SINGAPORE, May 4 Asian gasoil and jet fuel
prices slipped below $130 a barrel for the first time since
February, on a fall in underlying crude prices, which could help
to stoke demand in the coming weeks if sustained, sources said
on Friday.
The benchmark 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil slid $3.07 to
$128.22 a barrel while jet fuel prices fell $2.83 to $128.84 a
barrel.
The exchange of futures for swaps, or EFS, which is
indicative of the price spread between Asia and Europe, weakened
by $1.43 a tonne to minus $22.15 a tone.
The arbitrage economics to ship jet fuel from Asia to Europe
are currently profitable, traders said.
Shipping fixtures showed that at least 250,000 tonnes of jet
fuel have been provisionally booked to be loaded from west coast
of India in May to head for Europe.
In Taiwan, CPC has sold its 1 percent and 2 percent sulphur
gasoil cargoes for loading in June to Winson Oil at discounts of
$1 and $1.50 a barrel respectively to Singapore quotes,
consistent with previous cargoes sold, traders said.
In India, Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has bought 40,000
tonnes of 340 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery over May 24-27
from Shell at a premium of $5.79 a barrel to Middle East quotes.
The refinery is not expected to seek gasoil anytime soon as
it has purchased more volumes than needed, a source familiar
with the matter said.
Demand from Jordan and Mozambique was helping to stem the
slide in gasoil margins in the Middle East and Asia, traders
said.
Jordan Petroleum Refinery Co has bought 500,000
tonnes of gasoil for power generation, industry sources said.
The refinery bought 500,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur
gasoil for delivery over June to August from BB Energy at a
premium of about $34 a tonne to Middle East quotes, one source
said.
The prices are slightly weaker than for the 350,000 tonnes of
gasoil purchased by Jordan for delivery in March from Vitol,
when it paid a premium of $35.90 a tonne to Middle East quotes.
Mozambique's Imopetro issued a tender seeking 350,000 tonnes
of gasoil and 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for delivery from July,
traders said.
Mozambique has been facing an acute power shortage as demand
rises rapidly and new hydro projects face delays.
WEEKAHEAD
The east-west spread could likely weaken further next week
as traders try to send jet fuel and diesel cargoes from Asia to
Europe.
Demand for gasoil in Asia could increase if the flat prices
continue to slide, a trader said.
* TENDERS: Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has offered 30,000
to 40,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over May
14-17. The tender closed on May 4.
- Morocco's oil refiner Samir has offered 25,000 tonnes of
jet fuel for loading from Mohammedia over May 23-25. The tender
closed on May 4.
- Mozambique's Imopetro is seeking 350,000 tonnes of gasoil
and 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel. The tender closed on May 4.
* CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal
- Hin Leong bought 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur
gasoil for loading over May 19-23 from Total at a discount of 20
cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 128.22 -3.07 -2.34 131.29 GO-SIN
GO 0.5 Diff -0.35 -0.10 40.00 -0.25 GO-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 129.57 -3.02 -2.28 132.59 GO25-SIN
GO 0.25 Diff 1.00 -0.05 -4.76 1.05 GO25-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 130.42 -3.02 -2.26 133.44 GO005-SIN
GO 0.05 Diff 1.85 -0.05 -2.63 1.90 GO005-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 131.52 -2.92 -2.17 134.44 GO10-SIN
GO 0.001 Diff 2.95 0.05 1.72 2.90 GO10-SIN-DIF
Spot Jet/Kero 128.84 -2.83 -2.15 131.67 JET-SIN
Jet/Kero Diff -0.35 -0.05 16.67 -0.30 JET-SIN-DIF
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT)
(0830 GMT)
Brent M1 115.50 -2.65 -2.24 118.15
Gasoil M1 128.47 -3.01 -2.29 131.48
Gasoil M1/M2 -0.32 -0.11 52.38 -0.21
Gasoil M2 128.79 -2.90 -2.20 131.69
Regrade M1 0.64 0.22 52.38 0.42
Regrade M2 0.56 0.10 21.74 0.46
Jet M1 129.11 -2.79 -2.12 131.90
Jet M1/M2 -0.24 0.01 -4.00 -0.25
Jet M2 129.35 -2.80 -2.12 132.15
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 16.72 -0.29 -1.70 17.01
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 17.23 -0.27 -1.54 17.50
Jet Cracks M1 17.28 -0.19 -1.09 17.47
Jet Cracks M2 17.86 -0.21 -1.16 18.07
East-West M1 -22.15 -1.43 6.90 -20.72
East-West M2 -15.64 -0.36 2.36 -15.28
LGO M1 979.25 -21.00 -2.10 1000.25
LGO M1/M2 4.13 0.25 6.44 3.88
LGO M2 975.13 -21.25 -2.13 996.38
Crack LGO-Brent M1 15.39 -0.20 -1.28 15.59
Crack LGO-Brent M2 15.25 -0.32 -2.06 15.57
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)