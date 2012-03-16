SINGAPORE, March 16 Asian gasoil prices
remained steady as some spot demand emerged from the
Philippines, but trading remained thin as crude prices stayed
persistently high.
Gasoil's crack for April inched up four cents $15.59 a
barrel over Dubai crude, while jet fuel's crack went up two
cents to $15.92.
The Philippines' Petron was seeking up to 200,000 barrels of
500 ppm sulphur diesel for end-March to early April loading in a
tender that closed on Friday. But no details were available.
Myanmar has finalised term contracts for the supply of jet
fuel and gasoil for one year with Malaysia's state energy firm
Petronas and China's leading oil and gas firm PetroChina,
industry sources said on Friday.
The exact volumes negotiated are not known, but the
contracts were settled at premiums of about $4 a barrel above
benchmark Singapore quotes on a delivered basis for both jet
fuel and gasoil, they said.
In the Platts trading window, liquidity was thin on Friday
with only 50,000 barrels exchanging hands. Shell sold an April
jet derivatives swap to Chevron at $136.65 a barrel.
Despite a fall in underlying crude prices, the still high
prices were making traders cautious, they said.
"Supply and demand (fundamentals) doesn't support the strong
paper numbers, so it seems very toppy, like the regrade for
example," said a Singapore-based trader, referring to the slight
increase in regrade prices this week.
Vietnam's Petrolimex is expected to emerge in the spot
market to seek gasoil but will likely not buy huge volumes as
long as crude prices stay strong, industry sources said.
The jet fuel market weakened this week with Formosa selling
300,000 barrels of jet fuel for delivery over Apr. 17-23 at a
premium of about 25 cents a barrel, lower than the 30-35 cents a
barrel sold earlier for an early April-loading cargo.
"The Europe aviation outlook is poor, and thus you see the
cuts in refinery runs is a balancing act," said a
Singapore-based trader.
"But having said that, the flow of jet from the Gulf and
India to the west should continue as BP has a big system in the
west."
For exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) curve, click
* TENDERS: No new tenders issued.
* CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal.
- Winson Oil bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur
gasoil for loading over Mar. 31-Apr. 4 from Shell at a discount
of 30 cents to benchmark Singapore quotes.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 136.13 -0.97 -0.71 137.10 GO-SIN
GO 0.5 Diff -0.15 0.07 -31.82 -0.22 GO-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 137.28 -1.04 -0.75 138.32 GO25-SIN
GO 0.25 Diff 1.00 0.00 0.00 1.00 GO25-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 137.93 -1.09 -0.78 139.02 GO005-SIN
GO 0.05 Diff 1.65 -0.05 -2.94 1.70 GO005-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 139.23 -1.14 -0.81 140.37 GO10-SIN
GO 0.001 Diff 2.95 -0.10 -3.28 3.05 GO10-SIN-DIF
Spot Jet/Kero 136.23 -0.99 -0.72 137.22 JET-SIN
Jet/Kero Diff -0.37 0.03 -7.50 -0.40 JET-SIN-DIF
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 123.42 -1.28 -1.03 124.70 BRENTSGMc1
Gasoil M1 136.32 -1.08 -0.79 137.40 GOSGSWMc1
Gasoil M1/M2 -0.17 0.00 0.00 -0.17 GOSGSPDMc1
Gasoil M2 136.49 -1.08 -0.79 137.57 GOSGSWMc2
Regrade M1 0.33 -0.02 -5.71 0.35 JETREGSGMc1
Regrade M2 0.37 -0.08 -17.78 0.45 JETREGSGMc2
Jet M1 136.65 -1.10 -0.80 137.75 JETSGSWMc1
Jet M1/M2 -0.21 0.06 -22.22 -0.27 JETSGSPDMc1
Jet M2 136.86 -1.16 -0.84 138.02 JETSGSWMc2
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 15.59 0.04 0.26 15.55 GOSGCKMc1
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 16.82 0.07 0.42 16.75 GOSGCKMc2
Jet Cracks M1 15.92 0.02 0.13 15.90 JETSGCKMc1
Jet Cracks M2 17.19 -0.01 -0.06 17.20 JETSGCKMc2
East-West M1 -11.17 -1.18 11.81 -9.99 LGOAEFSMc1
East-West M2 -10.27 -1.17 12.86 -9.10 LGOAEFSMc2
LGO M1 1026.75 -6.88 -0.67 1033.63 LGOAMc1
LGO M1/M2 -0.38 0.00 0.00 -0.38 LGOASPDMc1
LGO M2 1027.13 -6.87 -0.66 1034.00 LGOAMc2
Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.45 0.35 2.48 14.10 LGOACKMc1
Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.84 0.22 1.50 14.62 LGOACKMc2
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)