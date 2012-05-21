SINGAPORE, May 21 Asian middle distillates margins slipped on Monday but could strengthen over the next few days as firm demand is seen from Pakistan and Vietnam, industry sources said on Monday. The June gasoil crack fell 30 cents to $15.87 a barrel above Dubai crude, while the jet fuel crack fell 25 cents to $16.62 a barrel. Pakistan State Oil is seeking 110,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery in June and July, its first gasoil requirement in nearly a year, ahead of peak summer demand, industry sources said. The company has a term contract with Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) and only seeks the occasional spot cargoes when domestic demand increases. Vietnam's importers continued to seek gasoil in the spot market as the country's sole refinery shut last week for up to a month. PV Oil and Military Petroleum Company are both seeking up to 45,200 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery in June. PV Oil earlier sought up to 15,200 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for delivery in late May and early June. Demand has also been firm from the Philippines, with the country's biggest oil refiner conducting partial maintenance at its 180,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Limay, Bataan. Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is expected to emerge in the spot market either later this week or next week to seek gasoil to cover domestic demand when its 50,000 bpd refinery shuts for maintenance for 2 months from July. The company has separately renewed its gasoil term contract with PV Oil Singapore to buy 1-2 cargoes of about 300,000 barrels each a month, sources said. In the Middle East, Tasweeq has sold a high sulphur gasoil cargo for loading over June 25-26 to Trafigura at a premium of $2.50 a barrel above Middle East quotes, a trader said. Tasweeq was heard to have also sold a jet fuel cargo for early June-loading a premium equivalent to about $2 a barrel above Middle East quotes to Vitol. Both tenders could not be confirmed with the relevant companies. The company's term contract to supply jet fuel over July to December is still under negotiation, traders said. More jet fuel supply was also seen from Kuwait and Bahrain for June, which could weaken premiums in an over-saturated market, traders said. * TENDERS: Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has offered 30,000-40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading over June 27-30. The tender closes on May 22. - Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) has offered 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading over June 14-15. The tender closes on May 23. - Vietnam's PV Oil is seeking two cargoes of 7,000-9,000 cubic metres each of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery into Hai Phong over June 7-11 and loading from Singapore, Thailand, China or Taiwan over June 1-5. The tender closes on May 21 and is valid until May 22. - Vietnam's Military Petroleum Company is seeking two cargoes of 15,000 tonnes each of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for June. The tender closes on May 21. - Pakistan State Oil is seeking two cargoes of 55,000 tonnes each of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery over June 14-16 and June-July. The tender closes on May 29 and is valid until June 2. * CASH DEALS: No jet fuel trades, two gasoil deals. - Trafigura bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over June 5-9 from Shell at parity to Singapore quotes. - Glencore sold 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over June 5-9 to Trafigura at a premium of 5 cents a barrel over Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 120.56 0.35 0.29 120.21 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.00 0.00 #DIV/0! 0.00 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 121.86 0.34 0.28 121.52 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.30 0.00 0.00 1.30 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 122.81 0.34 0.28 122.47 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.25 0.00 0.00 2.25 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 123.91 0.39 0.32 123.52 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.35 0.05 1.52 3.30 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 121.09 0.41 0.34 120.68 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.20 0.00 0.00 -0.20 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 107.99 0.84 0.78 107.15 Gasoil M1 120.55 0.35 0.29 120.20 Gasoil M1/M2 0.11 0.01 10.00 0.10 Gasoil M2 120.44 0.34 0.28 120.10 Regrade M1 0.75 0.05 7.14 0.70 Regrade M2 0.96 0.06 6.67 0.90 Jet M1 121.30 0.40 0.33 120.90 Jet M1/M2 -0.10 0.00 0.00 -0.10 Jet M2 121.40 0.40 0.33 121.00 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.87 -0.30 -1.86 16.17 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.31 -0.31 -1.87 16.62 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.62 -0.25 -1.48 16.87 Jet Cracks M2 17.27 -0.25 -1.43 17.52 East-West M1 -11.40 -0.14 1.24 -11.26 East-West M2 -9.60 -0.10 1.05 -9.50 LGO M1 909.50 2.75 0.30 906.75 LGO M1/M2 2.63 0.13 5.20 2.50 LGO M2 906.88 2.63 0.29 904.25 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.74 -0.49 -3.44 14.23 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.32 -0.39 -2.65 14.71 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)