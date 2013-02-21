SINGAPORE, Feb 21 Cash differentials for Asia's 500 part-per-million (ppm) sulphur gasoil and jet fuel held steady on Thursday amid expectations for tighter supply and firmer regional demand going into the second quarter of the year. Yemen's Aden Refinery Company (ARC) has bought high sulphur gasoil for delivery over March to June at higher premiums, according to trading sources close to the deal. The company has concluded its latest tender at a premium of $4.50 a tonne to Middle East quotes, at least two Singapore-based traders said. Details about the volumes it bought were not immediately available. This price is 50 cents, or 12.5 percent, higher than ARC's last purchase of three cargoes of up to 55,000 tonnes each of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for January delivery. ARC had issued a tender seeking up to 960,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery over March to June. The refinery was looking to buy 16 cargoes in 60,000-tonne lots. Vitol, Trafigura and IPG will be supplying the cargoes to ARC but volume details to be supplied by each company could not be immediately confirmed, trading sources said. Bahrain Petroleum (Bapco) has sold a 40,000-tonne jet fuel cargo for Apr. 27-30 loading at a $2.60 a tonne premium to Middle East quotes. Bapco last sold jet fuel for February loading at a $2.20-2.30 a tonne premium to Middle East quotes. Bapco was also heard to have cancelled its tender to sell 40,000 tonnes of 500ppm gasoil for Mar. 7-10 loading, citing low bids. However, this could not be immediately confirmed. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has sold a 60,000-tonne 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil cargo for Mar. 20-22 lifting from New Mangalore at a $2.50 a tonne premium to Middle East quotes. Singapore onshore diesel and jet fuel stocks rose 1.172 million barrels to a 2-week high of 10.645 million barrels for the week to Feb. 20 amid higher imports from Taiwan and Thailand, data from IE showed. High distillates' spot premiums may have temporarily dented buyers' interest. But a drawdown on the inventories was expected in the next few weeks due to stronger demand at a time when refineries in Asia will start their maintenance season starting from March. In derivatives, the March gasoil margin hovered near a 22-month high at a premium of $21.84 a barrel to Dubai crude while the April premium stood at $21.41. Gasoil's March/April timespread eased from a more-than-three-month high and was valued in a 62 cents a barrel backwardation by Asia close. The April/March contract was valued 1 cent lower at a 81 cents a barrel backwardation. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No cash deals reported MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 129.45 -2.47 -1.87 131.92 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.30 0.00 0.00 -2.30 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 130.85 -2.47 -1.85 133.32 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.90 0.00 0.00 -0.90 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 132.05 -2.47 -1.84 134.52 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.30 0.00 0.00 0.30 <GO005-SIN-DIF > Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 133.75 -2.63 -1.93 136.38 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 2.00 -0.16 -7.41 2.16 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 132.72 -2.60 -1.92 135.32 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.95 0.00 0.00 0.95 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) GMT) Close Brent M1 114.52 -2.89 -2.46 117.41 Gasoil M1 131.75 -2.45 -1.83 134.20 Gasoil M1/M2 0.62 -0.03 -4.62 0.65 Gasoil M2 131.13 -2.42 -1.81 133.55 Regrade M1 0.02 -0.11 -84.62 0.13 Regrade M2 -0.36 -0.02 5.88 -0.34 Jet M1 131.77 -2.56 -1.91 134.33 Jet M1/M2 1.00 -0.12 -10.71 1.12 Jet M2 130.77 -2.44 -1.83 133.21 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai 21.84 0.07 0.32 21.77 Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai 21.41 0.09 0.42 21.32 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 21.86 -0.04 -0.18 21.90 Jet Cracks M2 21.05 0.07 0.33 20.98 East-West M1 -4.96 -0.50 11.21 -4.46 East-West M2 -4.08 0.97 -19.21 -5.05 LGO M1 986.50 -17.75 -1.77 1004.25 LGO M1/M2 5.50 1.25 29.41 4.25 LGO M2 981.00 -19.00 -1.90 1000.00 Crack LGO-Brent M1 17.16 0.34 2.02 16.82 Crack LGO-Brent M2 17.14 0.35 2.08 16.79 (Reporting by Bohan Loh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)