SINGAPORE, Feb 20 Cash differentials for Asia's 500 part-per-million (ppm) sulphur gasoil firmed to a one-and-a-half week high at a 30 cent premium to Singapore quotes by the Asia close on Wednesday, as a series of planned refinery maintenance is expected to keep supply tight into the second-quarter of the year. Among the maintenance in Asia were Royal Dutch Shell's planned repair to its Singapore port facility, reducing run rates at its Bukom refinery through end-March, while India's Reliance was this week to start month-long maintenance at its Jamnagar refinery complex. However, trade remained largely subdued during the day as market participants were away attending International Petroleum Week events in London. Kenya emerged seeking 194,000 tonnes of 500ppm gasoil for delivery over March through May. Kenyan importers last bought 237,073 tonnes of gasoil from Vivo Energy, Galana, KenolKobil, Gapco and Total in the country's last procurement tender in January. Kenya did not issue any buy tender for jet fuel in its latest procurement tender but the reasons were not immediately known. The country last bought 126,221 tonnes of jet fuel in January. Kenya's economy is highly dependent on gasoil for transport, power production and farming, while many homes use kerosene for lighting and cooking. By the Asia close, the March gasoil margin dropped 9 cents to a premium of $21.77 above Dubai crude. The April gasoil margin was similarly 9 cents weaker at a $21.32 a barrel premium to Dubai crude. Gasoil margins hit around a 22-month high on Tuesday after drops in Brent crude, firmer regional demand combined with maintenance at refineries. Reflecting the stronger demand, gasoil's March/April inter-month premium rose another 4 cents to hit its highest in three-and-a-half-months at 65 cents per barrel backwardation, according to Reuters data. The April/March timespread contract was also 4 cents higher at 82 cents per barrel backwardation by the Asia close. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No cash deals reported MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 131.92 0.03 0.02 131.89 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.30 0.00 0.00 -2.30 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 133.32 0.03 0.02 133.29 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.90 0.00 0.00 -0.90 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 134.52 0.10 0.07 134.42 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.30 0.07 30.43 0.23 <GO005-SIN-DIF > Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 136.38 0.03 0.02 136.35 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 2.16 0.00 0.00 2.16 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 135.32 -0.21 -0.15 135.53 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.95 0.00 0.00 0.95 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) GMT) Close Brent M1 117.41 0.13 0.11 117.28 Gasoil M1 134.20 0.05 0.04 134.15 Gasoil M1/M2 0.65 0.04 6.56 0.61 Gasoil M2 133.55 0.01 0.01 133.54 Regrade M1 0.13 -0.22 -62.86 0.35 Regrade M2 -0.34 -0.14 70.00 -0.20 Jet M1 134.33 -0.17 -0.13 134.50 Jet M1/M2 1.12 -0.04 -3.45 1.16 Jet M2 133.21 -0.13 -0.10 133.34 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai 21.77 -0.09 -0.41 21.86 Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai 21.32 -0.09 -0.42 21.41 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 21.90 -0.31 -1.40 22.21 Jet Cracks M2 20.98 -0.23 -1.08 21.21 East-West M1 -4.46 2.37 -34.70 -6.83 East-West M2 -5.05 0.83 -14.12 -5.88 LGO M1 1004.25 -2.00 -0.20 1006.25 LGO M1/M2 4.25 -1.25 -22.73 5.50 LGO M2 1000.00 -0.75 -0.07 1000.75 Crack LGO-Brent M1 16.82 -0.23 -1.35 17.05 Crack LGO-Brent M2 16.79 -0.18 -1.06 16.97 (Reporting by Bohan Loh; editing by James Jukwey)