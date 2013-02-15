SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Cash premiums in the Middle East rose as supply tightened during the refinery maintenance season, which in turn supported Asian gasoil prices, industry sources said. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has sold a 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo for loading March 2-4 to ENOC at a premium of about $2.70 a barrel above Middle East quotes, they said. Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has sold 40,000 tonnes of the same fuel to an undisclosed buyer at a premium between $3 and $3.20 a barrel above Middle East quotes. Both cargoes are much higher than a Feb. 6-7 loading cargo sold by Bapco at a premium of about $2.50 a barrel, indicating that premiums in the Gulf are rising amid the supply tightness, the sources said. To add to the strength in the spot market, Egyptian General Petroleum Co (EGPC) is seeking a gasoil cargo for delivery in April, after earlier cancelling its requirement for the same month. Bapco is also likely to try to renegotiate premiums for its April-to-December gasoil term contracts to be higher than those it negotiated for the first quarter, a Gulf-based source said. The company negotiated its 2013 gasoil term contract with several buyers, while reserving the option to renegotiate term premiums after the first quarter. Bapco sold first-quarter term gasoil at a premium of $3 a barrel to Middle East quotes, which traders said at the time was unusually high. In India, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Corp (MRPL) has sold a jet fuel cargo for March 24-26 loading to BP at a discount of 80 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, much lower than a March 16-18 cargo also sold to BP at a premium of about 10 cents a barrel, traders said. "The last one was mid-month, and this is an end-month loading cargo, so you need to factor in a lot more backwardation," a Singapore based trader said, referring to a market structure in which prompt prices are higher than forward months prices. The potential arbitrage profit margins from sending cargoes from Asia to Europe have dropped from levels a few weeks ago, a second trader said. Indian refiner MRPL offered its second high-sulphur gasoil cargo for March loading in the spot market, one cargo less than in February, which could indicate that domestic demand in India is rising, an industry source said. Thailand's PTT is likely to have sold a 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo for Feb. 25-27 loading from Map Ta Phut at a discount of about 50 cents or higher, a Singapore-based trader said. But the deal could not immediately be verified. * TENDERS: EGPC is seeking 35,000 tonnes of 0.1 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery into Suez in April. The tender closes on March 11 and is valid until March 22. - MPRL has offered either 40,000 tonnes or 60,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for March 20-22 loading. The tender closes on Feb. 19 and is valid until Feb. 20. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil trade. - Shell bought 250,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for March 6 to 10 loading from SK Energy at a premium of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 132.70 0.00 0.00 132.70 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.30 -0.05 2.22 -2.25 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 134.10 0.00 0.00 134.10 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.90 -0.05 5.88 -0.85 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 135.15 0.05 0.04 135.10 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.15 0.00 0.00 0.15 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 136.95 0.00 0.00 136.95 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 1.90 -0.10 -5.00 2.00 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 136.45 -0.36 -0.26 136.81 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.95 -0.05 -5.00 1.00 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 117.70 -0.43 -0.36 118.13 Gasoil M1 134.89 0.00 0.00 134.89 Gasoil M1/M2 0.19 -0.01 -5.00 0.20 Gasoil M2 134.31 0.03 0.02 134.28 Regrade M1 0.40 -0.15 -27.27 0.55 Regrade M2 -0.09 -0.09 NA 0.00 Jet M1 135.29 -0.15 -0.11 135.44 Jet M1/M2 1.07 -0.13 -10.83 1.20 Jet M2 134.22 -0.06 -0.04 134.28 Gasoil 21.79 0.46 2.16 21.33 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 21.49 0.44 2.09 21.05 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 22.19 0.31 1.42 21.88 Jet Cracks M2 21.40 0.35 1.66 21.05 East-West M1 -7.32 0.75 -9.29 -8.07 East-West M2 -4.64 0.97 -17.29 -5.61 LGO M1 1012.25 -0.75 -0.07 1013.00 LGO M1/M2 7.00 0.00 0.00 7.00 LGO M2 1005.25 -0.75 -0.07 1006.00 Crack LGO-Brent M1 17.23 0.33 1.95 16.90 Crack LGO-Brent M2 17.02 0.28 1.67 16.74 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jane Baird)