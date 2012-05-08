SINGAPORE, May 8 Premiums for the medium sulphur gasoil grade climbed on Tuesday as ExxonMobil emerged in the spot market to seek prompt barrels, industry sources said. The cash differential for the 500 ppm sulphur gasoil loading in Singapore increased by 10 cents to $1.95 a barrel above benchmark quotes, Reuters data showed. ExxonMobil is seeking a small cargo lot of the grade for prompt delivery, sparking talk that the company's Singapore refinery could have some minor issues. This could not be confirmed. The company has also delayed the loading of a high sulphur gasoil cargo by 1-2 days, one of the sources said. "I don't think it's likely that it's a major issue, perhaps it's just flaring," the source added. During the trading period in Singapore, Shell was seeking a May 23-27 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo, placing a firm bid of $2 a barrel above Singapore quotes, which remained standing on trading close. Demand for the grade was also seen from the Philippines, with Petron seeking a cargo for delivery in late-May to early June, traders said. Meanwhile, jet fuel balance May/June contango narrowed by 7 cents to minus 9 cents a barrel, likely from support seen from Europe. Jet fuel of at least 500,000 tonnes will be shipped from Asia and the Middle East to Europe in May amid higher supply of the product in Asia as refineries return from maintenance, industry sources said on Tuesday. Reliance Industries Ltd, BP Plc, Morgan Stanley and Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) are some of the companies moving the product to the West, on a slightly profitable arbitrage, traders and shipbrokers said. The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) - a derivative used by companies to hedge against the physical movement of cargoes -slipped to its lowest in more than a month at minus $22.08 a tonne on Tuesday, Reuters data showed. "The movement of jet fuel cargoes from Asia to the West hasn't been happening because of the maintenance in Asia, so I would say it's going back to normal now," a Singapore-based trader said. * TENDERS: Petron is seeking 250,000 to 300,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over May 31 to June 4. The tender closes on May 10. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, three gasoil deals. - Hin Leong sold 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil to Trafigura for loading over May 23-27 at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to the average of May 23-29 Singapore quotes. - Reliance sold 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur gasoil to Shell for loading over May 23-27 at a premium of $3 a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Trafigura bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over May 23-27 from Shell at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 125.00 -0.23 -0.18 125.23 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.25 0.05 -16.67 -0.30 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 126.25 -0.28 -0.22 126.53 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.05 0.05 5.00 1.00 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 127.20 -0.18 -0.14 127.38 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.95 0.10 5.41 1.85 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 128.25 -0.23 -0.18 128.48 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.00 0.05 1.69 2.95 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 125.63 -0.26 -0.21 125.89 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.30 0.00 0.00 -0.30 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 112.59 0.10 0.09 112.49 Gasoil M1 125.19 -0.26 -0.21 125.45 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.14 0.06 -30.00 -0.20 Gasoil M2 125.33 -0.32 -0.25 125.65 Regrade M1 0.70 0.03 4.48 0.67 Regrade M2 0.65 0.02 3.17 0.63 Jet M1 125.89 -0.23 -0.18 126.12 Jet M1/M2 -0.09 0.07 -43.75 -0.16 Jet M2 125.98 -0.30 -0.24 126.28 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 16.47 -0.29 -1.73 16.76 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 16.83 -0.31 -1.81 17.14 Jet Cracks M1 17.12 -0.27 -1.55 17.39 Jet Cracks M2 17.63 -0.31 -1.73 17.94 East-West M1 -22.08 -0.18 0.82 -21.90 East-West M2 -16.04 -0.13 0.82 -15.91 LGO M1 954.75 -1.75 -0.18 956.50 LGO M1/M2 5.00 0.50 11.11 4.50 LGO M2 949.75 -2.25 -0.24 952.00 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.89 -0.41 -2.68 15.30 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.77 -0.43 -2.83 15.20 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jason Neely)