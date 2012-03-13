SINGAPORE, March 13 Cash premiums for Asian gasoil remained supported on
Tuesday as demand continued to be steady from Sri Lanka and new demand emerged from South
Africa.
Differentials for the 0.5 percent, 0.25 percent and 500 ppm sulphur gasoil grades remained
unchanged at minus 15 cents, 95 cents and $1.65 a barrel respectively even as gasoil refining
margins slipped 61 cents to $15.04 over Dubai crude.
Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Co (Ceypetco) is seeking 150,000 barrels of high sulphur gasoil
on top of pending tenders seeking 200,000 barrels for April and 190,000 barrels for late March.
South Africa's PetroSA is seeking two cargoes of gasoil totalling 32,000 tonnes for delivery
in April, consistent with its usual monthly requirements, traders said.
But gasoil premiums are expected to taper off in line with the deepening contango as demand
is expected to remain weak in Asia, traders said.
"It should remain weak for a while as demand is not that good and it's the same with China
as well," one of them said.
Low sulphur diesel premiums were supported by oil major BP paying $3.10 a barrel for a 10
ppm sulphur diesel cargo to be loaded in late March. This could likely be to meet Australian
demand, where refinery turnarounds are scheduled.
In the Middle East, however, it appeared to be a different scenario with robust demand
continuing from countries like Iraq, Yemen and Egypt, pushing up premiums to a more than one
year high.
Iraq has bought an additional 600,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery between April and
September, for power generation purposes, having already bought 3,400 tonnes of gasoil a day for
2012.
But some reprieve could be seen with Kuwait Petroleum Corp offering a 500 ppm sulphur cargo,
which has recently seen premiums shoot up due to East African demand and limited supply from
refinery turnarounds.
In India, Essar Oil has announced the commissioning of its diesel hydrotreater unit, as part
of an expansion project at its Vadinar refinery. Additional supplies of diesel are expected from
once completed.
For exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) curve, click
* TENDERS: Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) has issued a second tender this week
seeking a combination cargo of 150,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 160,000
barrels of jet fuel for delivery over Apr. 20-21. The tender closes on Mar. 21 and is valid
until Mar. 23.
- South Africa's PetroSA is seeking two cargoes of 16,000 tonnes each of 500 ppm sulphur
diesel for delivery over Apr. 6-8 and Apr. 17-19. The tender closed on Monday and was valid
until Tuesday. No details were available yet.
-Kuwait Petroleum Corp is offering 40,000 tonnes each of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil and jet fuel
for loading over Apr. 9-10 and Apr. 14-15 respectively. The tender closes on Mar. 15.
* CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal.
- Morgan Stanley sold 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel for loading over Mar.
27-Apr. 2 to BP at a premium of $3.10 a barrel over Singapore quotes.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 137.21 -0.04 -0.03 137.25 GO-SIN
GO 0.5 Diff -0.15 0.00 0.00 -0.15 GO-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 138.31 -0.04 -0.03 138.35 GO25-SIN
GO 0.25 Diff 0.95 0.00 0.00 0.95 GO25-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 139.01 -0.04 -0.03 139.05 GO005-SIN
GO 0.05 Diff 1.65 0.00 0.00 1.65 GO005-SIN-DI
F
Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 140.46 0.16 0.11 140.30 GO10-SIN
GO 0.001 Diff 3.10 0.20 6.90 2.90 GO10-SIN-DIF
Spot Jet/Kero 136.82 -0.01 -0.01 136.83 JET-SIN
Jet/Kero Diff -0.45 -0.08 21.62 -0.37 JET-SIN-DIF
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT) Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130
GMT)
Brent M1 125.85 0.32 0.25 125.53 BRENTSGMc1
Gasoil M1 137.28 -0.09 -0.07 137.37 GOSGSWMc1
Gasoil M1/M2 -0.14 -0.09 180.00 -0.05 GOSGSPDMc1
Gasoil M2 137.42 0.00 0.00 137.42 GOSGSWMc2
Regrade M1 -0.37 0.05 -11.90 -0.42 JETREGSGMc1
Regrade M2 0.14 0.14 0.00 JETREGSGMc2
0.00
Jet M1 136.91 -0.04 -0.03 136.95 JETSGSWMc1
Jet M1/M2 -0.65 -0.18 38.30 -0.47 JETSGSPDMc1
Jet M2 137.56 0.14 0.10 137.42 JETSGSWMc2
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 15.04 -0.61 -3.90 15.65 GOSGCKMc1
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 16.25 -0.56 -3.33 16.81 GOSGCKMc2
Jet Cracks M1 15.18 -0.47 -3.00 15.65 JETSGCKMc1
Jet Cracks M2 16.50 -0.40 -2.37 16.90 JETSGCKMc2
East-West M1 -8.35 0.62 -6.91 -8.97 LGOAEFSMc1
East-West M2 -8.58 0.15 -1.72 -8.73 LGOAEFSMc2
LGO M1 1032.13 -0.62 -0.06 1032.75 LGOAMc1
LGO M1/M2 -1.50 -0.62 70.45 -0.88 LGOASPDMc1
LGO M2 1033.63 0.00 0.00 1033.63 LGOAMc2
Crack LGO-Brent M1 12.69 -0.40 -3.06 13.09 LGOACKMc1
Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.50 -0.40 -2.88 13.90 LGOACKMc2
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)