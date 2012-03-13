SINGAPORE, March 13 Cash premiums for Asian gasoil remained supported on Tuesday as demand continued to be steady from Sri Lanka and new demand emerged from South Africa. Differentials for the 0.5 percent, 0.25 percent and 500 ppm sulphur gasoil grades remained unchanged at minus 15 cents, 95 cents and $1.65 a barrel respectively even as gasoil refining margins slipped 61 cents to $15.04 over Dubai crude. Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Co (Ceypetco) is seeking 150,000 barrels of high sulphur gasoil on top of pending tenders seeking 200,000 barrels for April and 190,000 barrels for late March. South Africa's PetroSA is seeking two cargoes of gasoil totalling 32,000 tonnes for delivery in April, consistent with its usual monthly requirements, traders said. But gasoil premiums are expected to taper off in line with the deepening contango as demand is expected to remain weak in Asia, traders said. "It should remain weak for a while as demand is not that good and it's the same with China as well," one of them said. Low sulphur diesel premiums were supported by oil major BP paying $3.10 a barrel for a 10 ppm sulphur diesel cargo to be loaded in late March. This could likely be to meet Australian demand, where refinery turnarounds are scheduled. In the Middle East, however, it appeared to be a different scenario with robust demand continuing from countries like Iraq, Yemen and Egypt, pushing up premiums to a more than one year high. Iraq has bought an additional 600,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery between April and September, for power generation purposes, having already bought 3,400 tonnes of gasoil a day for 2012. But some reprieve could be seen with Kuwait Petroleum Corp offering a 500 ppm sulphur cargo, which has recently seen premiums shoot up due to East African demand and limited supply from refinery turnarounds. In India, Essar Oil has announced the commissioning of its diesel hydrotreater unit, as part of an expansion project at its Vadinar refinery. Additional supplies of diesel are expected from once completed. For exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) curve, click * TENDERS: Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) has issued a second tender this week seeking a combination cargo of 150,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 160,000 barrels of jet fuel for delivery over Apr. 20-21. The tender closes on Mar. 21 and is valid until Mar. 23. - South Africa's PetroSA is seeking two cargoes of 16,000 tonnes each of 500 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery over Apr. 6-8 and Apr. 17-19. The tender closed on Monday and was valid until Tuesday. No details were available yet. -Kuwait Petroleum Corp is offering 40,000 tonnes each of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil and jet fuel for loading over Apr. 9-10 and Apr. 14-15 respectively. The tender closes on Mar. 15. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal. - Morgan Stanley sold 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel for loading over Mar. 27-Apr. 2 to BP at a premium of $3.10 a barrel over Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 137.21 -0.04 -0.03 137.25 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.15 0.00 0.00 -0.15 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 138.31 -0.04 -0.03 138.35 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 0.95 0.00 0.00 0.95 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 139.01 -0.04 -0.03 139.05 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.65 0.00 0.00 1.65 GO005-SIN-DI F Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 140.46 0.16 0.11 140.30 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.10 0.20 6.90 2.90 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 136.82 -0.01 -0.01 136.83 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.45 -0.08 21.62 -0.37 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT) Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) Brent M1 125.85 0.32 0.25 125.53 BRENTSGMc1 Gasoil M1 137.28 -0.09 -0.07 137.37 GOSGSWMc1 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.14 -0.09 180.00 -0.05 GOSGSPDMc1 Gasoil M2 137.42 0.00 0.00 137.42 GOSGSWMc2 Regrade M1 -0.37 0.05 -11.90 -0.42 JETREGSGMc1 Regrade M2 0.14 0.14 0.00 JETREGSGMc2 0.00 Jet M1 136.91 -0.04 -0.03 136.95 JETSGSWMc1 Jet M1/M2 -0.65 -0.18 38.30 -0.47 JETSGSPDMc1 Jet M2 137.56 0.14 0.10 137.42 JETSGSWMc2 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 15.04 -0.61 -3.90 15.65 GOSGCKMc1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 16.25 -0.56 -3.33 16.81 GOSGCKMc2 Jet Cracks M1 15.18 -0.47 -3.00 15.65 JETSGCKMc1 Jet Cracks M2 16.50 -0.40 -2.37 16.90 JETSGCKMc2 East-West M1 -8.35 0.62 -6.91 -8.97 LGOAEFSMc1 East-West M2 -8.58 0.15 -1.72 -8.73 LGOAEFSMc2 LGO M1 1032.13 -0.62 -0.06 1032.75 LGOAMc1 LGO M1/M2 -1.50 -0.62 70.45 -0.88 LGOASPDMc1 LGO M2 1033.63 0.00 0.00 1033.63 LGOAMc2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 12.69 -0.40 -3.06 13.09 LGOACKMc1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.50 -0.40 -2.88 13.90 LGOACKMc2 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)