SINGAPORE, May 11 Asian regrade, the price
difference between jet fuel and gasoil, climbed for an eighth
straight session to a nearly three-month high on Friday as
liquidity picked up with more airlines seen hedging against
volatile crude oil prices, traders said.
Front-month regrade rose 18 cents to a premium of 90 cents a
barrel, the highest since February 27, Reuters data showed.
About 3-4 million barrels of jet fuel had been sold by banks
to airlines over the past one-and-a-half weeks, possibly due to
the fall in crude oil prices, a Singapore-based trader said.
"There've been a lot of airlines hedging, and also with the
arbitrage from Asia to Europe being quite open and people fixing
cargoes out, there's less fundamental pressure in the short
term," he said.
Meanwhile, traders are making enquiries to send diesel
cargoes from Japan to Chile, though no firm fixtures were seen,
industry sources said.
The arbitrage economics to send the product from Japan to
Chile had been slightly workable last week, one of them said.
In India, the Geneva-based trading arm of Russia's LUKOIL
bought a rare cargo of high-sulphur gasoil, traders
said.
Litasco was awarded the tender to buy Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemical Ltd's (MRPL) 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil
cargo for loading from New Mangalore over June 3-5 at a premium
of about $1.75 a barrel over Middle East quotes, consistent with
a May cargo, the traders said.
Litasco rarely buys gasoil from India and it was not clear
what the trader plans to do with the cargo. MRPL also sold a jet
fuel cargo for loading over June 7-9 to BP at a discount
of $1 a barrel to Singapore quotes, consistent with a May cargo
it sold earlier.
In Vietnam, Petrolimex bought two cargoes of 9,000 tonnes
each at a premium of about 80 cents a barrel on a free-on-board
(FOB) Singapore basis, traders said. This is about 20 cents
higher than its second quarter term contract.
* TENDERS: Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has offered 60,000
tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over May 28-31. The
tender closed on May 10.
* CASH DEALS: One jet deal, four gasoil deals
- Hin Leong bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading
over May 26-30 from BP at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to
Singapore quotes.
- Shell bought 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur gasoil for
loading over June 6-10 from ConocoPhillips at a premium of $3 a
barrel over Singapore quotes.
- PetroChina sold 210,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur gasoil
for loading over May 27-May 31 to BP at a premium of $3.10 a
barrel over Singapore quotes.
- SK Energy sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur
gasoil for loading over May 26-30 to Trafigura at a discount of
20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.
- Glencore sold 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur
gasoil for loading over May 26-30 to Trafigura at a discount of
20 cents a barrel to the average of May 25-31 Singapore quotes.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 124.09 -1.37 -1.09 125.46 GO-SIN
GO 0.5 Diff -0.20 0.03 -13.04 -0.23 GO-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 125.39 -1.40 -1.10 126.79 GO25-SIN
GO 0.25 Diff 1.10 0.00 0.00 1.10 GO25-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 126.29 -1.40 -1.10 127.69 GO005-SIN
GO 0.05 Diff 2.00 0.00 0.00 2.00 <GO005-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 127.34 -1.35 -1.05 128.69 GO10-SIN
0.001%
GO 0.001 Diff 3.05 0.05 1.67 3.00 GO10-SIN-DIF
Spot Jet/Kero 124.85 -1.31 -1.04 126.16 JET-SIN
Jet/Kero Diff -0.30 -0.05 20.00 -0.25 JET-SIN-DIF
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 111.76 -1.15 -1.02 112.91
Gasoil M1 124.20 -1.45 -1.15 125.65
Gasoil M1/M2 -0.17 -0.08 88.89 -0.09
Gasoil M2 124.37 -1.37 -1.09 125.74
Regrade M1 0.90 0.18 25.00 0.72
Regrade M2 0.83 0.12 16.90 0.71
Jet M1 125.10 -1.27 -1.00 126.37
Jet M1/M2 -0.10 -0.02 25.00 -0.08
Jet M2 125.20 -1.25 -0.99 126.45
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.27 -0.40 -2.40 16.67
Cracks M1
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.77 -0.33 -1.93 17.10
Cracks M2
Jet Cracks M1 17.10 -0.28 -1.61 17.38
Jet Cracks M2 17.64 -0.26 -1.45 17.90
East-West M1 -13.07 3.29 -20.11 -16.36
East-West M2 -11.57 0.69 -5.63 -12.26
LGO M1 939.63 -13.50 -1.42 953.13
LGO M1/M2 0.75 -3.13 -80.67 3.88
LGO M2 938.88 -10.37 -1.09 949.25
Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.36 -0.67 -4.46 15.03
Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.62 -0.30 -2.01 14.92
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by James Jukwey)