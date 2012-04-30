SINGAPORE, April 30 Asian gasoil and jet fuel margins slipped on Monday as refineries returned from maintenance, adding to supply, while demand remained steady. The gasoil crack for May slipped 30 cents to $16.47 a barrel over Dubai crude, while the jet fuel crack fell 32 cents to $16.79 a barrel, Reuters data showed. Japan's Cosmo Oil said on Saturday that it has restarted the 100,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) No. 1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 220,000 bpd Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo. This marks its first operations in more than 13 months after the facility was shut following the earthquake. The return of the CDU unit and refineries from South Korea after planned maintenance in March, has added to a supply glut of jet fuel and low sulphur diesel, causing differentials to weaken, traders said. China Aviation Oil has bought up to 1.4 million barrels of jet fuel at a discount of 40 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, about 10 cents weaker than its previous spot cargoes, traders said. The cargoes could likely be loaded from North Asia, they added. Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Co (Ceypetco) emerged into the spot market seeking a prompt jet fuel and gasoil combination cargo for delivery in early May. The prompt cargo was due to an unexpected shutdown of a jet-fuel producing unit at its 50,000 barrels-per-day refinery, a company source said on Monday. Vietnam's Military Petroleum Company (MPC) was heard to have bought 15,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery into Hai Phong at a premium of $1.10 a barrel to Singapore benchmark quotes. The seller could not be confirmed, but could likely be Unipec, a trader said. In Thailand, PTT has sold 15,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil and 20,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading over May 7-10 to Chevron. The price was not known. India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has bought a combination 340 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo totalling 35,000 tonnes for delivery into Paradip and Haldia from Shell at a premium of $7 a barrel to Middle East quotes. Pakistan State Oil's purchase tender for jet fuel, which closed last week and is to be awarded on May 5, had Vitol and Total place the best offers for May and June cargoes at premiums of $4.69 per barrel and $4.32 per barrel over Middle East quotes, respectively. In Singapore, a rare Middle East loading cargo traded on Monday, with BP hitting a Vitol offer for 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading in mid-May. "It could be part of Tasweeq's term cargo, no surprise to see the lower premium for the jet fuel cargo as regrade is weak and the arbitrage to send cargoes to Europe is not workable," said a Gulf-based trader. * TENDERS: Ceypetco is seeking a combination cargo of 75,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 80,000 barrels of jet fuel for delivery into Dolphin Pier, Colombo over May 7-8. The tender closed on April 30 and is valid until May 3. - MRPL has offered 40,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading from New Mangalore over May 22-24. The tender closes on May 3 and is valid until May 4. * CASH DEALS: One jet deal, no gasoil deals - BP bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading from the Gulf over May 15-19 from Vitol at a premium of $1.50 a barrel over Middle East quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 132.64 0.16 0.12 132.48 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.25 0.00 0.00 -0.25 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 133.94 0.17 0.13 133.77 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.05 0.00 0.00 1.05 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 134.84 0.17 0.13 134.67 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.95 0.00 0.00 1.95 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 135.79 0.17 0.13 135.62 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 2.90 0.00 0.00 2.90 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 132.93 0.17 0.13 132.76 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.30 0.00 0.00 -0.30 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 119.47 0.11 0.09 119.36 Gasoil M1 132.86 0.16 0.12 132.70 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.13 0.04 -23.53 -0.17 Gasoil M2 132.99 0.12 0.09 132.87 Regrade M1 0.32 -0.02 -5.88 0.34 Regrade M2 0.39 0.05 14.71 0.34 Jet M1 133.18 0.14 0.11 133.04 Jet M1/M2 -0.20 -0.03 17.65 -0.17 Jet M2 133.38 0.17 0.13 133.21 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 16.47 -0.30 -1.79 16.77 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 17.17 -0.29 -1.66 17.46 Jet Cracks M1 16.79 -0.32 -1.87 17.11 Jet Cracks M2 17.56 -0.24 -1.35 17.80 East-West M1 -19.44 1.20 -5.81 -20.64 East-West M2 -13.85 0.89 -6.04 -14.74 LGO M1 1009.25 0.00 0.00 1009.25 LGO M1/M2 4.63 0.00 0.00 4.63 LGO M2 1004.63 0.00 0.00 1004.63 Crack LGO-Brent M1 15.38 -0.11 -0.71 15.49 Crack LGO-Brent M2 15.35 -0.23 -1.48 15.58 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)