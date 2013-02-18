SINGAPORE, Feb 18 Asian gasoil margins fell, even as supply is expected to be curtailed in the second quarter due to refinery maintenance, as persistently high outright prices capped demand from end-users, industry sources said on Monday. The March gasoil crack fell 42 cents to $21.37 a barrel above Dubai crude while the March jet fuel crack fell 56 cents to $21.63, Reuters data showed. Asian gasoil outright prices remained above $135 a barrel, the highest since April last year, which has deterred many end-users in Asia from buying spot cargoes in the international market, traders said. For instance, Indonesia's Pertamina has not issued a tender for February or March and is lifting one third less volumes with at least one term seller, an industry source said. "Pertamina is surprisingly lifting lower volumes than usual, and I think the high flat prices must be dampening demand," the source added. Vietnam's top importer Petrolimex has also largely stayed away from the spot market on low domestic demand, traders added. Malaysia is expected to import more gasoil and jet fuel cargoes for March as Petronas is expected to enter partial maintenance, they said. Sudanese Petroleum Corp has bought 520,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery over March to July from top oil trading house Vitol and Kuwait's Independent Petroleum Group (IPG), industry sources said on Monday. Sudan bought eight cargoes of 40,000 tonnes each from Vitol and five from IPG at premiums between $4.50 and $5.50 a barrel above Middle East quotes, on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis, one of the sources said. The premium range is up from the most recent gasoil deals done for shipment into Sudan. Sudanese Petroleum last bought two cargoes of 25,000 tonnes each from Trafigura at a premium of about $4.50 a barrel above Middle East quotes, also on a CFR basis, for delivery February to March. Yemen is expected to award its tender to buy up to 960,000 tonnes of gasoil for March to June delivery on Monday, an industry source said. Sudan's latest purchase and Yemen's tender will occur just when gasoil supply is expected to tighten in Asia and the Middle East due to a heavy refinery maintenance schedule in the second quarter, traders said. Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) provided some reprieve by offering a gasoil cargo for early March, though premiums will likely be higher than the $2.55 a barrel the company achieved for a late February cargo, a Singapore-based trader said. * TENDERS: Bahrain Petroleum has offered 40,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for March 7 to 10 loading. The tender closes on Feb. 19. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil trade. - Hin Leong sold 250,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil to Trafigura for March 6 to 10 loading at a premium of 20 cents a barrel above Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 132.45 -0.25 -0.19 132.70 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.30 0.00 0.00 -2.30 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 133.85 -0.25 -0.19 134.10 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.90 0.00 0.00 -0.90 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 134.97 -0.18 -0.13 135.15 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.23 0.08 53.33 0.15 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 136.91 -0.04 -0.03 136.95 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 2.16 0.26 13.68 1.90 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 136.01 -0.44 -0.32 136.45 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.95 0.00 0.00 0.95 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 117.89 0.19 0.16 117.70 Gasoil M1 134.69 -0.20 -0.15 134.89 Gasoil M1/M2 0.58 0.39 205.26 0.19 Gasoil M2 134.11 -0.20 -0.15 134.31 Regrade M1 0.26 -0.14 -35.00 0.40 Regrade M2 -0.25 -0.16 177.78 -0.09 Jet M1 134.95 -0.34 -0.25 135.29 Jet M1/M2 1.09 0.02 1.87 1.07 Jet M2 133.86 -0.36 -0.27 134.22 Gasoil 21.37 -0.42 -1.93 21.79 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 21.14 -0.35 -1.63 21.49 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 21.63 -0.56 -2.52 22.19 Jet Cracks M2 20.89 -0.51 -2.38 21.40 East-West M1 -8.31 -0.99 13.52 -7.32 East-West M2 -6.13 -1.49 32.11 -4.64 LGO M1 1011.75 -0.50 -0.05 1012.25 LGO M1/M2 6.50 -0.50 -7.14 7.00 LGO M2 1005.25 0.00 0.00 1005.25 Crack LGO-Brent M1 17.04 -0.19 -1.10 17.23 Crack LGO-Brent M2 16.83 -0.19 -1.12 17.02 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)