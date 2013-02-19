SINGAPORE, Feb 19 Asian gasoil margins hit around a 22-month high on Tuesday as a drop in Brent crude prices and firmer regional demand combined with maintenance at refineries. The March gasoil crack rose 49 cents to a $21.86 a barrel premium above Dubai crude, the highest since April 13, 2011 according to Reuters data. The jet fuel march crack also rose 58 cents a barrel to $22.21 above Dubai crude. Yemen's Aden Refinery Company (ARC) was heard to have bought gasoil for delivery over March to June at premiums in excess of $4.50 over Middle East quotes, but this could not be confirmed as most market participants were away attending International Petroleum Week events in London. ARC had issued a tender seeking up to 960,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery over March to June in the previous week. The refinery is seeking 16 cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes each of high-sulphur gasoil. Tasweeq was also heard to have sold some 40,000 tonnes of March loading jet fuel to an unknown buyer at a premium of $2.50 to its own price formula, but this similarly could not be confirmed. Demand for jet fuel has been strong since January as cold weather in Northeast Asia spurs demand for kerosene for heating. By the Asia close, the March and April regrade spreads, the differential between jet and gasoil prices, were at a premium of 35 cents and a discount of 20 cents, respectively. Gasoil's March/April and April/May inter-month premiums were marginally firmer at a backwardation of 61 cents and 78 cents a barrel, respectively. Jet fuel's March/April and April/May timespreads were valued at backwardations of $1.16 and 76 cents per barrel, respectively. Brent crude slipped toward $117 per barrel on Tuesday in a third session of declines. Among maintenance in Asia, Royal Dutch Shell planned to repair its Singapore port facility, reducing run rates at its Bukom refinery through end-March, while India's Reliance was this week to start month-long maintenance at its Jamnagar refinery complex. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No cash deals reported MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 131.89 -0.56 -0.42 132.45 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.30 0.00 0.00 -2.30 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 133.29 -0.56 -0.42 133.85 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.90 0.00 0.00 -0.90 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 134.42 -0.55 -0.41 134.97 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.23 0.00 0.00 0.23 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 136.35 -0.56 -0.41 136.91 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 2.16 0.00 0.00 2.16 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 135.53 -0.48 -0.35 136.01 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.95 0.00 0.00 0.95 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 117.28 -0.61 -0.52 117.89 Gasoil M1 134.15 -0.54 -0.40 134.69 Gasoil M1/M2 0.61 0.03 5.17 0.58 Gasoil M2 133.54 -0.57 -0.43 134.11 Regrade M1 0.35 0.09 34.62 0.26 Regrade M2 -0.20 0.05 -20.00 -0.25 Jet M1 134.50 -0.45 -0.33 134.95 Jet M1/M2 1.16 0.07 6.42 1.09 Jet M2 133.34 -0.52 -0.39 133.86 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai 21.86 0.49 2.29 21.37 Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai 21.41 0.27 1.28 21.14 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 22.21 0.58 2.68 21.63 Jet Cracks M2 21.21 0.32 1.53 20.89 East-West M1 -6.83 1.48 -17.81 -8.31 East-West M2 -5.88 0.25 -4.08 -6.13 LGO M1 1006.25 -5.50 -0.54 1011.75 LGO M1/M2 5.50 -1.00 -15.38 6.50 LGO M2 1000.75 -4.50 -0.45 1005.25 Crack LGO-Brent M1 17.05 0.01 0.06 17.04 Crack LGO-Brent M2 16.97 0.14 0.83 16.83 (Reporting by Bohan Loh; Editing by Jane Baird)