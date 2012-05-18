SINGAPORE, May 18 Asian low sulphur diesel
premiums spiked to a one month high on the back of firm demand
from India, industry sources said on Friday.
The cash premium for the 10 ppm sulphur gasoil increased by
20 cents to $3.30 a barrel over Singapore quotes, as oil major
BP bought two cargoes totalling 300,000 barrels during the
Singapore trading period.
Oman Trading International (OTI) has sold what could be its
first diesel cargo into India, as the company looks to expand
its trading activities into Asia, industry sources said.
OTI was awarded a tender by India's Bharat Petroleum Corp
for a combination cargo of 15,000 tonnes of 340
parts-per-million (ppm) sulphur diesel and 15,000 tonnes of 45
ppm sulphur diesel.
BPCL paid a premium of $6.50 a barrel over Middle East
quotes for the cargo, which is to be delivered into Kandla over
May 28-30, traders said.
"Oman Trading last sold a kerosene cargo to BPCL in March or
April 2011, but has not sold any diesel cargoes to the company,"
said one of the sources familiar with the matter.
Better freight economics from the Middle East to the west
coast of India could also have provided an incentive for the
company to participate in the tender, another source said.
"At the levels that got done for the tender, it looks good
for both the buyer and also for the seller as the freight is
cheaper from the Middle East compared with from Singapore," he
added.
Demand for diesel in the west coast of India has been
outpacing supply but is expected to stabilise soon, an
India-based source said.
This could likely be due to supply imbalances within the
refineries' stockpile and a higher than projected demand for
diesel, a second source said.
Diesel demand from Vietnam has also been firm on the back of
a refinery shutdown, with Saigon Petro buying 10,000 tonnes (or
74,500 barrels) of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil at a premium of
between $1.85 and $1.95 a barrel to Singapore quotes.
The cargo was bought on a delivered basis for June 6-10
arrival.
This is about 35-45 cents higher than a mid-June delivery
cargo that it bought earlier, possibly due to the prompt loading
dates, traders said.
* TENDERS: No new tenders issued.
* CASH DEALS: No jet fuel deals, three gasoil deals.
- BP bought two cargoes of 150,000 barrels each of 10 ppm
sulphur diesel for loading over June 4-8 from PetroChina at a
premium of $3.30 a barrel over Singapore quotes.
- Hin Leong sold 250,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil
for loading over June 12-15 to PetroChina at a premium of $2.20
a barrel to Singapore quotes.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 120.21 -1.90 -1.56 122.11 GO-SIN
GO 0.5 Diff 0.00 0.05 -100.00 -0.05 GO-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 121.52 -1.89 -1.53 123.41 GO25-SIN
GO 0.25 Diff 1.30 0.05 4.00 1.25 GO25-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 122.47 -1.94 -1.56 124.41 GO005-SIN
GO 0.05 Diff 2.25 0.00 0.00 2.25 GO005-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 123.52 -1.74 -1.39 125.26 GO10-SIN
0.001%
GO 0.001 Diff 3.30 0.20 6.45 3.10 GO10-SIN-DIF
Spot Jet/Kero 120.68 -2.00 -1.63 122.68 JET-SIN
Jet/Kero Diff -0.20 -0.05 33.33 -0.15 JET-SIN-DIF
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 107.15 -2.34 -2.14 109.49
Gasoil M1 120.20 -1.96 -1.60 122.16
Gasoil M1/M2 0.10 0.09 900.00 0.01
Gasoil M2 120.10 -2.05 -1.68 122.15
Regrade M1 0.70 0.02 2.94 0.68
Regrade M2 0.90 0.17 23.29 0.73
Jet M1 120.90 -1.94 -1.58 122.84
Jet M1/M2 -0.10 -0.06 150.00 -0.04
Jet M2 121.00 -1.88 -1.53 122.88
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.17 0.41 2.60 15.76
Cracks M1
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.62 0.31 1.90 16.31
Cracks M2
Jet Cracks M1 16.87 0.43 2.62 16.44
Jet Cracks M2 17.52 0.48 2.82 17.04
East-West M1 -11.26 2.15 -16.03 -13.41
East-West M2 -9.51 1.35 -12.43 -10.86
LGO M1 906.75 -16.75 -1.81 923.50
LGO M1/M2 2.50 -0.13 -4.94 2.63
LGO M2 904.25 -16.63 -1.81 920.88
Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.23 0.11 0.78 14.12
Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.70 0.22 1.52 14.48
