SINGAPORE, March 8 Asia's front-month regrade, the jet fuel premium over gasoil,
flipped to a negative value for the first time this month as regional demand for diesel kept prices
stronger than for jet fuel which has been struggling to find outlets in Europe.
The balance March and April regrade fell 10-31 cents to minus 34 cents and minus one cent
respectively, the lowest since Feb. 17, Reuters data showed.
Vietnam stepped up diesel imports after a slowdown in buying last month, coinciding with the
country's abolition of import duty on diesel on Thursday.
This is a day after it let fuel distributors raise retail prices of petrol and oil products by up
to 12 percent.
It gave no reasons for the move, but an import tax reduction was among measures the Finance
Ministry often used under the pressure of price increases on global markets, the government said in a
statement on its news website (baodientu.chinhphu.vn).
Vietnam's Petrolimex is seeking nearly 330,000 barrels of diesel with 0.25 percent sulphur for
loading over late March to April, after earlier buying about 260,000 barrels for Cambodia.
PV Oil bought about 63,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil from an unknown seller at a
premium of $1.50 on a cost-and-freight basis. It earlier bought about 126,000 barrels of the grade
from oil major BP.
In Taiwan, Formosa Petrochemical Corp has sold its first spot low sulphur diesel cargo since
November, and offered more medium-sulphur gasoil, in a sign that exports from the refiner might be
resuming to normal.
The refiner has sold two cargoes of 10 ppm diesel - its first spot exports since November -
totaling 600,000 barrels, to Japan's Idemitsu and another unidentified buyer for loading over Apr.
10-14, traders said.
The premiums at around $2.30-$2.40 a barrel over Singapore quotes looked more expensive than market
levels, they said.
For exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) curve, click
* TENDERS: Formosa has offered 480,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over Apr.
14-18. The tender closes on Mar. 9.
- Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) offered about 30,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading
in mid-April. The tender closes on Mar. 8.
- Petrolimex is seeking 11,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Mar. 25-29
and 35,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Mar. 28-Apr. 3. Both cargoes can be
loaded from either Singapore, Thailand, South China or Taiwan. The tender closes on Mar. 9.
* CASH DEALS: No jet deal, three gasoil deals.
- JP Morgan Ventures bought 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil from Morgan Stanley for
loading over Mar. 24-28 at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to the average of Mar. 23-29 Singapore
quotes.
- Trafigura bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Mar. 23-27 from
Glencore at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.
- Hin Leong sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil to Brightoil for loading over Mar.
26-30 at a discount of five cents a barrel to the average Singapore price of the loading dates.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 136.06 1.83 1.36 134.23 GO-SIN
GO 0.5 Diff -0.01 0.08 -88.89 -0.09 GO-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 137.07 1.80 1.33 135.27 GO25-SIN
GO 0.25 Diff 1.00 0.05 5.26 0.95 GO25-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 137.77 1.80 1.32 135.97 GO005-SIN
GO 0.05 Diff 1.70 0.05 3.03 1.65 GO005-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 139.07 1.71 1.24 137.36 GO10-SIN
GO 0.001 Diff 3.00 -0.04 -1.32 3.04 GO10-SIN-DIF
Spot Jet/Kero 135.42 1.45 1.08 133.97 JET-SIN
Jet/Kero Diff -0.45 -0.05 12.50 -0.40 JET-SIN-DIF
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT) Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT)
Brent M1 125.08 2.45 2.00 122.63 BRENTSGMc1
Gasoil M1 135.99 1.79 1.33 134.20 GOSGSWMc1
Gasoil M1/M2 -0.19 0.12 -38.71 -0.31 GOSGSPDMc1
Gasoil M2 136.18 1.67 1.24 134.51 GOSGSWMc2
Regrade M1 -0.34 -0.37 -1233.33 0.03 JETREGSGMc1
Regrade M2 -0.01 -0.10 -111.11 0.09 JETREGSGMc2
Jet M1 135.65 1.42 1.06 134.23 JETSGSWMc1
Jet M1/M2 -0.52 -0.15 40.54 -0.37 JETSGSPDMc1
Jet M2 136.17 1.57 1.17 134.60 JETSGSWMc2
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 14.73 -0.80 -5.15 15.53 GOSGCKMc1
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 16.00 -0.75 -4.48 16.75 GOSGCKMc2
Jet Cracks M1 14.72 -0.90 -5.76 15.62 JETSGCKMc1
Jet Cracks M2 16.10 -0.78 -4.62 16.88 JETSGCKMc2
East-West M1 -4.87 0.59 -10.81 -5.46 LGOAEFSMc1
East-West M2 -7.46 -0.18 2.47 -7.28 LGOAEFSMc2
LGO M1 1018.00 12.75 1.27 1005.25 LGOAMc1
LGO M1/M2 -4.00 0.13 -3.15 -4.13 LGOASPDMc1
LGO M2 1022.00 12.62 1.25 1009.38 LGOAMc2
Crack LGO-Brent M1 12.10 -0.76 -5.91 12.86 LGOACKMc1
Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.06 -0.66 -4.81 13.72 LGOACKMc2
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Erica Billingham)