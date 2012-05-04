SINGAPORE, May 4 Asian gasoil and jet fuel prices slipped below $130 a barrel for the first time since February, on a fall in underlying crude prices, which could help to stoke demand in the coming weeks if sustained, sources said on Friday. The benchmark 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil slid $3.07 to $128.22 a barrel while jet fuel prices fell $2.83 to $128.84 a barrel. The exchange of futures for swaps, or EFS, which is indicative of the price spread between Asia and Europe, weakened by $1.43 a tonne to minus $22.15 a tone. The arbitrage economics to ship jet fuel from Asia to Europe are currently profitable, traders said. Shipping fixtures showed that at least 250,000 tonnes of jet fuel have been provisionally booked to be loaded from west coast of India in May to head for Europe. In Taiwan, CPC has sold its 1 percent and 2 percent sulphur gasoil cargoes for loading in June to Winson Oil at discounts of $1 and $1.50 a barrel respectively to Singapore quotes, consistent with previous cargoes sold, traders said. In India, Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has bought 40,000 tonnes of 340 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery over May 24-27 from Shell at a premium of $5.79 a barrel to Middle East quotes. The refinery is not expected to seek gasoil anytime soon as it has purchased more volumes than needed, a source familiar with the matter said. Demand from Jordan and Mozambique was helping to stem the slide in gasoil margins in the Middle East and Asia, traders said. Jordan Petroleum Refinery Co has bought 500,000 tonnes of gasoil for power generation, industry sources said. The refinery bought 500,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery over June to August from BB Energy at a premium of about $34 a tonne to Middle East quotes, one source said. The prices are slightly weaker than for the 350,000 tonnes of gasoil purchased by Jordan for delivery in March from Vitol, when it paid a premium of $35.90 a tonne to Middle East quotes. Mozambique's Imopetro issued a tender seeking 350,000 tonnes of gasoil and 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for delivery from July, traders said. Mozambique has been facing an acute power shortage as demand rises rapidly and new hydro projects face delays. WEEKAHEAD The east-west spread could likely weaken further next week as traders try to send jet fuel and diesel cargoes from Asia to Europe. Demand for gasoil in Asia could increase if the flat prices continue to slide, a trader said. * TENDERS: Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has offered 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over May 14-17. The tender closed on May 4. - Morocco's oil refiner Samir has offered 25,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading from Mohammedia over May 23-25. The tender closed on May 4. - Mozambique's Imopetro is seeking 350,000 tonnes of gasoil and 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel. The tender closed on May 4. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal - Hin Leong bought 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over May 19-23 from Total at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 128.22 -3.07 -2.34 131.29 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.35 -0.10 40.00 -0.25 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 129.57 -3.02 -2.28 132.59 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.00 -0.05 -4.76 1.05 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 130.42 -3.02 -2.26 133.44 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.85 -0.05 -2.63 1.90 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 131.52 -2.92 -2.17 134.44 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 2.95 0.05 1.72 2.90 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 128.84 -2.83 -2.15 131.67 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.35 -0.05 16.67 -0.30 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 115.50 -2.65 -2.24 118.15 Gasoil M1 128.47 -3.01 -2.29 131.48 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.32 -0.11 52.38 -0.21 Gasoil M2 128.79 -2.90 -2.20 131.69 Regrade M1 0.64 0.22 52.38 0.42 Regrade M2 0.56 0.10 21.74 0.46 Jet M1 129.11 -2.79 -2.12 131.90 Jet M1/M2 -0.24 0.01 -4.00 -0.25 Jet M2 129.35 -2.80 -2.12 132.15 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 16.72 -0.29 -1.70 17.01 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 17.23 -0.27 -1.54 17.50 Jet Cracks M1 17.28 -0.19 -1.09 17.47 Jet Cracks M2 17.86 -0.21 -1.16 18.07 East-West M1 -22.15 -1.43 6.90 -20.72 East-West M2 -15.64 -0.36 2.36 -15.28 LGO M1 979.25 -21.00 -2.10 1000.25 LGO M1/M2 4.13 0.25 6.44 3.88 LGO M2 975.13 -21.25 -2.13 996.38 Crack LGO-Brent M1 15.39 -0.20 -1.28 15.59 Crack LGO-Brent M2 15.25 -0.32 -2.06 15.57 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)