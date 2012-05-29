SINGAPORE, May 29 Asian gasoil margins weakened for a third straight session to reach a three-month low, due to ample supply, although more spot demand from Vietnam and Sri Lanka emerged, trading sources said on Tuesday. The June gasoil crack slipped 43 cents to $14.61 a barrel above Dubai crude, the lowest since Feb. 27 when it was at $14.49, Reuters data showed. Vietnam's importers emerged in the spot market to seek more diesel volumes, as the country's sole refinery is expected to shut longer than expected. Saigon Petro, Thalexim and PV Oil are seeking 20,000 tonnes, 10,000 tonnes and up to 15,000 tonnes of gasoil respectively for delivery in June and July. This brings Vietnam's total diesel requirements since the shutdown of the refinery in mid-May to about 270,000 tonnes. The increased demand from Vietnam has also firmed premiums for both the 0.25 percent and 500 ppm sulphur gasoil grades in Asia. Petrolimex bought 26,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur for June 4-10 at a premium of $1.20 a barrel over Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) Singapore basis, firmer than the 70-90 cents premiums it paid for late-May to early June-loading cargoes it purchased earlier. It also bought 35,000 tonnes of a similar grade for June 18-24 at a premium of 40 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on a FOB Taiwan basis. Spot demand also emerged in Sri Lanka, with Lanka IOC seeking 11,000 tonnes of high sulphur gasoil for delivery in late June. Lanka IOC has submitted a proposal to revise gasoil prices slightly, which is expected to affect local consumption of transport fuel diesel, a source familiar with the matter said. Details of the price revision were not available. Lower demand from China, due to a fishing ban imposed in part of the South China Sea, and from Indonesia meant that supply in the region remained abundant, traders said. Jet fuel, on the other hand, found some support with China Aviation Oil, Asia's top jet fuel buyer, emerging to purchase up to 1.4 million barrels for June and July. While volumes are consistent with previous tenders, workable arbitrage economics to send the product from East to West as summer demand for air travel kicks in in Europe are expected to firm prices for the tender, traders said. * TENDERS: Lanka IOC is seeking a combination cargo of 10,000 tonnes of 90-octane gasoline, 7,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 4,000 tonnes of marine gasoil with a sulphur specification of either 0.25 percent or 0.5 percent. The cargo is for delivery into Colombo. The tender closes on May 31 and is valid until June 1. - CAO is seeking four 240,000-300,000-barrel cargoes for loading over June 21-30, July 1-10, July 11-20 and July 21-31 to be loaded from either Japan, South Korea, Taiwan or Singapore. It is also seeking 25,000 tonnes, or 200,000 barrels, of jet fuel for delivery into Huangpu, China over July 4-6. The tender closes on May 30 and is valid until May 31. - Taiwan's CPC has offered 250,000 to 300,000 barrels of 1 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over July 1-15 and 55,000 to 90,000 barrels of 2 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over July 1-31. The tender closes on May 30 and is valid until June 1. - Vietnam's Saigon Petro and Thalexim are seeking 15,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for either loading over July 2-6 or delivery into Catlai over July 6-10. They are also seeking another 15,000 tonnes of a similar grade for either loading over July 12-16 or delivery over July 16-20. The tender closes on June 1, with same-day validity. * CASH DEALS: No trades reported. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 119.49 -0.05 -0.04 119.54 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.04 0.00 0.00 -0.04 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 120.83 -0.05 -0.04 120.88 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.30 0.00 0.00 1.30 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 121.78 -0.05 -0.04 121.83 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.25 0.00 0.00 2.25 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 122.68 -0.05 -0.04 122.73 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.15 0.00 0.00 3.15 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 120.68 -0.08 -0.07 120.76 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.25 -0.05 25.00 -0.20 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 107.71 0.15 0.14 107.56 Gasoil M1 119.50 -0.05 -0.04 119.55 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.17 0.00 0.00 -0.17 Gasoil M2 119.67 -0.05 -0.04 119.72 Regrade M1 1.40 0.00 0.00 1.40 Regrade M2 1.38 0.05 3.76 1.33 Jet M1 120.90 -0.05 -0.04 120.95 Jet M1/M2 -0.15 -0.05 50.00 -0.10 Jet M2 121.05 0.00 0.00 121.05 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 14.61 -0.43 -2.86 15.04 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.38 -0.38 -2.41 15.76 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.01 -0.43 -2.62 16.44 Jet Cracks M2 16.76 -0.33 -1.93 17.09 East-West M1 -21.23 -0.88 4.32 -20.35 East-West M2 -15.96 -1.00 6.68 -14.96 LGO M1 911.50 0.50 0.05 911.00 LGO M1/M2 4.00 -0.13 -3.15 4.13 LGO M2 907.50 0.62 0.07 906.88 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.10 -0.07 -0.49 14.17 Crack LGO-Brent M2 12.36 -2.04 -14.17 14.40 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Anthony Barker)