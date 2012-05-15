SINGAPORE, May 15 Asian gasoil cash differentials climbed to a more than one month-high on Tuesday ahead of Vietnam shutting Dung Quat, its sole refinery, from Wednesday. Traders said cash differentials for the 0.5 percent and 500 ppm sulphur gasoil firmed to minus 5 cents and $2.25 a barrel respectively. They saw trading interest in the 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil at $1.20 a barrel. The 130,500 barrels-per-day Dung Quat refinery will shut for three to four weeks from Wednesday for an equipment check, with Vietnam's domestic market requiring an additional 500,000 tonnes of oil products during the shutdown, said Nguyen Hoai Giang, chief executive officer of operator Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Co. The oil product requirements come at a time when underlying crude prices have fallen about 6 percent since the start of May, which is expected to stoke demand in Asia. "This is going to have a big impact on the market as Vietnam is a big importer of diesel and gasoline," said a Singapore-based trader. Though gasoil margins slipped on ample supply, the May/June gasoil timespread, or the price difference between May and June gasoil prices, climbed 8 cents to minus three cents a barrel on Tuesday, Reuters data showed. This adds to prompt demand seen from the Philippines with Petron seeking 160,000 barrels (20,000 tonnes) of jet fuel for delivery in June, after earlier buying gasoil for late May-June. A refinery maintenance in Shell Philippines is likely providing some support for the 500 ppm sulphur gasoil, a grade used by both Philippines and Vietnam. Shell placed a firm bid for a 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo loading in Singapore over June 8-12 at a premium of $2.20 a barrel, which remained standing on trading close, pushing up the premium for the grade. Meanwhile, price agency Platts is recommending a one-time differential of $1.70 a barrel that industry players can use in amending their gasoil derivatives and other contracts which settled against Platts' benchmark gasoil prices from 2013. The underlying sulphur content of Asian gasoil in contracts are to change from the current 5,000 parts per million sulphur to the more environmentally friendly 500 ppm sulphur from next year. Traders have been trying to figure out how to price the new swaps and to value the differential between 5,000 ppm and 500 ppm, which is needed to unwind their positions or sell the derivatives later. * TENDERS: The Philippines' Petron is seeking two cargoes of 80,000 barrels each of jet fuel for delivery over June 3-7 and June 11-15. The tender closes on May 15. - Taiwan's Formosa has offered 480,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over June 24-28. The tender closes on May 16. - The Taiwanese refiner has also offered 300,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over June 26-30. The tender closes on May 15. * CASH DEALS: One jet deals, two gasoil deals - BP bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over May 31-June 4 from Vitol at a premium of $1.70 a barrel to Middle East quotes. - Hin Leong sold 250,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over June 6-10 to PetroChina at a premium of $1.20 a barrel over Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong sold 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over May 30-June 3 to Trafigura at a premium of 5 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 123.38 0.51 0.42 122.87 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.05 0.08 -61.54 -0.13 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 124.63 0.42 0.34 124.21 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.20 0.00 0.00 1.20 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 125.68 0.57 0.46 125.11 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.25 0.15 7.14 2.10 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 126.48 0.42 0.33 126.06 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.05 0.00 0.00 3.05 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 124.11 0.39 0.32 123.72 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.20 0.05 -20.00 -0.25 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 111.74 0.93 0.84 110.81 Gasoil M1 123.41 0.47 0.38 122.94 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.03 0.08 -72.73 -0.11 Gasoil M2 123.44 0.39 0.32 123.05 Regrade M1 0.88 -0.09 -9.28 0.97 Regrade M2 0.88 -0.08 -8.33 0.96 Jet M1 124.29 0.38 0.31 123.91 Jet M1/M2 -0.03 0.07 -70.00 -0.10 Jet M2 124.32 0.31 0.25 124.01 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.56 -0.40 -2.51 15.96 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.20 -0.33 -2.00 16.53 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.44 -0.48 -2.84 16.92 Jet Cracks M2 17.10 -0.40 -2.29 17.50 East-West M1 -12.12 1.91 -13.61 -14.03 East-West M2 -10.98 1.13 -9.33 -12.11 LGO M1 931.75 1.00 0.11 930.75 LGO M1/M2 0.63 -0.62 -49.60 1.25 LGO M2 931.13 1.63 0.18 929.50 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.33 -0.79 -5.59 14.12 Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.91 -0.55 -3.80 14.46 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jason Neely)