SINGAPORE, May 7 Asian middle distillates margins inched up on Monday as underlying crude prices fell more than $3 a barrel, potentially stoking regional demand, traders said. The gasoil crack for June gained four cents to $16.76 a barrel above Dubai crude, while the jet fuel crack increased by 11 cents to $17.39 a barrel. "The fall in flat prices could increase demand in flat-price sensitive countries like Vietnam in the coming weeks," said a Singapore-based trader. Importers in Vietnam, however, are waiting to see if the fall in crude oil prices will be sustained before deciding on any purchases of diesel in the spot market. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has offered about 300,000 barrels of gasoil and about 288,000 barrels of jet fuel for June after restarting two of three crude distillation units at its 300,000 barrels-per-day refinery. The last of the CDUs is undergoing maintenance and is expected to restart in the second half of May. The restart is expected to stabilise diesel stocks in India, which had been tight due to several shutdowns. Kuwait's Independent Petroleum Group (IPG) bought a rare gasoil cargo from MRPL, though the premium paid was weaker than an earlier cargo, traders said. African demand for gasoil remained robust with Mozambique's sole importer of fuel, Imopetro, set to buy 350,000 tonnes of gasoil and 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for delivery into Mozambique ports over July-December, traders said. IPG had placed an offer with a premium of $63 a tonne over Mediterranean quotes for the gasoil cargoes, $45 a tonne for jet fuel and $14 a tonne for the gasoline cargoes. Glencore and Trafigura had the next best offers, one of the sources said. * TENDERS: MRPL is offering 40,000 tonnes (about 300,000 barrels) of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over June 3-5 and 36,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading over June 7-9. Both tenders close on May 9 and are valid until May 10. - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemicals Ltd has offered 300,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over June 2-8. The tender closes on May 8. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, two gasoil deals. - Hin Leong bought two cargoes of 150,000 barrels each for loading over May 22-26 from Shell and SK Energy at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes for each cargo. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 125.23 -2.99 -2.33 128.22 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.30 0.05 -14.29 -0.35 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 126.53 -3.04 -2.35 129.57 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.00 0.00 0.00 1.00 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 127.38 -3.04 -2.33 130.42 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.85 0.00 0.00 1.85 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 128.48 -3.04 -2.31 131.52 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 2.95 0.00 0.00 2.95 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 125.89 -2.95 -2.29 128.84 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.30 0.05 -14.29 -0.35 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 112.49 -3.01 -2.61 115.50 Gasoil M1 125.45 -3.02 -2.35 128.47 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.20 0.12 -37.50 -0.32 Gasoil M2 125.65 -3.14 -2.44 128.79 Regrade M1 0.67 0.03 4.69 0.64 Regrade M2 0.63 0.07 12.50 0.56 Jet M1 126.12 -2.99 -2.32 129.11 Jet M1/M2 -0.16 0.08 -33.33 -0.24 Jet M2 126.28 -3.07 -2.37 129.35 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 16.76 0.04 0.24 16.72 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 17.14 -0.09 -0.52 17.23 Jet Cracks M1 17.39 0.11 0.64 17.28 Jet Cracks M2 17.94 0.08 0.45 17.86 East-West M1 -21.90 0.25 -1.13 -22.15 East-West M2 -15.91 -0.27 1.73 -15.64 LGO M1 956.50 -22.75 -2.32 979.25 LGO M1/M2 4.50 0.37 8.96 4.13 LGO M2 952.00 -23.13 -2.37 975.13 Crack LGO-Brent M1 15.30 -0.09 -0.58 15.39 Crack LGO-Brent M2 15.20 -0.05 -0.33 15.25 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Miral Fahmy)