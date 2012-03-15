SINGAPORE, March 15 Asian middle distillates margins remained
supported on Thursday as Singapore stocks shrunk on the back of refinery turnarounds in
Asia, industry sources said.
Gasoil's crack for April inched up three cents $15.55 a barrel over Dubai crude,
while jet fuel's crack went up eight cents to $15.90.
Singapore's onshore diesel and jet stocks fell nearly nine percent to 10.305 million
barrels, on healthy demand from Vietnam, Africa and the Middle East.
Demand has been steady from Yemen, Sri Lanka, Lebanon and Zambia, as the maintenance
scheduled in the Middle East and South Korea has restricted supply.
Vietnam has also emerged in the spot market to purchase gasoil in the past few
weeks, helping to draw volumes from Singapore.
No exports out of Japan were seen headed to Singapore in the week ended Mar. 14, as
refineries maximised production of kerosene to meet heating oil demand for the domestic
market.
While diesel differentials in Europe have improved, traders have yet to see a pull
from Asia with the east-west spread at minus $10.43.
Diesel in Europe has been supported by lower refinery runs particularly in the tight
Mediterranean market, refinery outages and a slight pick-up in German demand.
"The arbitrage is closed due to the high east-west, so that's the problem... I don't
see (diesel prices) in Singapore getting much stronger," said a Singapore-based trader.
Jet fuel demand continued to be lacklustre as airlines are being hit with a mixture
of soaring fuel prices and weak demand, especially in Europe, due to the debt crisis and
burdens from new national taxes on air travel.
For exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) curve, click
* TENDERS: No new tenders issued.
* CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal.
- Trafigura bought 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over
Mar. 31-Apr. 4 from Shell at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 137.10 -0.56 -0.41 137.66 GO-SIN
GO 0.5 Diff -0.22 -0.04 22.22 -0.18 GO-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 138.32 -0.43 -0.31 138.75 GO25-SIN
GO 0.25 Diff 1.00 0.00 0.00 1.00 GO25-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 139.02 -0.43 -0.31 139.45 GO005-SIN
GO 0.05 Diff 1.70 0.00 0.00 1.70 GO005-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 140.37 -0.48 -0.34 140.85 GO10-SIN
GO 0.001 Diff 3.05 -0.05 -1.61 3.10 GO10-SIN-DIF
Spot Jet/Kero 137.22 -0.20 -0.15 137.42 JET-SIN
Jet/Kero Diff -0.40 0.05 -11.11 -0.45 JET-SIN-DIF
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT)
(0830 GMT)
Brent M1 125.10 -0.62 -0.49 125.72 BRENTSGMc1
Gasoil M1 137.19 -0.49 -0.36 137.68 GOSGSWMc1
Gasoil M1/M2 -0.21 -0.10 90.91 -0.11 GOSGSPDMc1
Gasoil M2 137.40 -0.39 -0.28 137.79 GOSGSWMc2
Regrade M1 0.19 0.34 -226.67 -0.15 JETREGSGMc1
Regrade M2 0.35 0.05 16.67 0.30 JETREGSGMc2
Jet M1 137.38 -0.15 -0.11 137.53 JETSGSWMc1
Jet M1/M2 -0.37 0.19 -33.93 -0.56 JETSGSPDMc1
Jet M2 137.75 -0.34 -0.25 138.09 JETSGSWMc2
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.55 0.03 0.19 15.52 GOSGCKMc1
Cracks M1
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.75 -0.03 -0.18 16.78 GOSGCKMc2
Cracks M2
Jet Cracks M1 15.90 0.08 0.51 15.82 JETSGCKMc1
Jet Cracks M2 17.20 0.10 0.58 17.10 JETSGCKMc2
East-West M1 -9.99 -1.40 16.30 -8.59 LGOAEFSMc1
East-West M2 -9.10 -1.50 19.74 -7.60 LGOAEFSMc2
LGO M1 1033.63 -1.50 -0.14 1035.13 LGOAMc1
LGO M1/M2 -0.38 0.12 -24.00 -0.50 LGOASPDMc1
LGO M2 1034.00 -1.63 -0.16 1035.63 LGOAMc2
Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.65 0.43 3.25 13.22 LGOACKMc1
Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.10 0.28 2.03 13.82 LGOACKMc2
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jason Neely)