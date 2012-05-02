SINGAPORE, May 2Asian middle distillates margins remained steady on Wednesday, as traders kept an eye on arbitrage economics to send gasoil and jet fuel from Asia to Europe. Gasoil and jet fuel cracks for June each inched up by one cent to $17.18 a barrel and $17.57 a barrel respectively above Dubai crude, Reuters data showed. The exchange of futures for swaps, or EFS, for May slipped six cents to minus $19.50 a tonne. BP has provisionally booked the Myrtos to carry 90,000 tonnes of diesel from South Korea to Europe for loading in mid-May, shipping fixtures showed. This, however, could not be confirmed. While the east-west spread has widened this week, the arbitrage economics to send gasoil and jet fuel from Asia to Europe still look unattractive, a Singapore-based trader said. "The oil majors will send the cargoes irrespective of whether the arbitrage is open or not, but European demand is simply not enough right now to pull Asian barrels," he said. A weaker Euro against the US dollar coupled with a high freight rate have made it more expensive for European importers of oil products, in turn deterring demand, he added. In Sri Lanka, Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) has bought a combination gasoil and jet fuel cargo for delivery over May 7-8 from Vitol Singapore at premiums of $3.84 and $4.49 a barrel to Singapore quotes, respectively. Vitol had the lowest of two offers, with the other placed by ENOC, an industry source said. In India, Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has re-issued a tender seeking a diesel cargo for delivery into Kochi in May, after earlier cancelling the tender due to high offers. A shortfall in domestic supply due to refinery shutdowns in India has caused the spike in BPCL's diesel demand, traders said. In Taiwan, CPC has offered gasoil with 1 percent sulphur content for the first time, ahead of a refinery unit maintenance, traders said. The rare 1 percent sulphur gasoil cargo was offered as the company plans to shut a 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) hydrotreater for maintenance at its 300,000 bpd Talin refinery in June, one of the sources said. A hydrotreater is used to remove sulphur from high sulphur gasoil to make it a more environmentally friendly transport fuel. * TENDERS: India's BPCL is seeking 40,000 tonnes of 340 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery into Kochi over May 24-27. The tender closed on May 2 and is valid until May 3. - Taiwan's CPC has offered about 30,000 tonnes of 1 percent sulphur gasoil and 10,000 tonnes of 2 percent sulphur gasoil for loading in June. The tender closed on May 2 and is valid until May 3. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, two gasoil deals - Trafigura bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over May 17-21 from Shell at a discount of 30 cents a barrel. - Shell bought 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel for loading over May 17-21 from Vitol at a premium of $2.90 a barrel. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 132.82 0.18 0.14 132.64 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.25 0.00 0.00 -0.25 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 133.55 -0.39 -0.29 133.94 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.05 0.00 0.00 1.05 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 135.02 0.18 0.13 134.84 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.95 0.00 0.00 1.95 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 136.02 0.23 0.17 135.79 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 2.90 0.00 0.00 2.90 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 133.14 0.21 0.16 132.93 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.30 0.00 0.00 -0.30 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 119.65 0.18 0.15 119.47 Gasoil M1 133.02 0.16 0.12 132.86 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.18 -0.05 38.46 -0.13 Gasoil M2 133.20 0.21 0.16 132.99 Regrade M1 0.37 0.05 15.63 0.32 Regrade M2 0.39 0.00 0.00 0.39 Jet M1 133.39 0.21 0.16 133.18 Jet M1/M2 -0.20 0.00 0.00 -0.20 Jet M2 133.59 0.21 0.16 133.38 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 17.18 0.01 0.06 17.17 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 17.61 0.01 0.06 17.60 Jet Cracks M1 17.57 0.01 0.06 17.56 Jet Cracks M2 18.17 0.01 0.06 18.16 East-West M1 -19.50 -0.06 0.31 -19.44 East-West M2 -14.78 -0.93 6.71 -13.85 LGO M1 1010.50 1.25 0.12 1009.25 LGO M1/M2 3.38 -1.25 -27.00 4.63 LGO M2 1007.13 2.50 0.25 1004.63 Crack LGO-Brent M1 15.53 0.15 0.98 15.38 Crack LGO-Brent M2 15.59 0.24 1.56 15.35 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)