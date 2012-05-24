SINGAPORE, May 24 Asian gasoil margins increased as spot demand continued from Vietnam and Pakistan, which provided support to an otherwise well-supplied market. Vietnam's importers have sought over 200,000 tonnes of gasoil and gasoline for delivery in May and June as the country's sole refinery remains shut. Pakistan emerged in the spot market seeking over 100,000 tonnes of gasoil, which is also providing support, traders said. Trafigura picked up another 150,000 barrels of high sulphur gasoil in the Singapore trading window on Thursday, which also helped to keep prices steady. The trader's latest purchase brings their total tally of May purchase of gasoil to over 2 million barrels. But the destination of the cargoes is not certain. "Right now, the only supporting factors are Vietnam, Pakistan and Trafigura buying in the market, otherwise everything else is bearish," said a Singapore-based trader. Also showing support, Singapore onshore diesel and jet fuel stocks fell by about 8.5 percent to reach a three-week low of 9.832 million barrels. Healthy demand for diesel from Indonesia, Australia, and Malaysia were among the factors behind the drawdown of stocks. In the Middle East, Kuwait Petroleum Corp. has sold a jet fuel cargo for loading in mid-June at a premium of about $2.55 to $2.60 a barrel above Middle East quotes, industry sources said on Thursday. This is nearly a third higher than a late-May loading cargo sold by KPC earlier. Firm demand from within the Middle East and workable arbitrage economics to send the cargoes from Middle East to the west were supporting prices, traders said. * TENDERS: No new tenders issued. * CASH DEALS: No jet trades, one gasoil deal. - Shell sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over June 8-12 at parity to the average of June 6-12 Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 118.07 -1.19 -1.00 119.26 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.02 0.02 #DIV/0! 0.00 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 119.30 -1.21 -1.00 120.51 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.25 0.00 0.00 1.25 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 120.30 -1.21 -1.00 121.51 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.25 0.00 0.00 2.25 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 121.25 -1.21 -0.99 122.46 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.20 0.00 0.00 3.20 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 118.90 -1.11 -0.92 120.01 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.20 0.00 0.00 -0.20 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 105.26 -1.75 -1.64 107.01 Gasoil M1 118.05 -1.21 -1.01 119.26 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.03 0.00 0.00 -0.03 Gasoil M2 118.08 -1.21 -1.01 119.29 Regrade M1 1.05 0.10 10.53 0.95 Regrade M2 1.13 0.10 9.71 1.03 Jet M1 119.10 -1.11 -0.92 120.21 Jet M1/M2 -0.11 0.00 0.00 -0.11 Jet M2 119.21 -1.11 -0.92 120.32 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.97 0.36 2.31 15.61 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.45 0.37 2.30 16.08 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 17.02 0.46 2.78 16.56 Jet Cracks M2 17.58 0.47 2.75 17.11 East-West M1 -17.03 -0.02 0.12 -17.01 East-West M2 -12.55 -0.14 1.13 -12.41 LGO M1 896.50 -9.00 -0.99 905.50 LGO M1/M2 4.25 -0.13 -2.97 4.38 LGO M2 892.25 -8.88 -0.99 901.13 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.51 0.56 4.01 13.95 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.78 0.42 2.92 14.36 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Anthony Barker)