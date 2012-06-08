SINGAPORE, June 8 Asian gasoil margins continued their climb towards $16 a barrel as demand from India supported the market. The July gasoil crack inched up by 12 cents to $15.85 a barrel above Dubai crude, Reuters data showed. Premiums for the 10 ppm sulphur diesel continued to hold steady at about $3.40 a barrel, as oil major BP bought a late June-loading cargo at strong premiums. Indian Oil Corp (IOC) bought 60,000 tonnes of 320 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery in mid-June from PetroChina at a premium of about $7 a barrel to its own formula, about $1 higher than an April cargo it last bought. It is also separately seeking an additional 120,000 tonnes of diesel. Planned maintenance at two of its refineries in June and July are the main reasons for the company's demand, traders said. But demand for diesel has also increased in India for power generation needs as some parts of the countries face soaring temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius, a source based in India said. China will cut fuel prices by nearly 6 percent from Saturday in the second reduction this year and the largest since late 2008, an official with a state-owned oil company said, as crude prices fell further since the last fuel cut in May. The move will help bolster demand in the world's second-largest oil importer and comes after China unexpectedly cut interest rates this week for the first time since late 2008 to combat faltering economic growth. But diesel demand in the country still remains weak, traders said, and large imports to meet domestic demand are unlikely to happen. * TENDERS: India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has offered 36,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading over July 13-15 from New Mangalore. The tender closes on June 13 and is valid until June 14. * CASH DEALS: One jet deal, two gasoil trades. - BP bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over June 26-30 from Shell at a premium of 10 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - PetroChina sold 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel for loading over June 27 to July 1 to BP at a premium of $3.50 a barrel to the average of June 26 to July 2 Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over July 4-8 from BP at a premium of 20 cents a barrel. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 110.62 -2.38 -2.11 113.00 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.28 -0.09 -24.32 0.37 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 111.84 -2.30 -2.02 114.14 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.50 0.00 0.00 1.50 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 112.69 -2.30 -2.00 114.99 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.35 0.00 0.00 2.35 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 113.74 -2.30 -1.98 116.04 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.40 0.00 0.00 3.40 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 110.94 -2.16 -1.91 113.10 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.00 0.08 -100.00 -0.08 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 97.33 -2.58 -2.58 99.91 Gasoil M1 110.46 -2.35 -2.08 112.81 Gasoil M1/M2 0.28 -0.14 -33.33 0.42 Gasoil M2 110.18 -2.21 -1.97 112.39 Regrade M1 0.45 0.10 28.57 0.35 Regrade M2 0.81 0.01 1.25 0.80 Jet M1 110.91 -2.25 -1.99 113.16 Jet M1/M2 -0.08 -0.05 166.67 -0.03 Jet M2 110.99 -2.20 -1.94 113.19 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.85 0.12 0.76 15.73 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.23 0.13 0.81 16.10 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.66 0.13 0.79 16.53 Jet Cracks M2 17.12 0.00 0.00 17.12 East-West M1 -17.57 0.00 0.00 -17.57 East-West M2 -15.66 0.41 -2.55 -16.07 LGO M1 840.50 -17.50 -2.04 858.00 LGO M1/M2 4.00 -0.63 -13.61 4.63 LGO M2 836.50 -16.88 -1.98 853.38 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.95 0.31 2.12 14.64 Crack LGO-Brent M2 15.13 0.31 2.09 14.82 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)