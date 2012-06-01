SINGAPORE, June 1 Vietnamese importers continued their heavy buying spree of diesel as the country's only refinery remains shut, supporting prices especially in the prompt market. The July gasoil crack was up 37 cents to $15.60 a barrel above Dubai crude, while the balance June/July timespread increased by 8 cents to minus one cent a barrel, Reuters data showed. Vietnam's PV Oil emerged in the spot market to seek two cargoes of 9,000 cubic metres (7,600 tonnes) each of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for delivery into Vung Tau in late June, traders said. This brings Vietnam's total spot imports for May and June to nearly 300,000 tonnes, as its 130,500 barrels-per-day oil refinery will restart between June 25 and 30 after a five-six week shutdown, longer than initially expected. While supply from North Asian refineries are expected to be higher in June and July, the prompt market for the medium sulphur gasoil grades are tight due to refinery maintenance in Taiwan, traders said. "People keep saying the market is over supplied, but where's the oil? Refinery turnarounds in Vietnam and Taiwan is actually making supply quite tight," said a Singapore-based trader. "Perhaps when Vietnam, Formosa and Japanese refineries are all back from maintenance, then the market will get weaker." Apart from Vietnam, demand still remained lacklustre despite a fall in underlying crude oil prices. Some demand was seen in the Philippines with Petron snapping up a June gasoil cargo at a premium of $2.80 a barrel, on a cost-and-freight basis, from Total, traders said. The company has been conducting repair work at its 180,000 bpd refinery since mid-May and has been purchasing gasoil and jet fuel in the spot market to fill shorts. Shell Philippines is in the process of restarting its refinery, a source said. "Demand for jet fuel has been healthy due to newly acquired contracts with airlines and for diesel due to expansion of retail outlets," a second source said. China Aviation Oil has bought up to 1.4 million barrels of jet fuel from traders at a discount of 30-40 cents a barrel, traders said. But this could not be verified. The cargoes were not directly purchases from refiners this time around, but instead through traders, they said. A CAO source declined to comment on the award details. Workable arbitrage economics to send jet fuel from South Korea to Europe would have likely pushed up the differential for the cargoes, traders said. * TENDERS: PV Oil is seeking two cargoes of 9,000 cubic metres each of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for delivery over June 22-26 and June 26-30. The tender closes on June 4, with validity until June 5. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil trade. - Winson Oil bought 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil from Total for loading over June 22-26 at a premium of 10 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 113.04 -2.73 -2.36 115.77 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.08 0.03 60.00 0.05 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 114.20 -2.77 -2.37 116.97 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.25 0.00 0.00 1.25 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 115.15 -2.77 -2.35 117.92 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.20 0.00 0.00 2.20 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 116.05 -2.82 -2.37 118.87 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.10 -0.05 -1.59 3.15 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 113.58 -2.89 -2.48 116.47 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.25 0.00 0.00 -0.25 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 100.36 -3.35 -3.23 103.71 Gasoil M1 112.95 -2.75 -2.38 115.70 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.01 0.08 -88.89 -0.09 Gasoil M2 112.96 -2.83 -2.44 115.79 Regrade M1 0.83 -0.15 -15.31 0.98 Regrade M2 1.00 -0.07 -6.54 1.07 Jet M1 113.78 -2.90 -2.49 116.68 Jet M1/M2 -0.18 0.00 0.00 -0.18 Jet M2 113.96 -2.90 -2.48 116.86 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.60 0.37 2.43 15.23 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.20 0.41 2.60 15.79 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.60 0.30 1.84 16.30 Jet Cracks M2 17.25 0.35 2.07 16.90 East-West M1 -19.77 0.27 -1.35 -20.04 East-West M2 -15.32 0.17 -1.10 -15.49 LGO M1 861.25 -20.75 -2.35 882.00 LGO M1/M2 4.38 0.50 12.89 3.88 LGO M2 856.88 -21.25 -2.42 878.13 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.66 0.50 3.53 14.16 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.99 0.55 3.81 14.44 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)