.75 0.00 0.00 -2.75 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 116.03 -1.85 -1.57 117.88 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.45 -0.01 0.69 -1.44 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 117.74 -1.78 -1.49 119.52 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.26 0.06 30.00 0.20 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 119.28 -1.79 -1.48 121.07 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 1.80 0.05 2.86 1.75 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 116.54 -2.07 -1.75 118.61 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.27 0.04 -12.90 -0.31 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 103.43 -2.03 -1.92 105.46 Gasoil M1 117.58 -1.77 -1.48 119.35 Gasoil M1/M2 0.17 0.11 183.33 0.06 Gasoil M2 117.41 -1.88 -1.58 119.29 Regrade M1 -1.09 -0.38 53.52 -0.71 Regrade M2 -0.34 -0.22 183.33 -0.12 Jet M1 116.49 -2.15 -1.81 118.64 Jet M1/M2 -0.58 -0.05 9.43 -0.53 Jet M2 117.07 -2.10 -1.76 119.17 Gasoil 16.51 -0.17 -1.02 16.68 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 16.86 -0.24 -1.40 17.10 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.17 -0.34 -2.06 16.51 Jet Cracks M2 16.86 -0.36 -2.09 17.22 East-West M1 -7.95 -12.73 -266.32 4.78 East-West M2 3.45 1.73 100.58 1.72 LGO M1 884.00 0.00 0.00 884.00 LGO M1/M2 12.75 15.00 -666.67 -2.25 LGO M2 871.25 -15.00 -1.69 886.25 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.52 0.02 0.15 13.50 Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.80 0.01 0.07 13.79 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)