SINGAPORE, May 25 Asian regrade - the price difference between jet fuel and gasoil prices - climbed to a nearly six month high on Friday as airline demand from Europe picked up ahead of the summer holiday season which starts in late June. The June regrade increased by 13 cents to $1.18 a barrel on Friday, highest since Nov. 28 when it was at $1.36 a barrel. With arbitrage economics to send the cargoes from Middle East to Europe being wide open, traders were working towards sending cargoes west. Shipping fixtures showed at least 235,000 tonnes of jet fuel have been provisionally booked from the Gulf to the west for late May to early June loading. Companies trying to move arbitrage cargoes include oil majors BP and Shell, traders said. The exchange of futures for swaps, or EFS, which traders usually trade to hedge against the movement of physical cargoes from east to west, fell $2.42 cents to minus $19.45 a tonne on Friday, Reuters data showed. Jet fuel stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp oil hub fell to 326,000 tonnes from 365,000 tonnes over the past week, sinking towards record lows because of backwardation in the market, which makes holding supplies in storage costly. [ARA STOCKS] Shell was recently seen showing firm interest in the jet fuel physical cargo market in London. "With freight rates falling and stocks dropping in Europe, it's become very attractive to ship the cargoes west," said a middle distillates trader. In Sri Lanka, Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) has sold a combination cargo of 150,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 160,000 barrels of 90-octane gasoline for delivery over June 13-14 to Daewoo Korea. It paid premiums of $2.65 and $1.39 a barrel respectively over Singapore quotes. Other offers were put in by Vitol, Enoc and Reliance, a source familiar with the matter said. More spot demand was seen out of Vietnam with PV Oil issuing its third buy tender in two weeks, seeking 16,900 tonnes of gasoil for June. China may consider cutting diesel prices for a second time this year after a fall in a basket of crude oil costs passed a trigger point used by Beijing to set prices, data from a China-based commodity information provider showed. But the government may only consider such a move in early June, about a month after Beijing's last cut on May 10 under its current 1-month review period, analysts with C1 Energy and other industry organisations have said. This could likely revive demand in the region and cause a rebound in margins. * TENDERS: Vietnam's PV Oil is seeking 20,000 cubic metres (16,900 tonnes) of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery in June. The tender closes on May 28 and is valid until May 31. * CASH DEALS: No jet trades, one gasoil deal. - Trafigura bought 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over June 10-14 from Glencore at parity to the average of June 8-14 Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 119.11 1.04 0.88 118.07 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.02 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 120.40 1.10 0.92 119.30 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.30 0.05 4.00 1.25 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 121.35 1.05 0.87 120.30 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.25 0.00 0.00 2.25 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 122.25 1.00 0.82 121.25 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.15 -0.05 -1.56 3.20 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 120.08 1.18 0.99 118.90 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.20 0.00 0.00 -0.20 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT) Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) Brent M1 107.07 1.81 1.72 105.26 Gasoil M1 119.10 1.05 0.89 118.05 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.03 0.00 0.00 -0.03 Gasoil M2 119.13 1.05 0.89 118.08 Regrade M1 1.18 0.13 12.38 1.05 Regrade M2 1.23 0.10 8.85 1.13 Jet M1 120.28 1.18 0.99 119.10 Jet M1/M2 -0.08 0.03 -27.27 -0.11 Jet M2 120.36 1.15 0.96 119.21 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 15.43 -0.54 -3.38 15.97 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 15.86 -0.59 -3.59 16.45 Jet Cracks M1 16.61 -0.41 -2.41 17.02 Jet Cracks M2 17.09 -0.49 -2.79 17.58 East-West M1 -19.45 -2.42 14.21 -17.03 East-West M2 -14.61 -2.06 16.41 -12.55 LGO M1 906.75 10.25 1.14 896.50 LGO M1/M2 4.63 0.38 8.94 4.25 LGO M2 902.13 9.88 1.11 892.25 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.02 -0.49 -3.38 14.51 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.35 -0.43 -2.91 14.78 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)