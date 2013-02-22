SINGAPORE, Feb 22 Cash differentials for Asia's 500 part-per-million (ppm) sulphur gasoil slipped on Friday to a 25 cents a barrel premium to Singapore quotes but margins for the middle distillate continued to hover around a 22-month high on the back of strong physical fundamentals. Differentials for jet fuel were, however, steady for the fifth straight session at a premium of 95 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes amid thin trade as some market participants are yet to return from the International Petroleum week events in London that ended on Feb. 20. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited emerged to offer a 40,000-tonne jet fuel cargo from Apr. 1-3 loading from New Mangalore. The tender closes on Feb. 28 and is valid for the next day. MRPL last sold a March loading jet fuel to BP at an 80 cents discount to Singapore quotes, according to Reuters data. Physical fundamentals for middle distillates are expected to be supported into the second quarter of the year on firmer regional demand and tighter supply on a series of upcoming scheduled refinery maintenance. In derivatives, the March/April timespread contract hovered near a more-than-three-month high in a 66 cents per barrel backwardation while the April/May contract was valued in a 85 cents per barrel backwardation. By Asia close, the March gasoil margin dropped 4 cents to a $21.80 a barrel premium to Dubai crude. The April crack was similarly 4 cents lower at a $21.37 premium to Dubai crude. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two deal on gasoil, none on jet - Trafigura bought a 0.25 percent sulphur 150,000 barrels gasoil cargo from Shell for Mar. 9-13 loading at a 90 cents per barrel discount to Singapore quotes. - Trafigura bought a 500ppm sulphur 150,000 barrels gasoil cargo from PetroChina for Mar. 9-13 loading at a 25 cents per barrel premium to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 129.23 -0.22 -0.17 129.45 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.30 0.00 0.00 -2.30 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 130.63 -0.22 -0.17 130.85 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.90 0.00 0.00 -0.90 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 131.78 -0.27 -0.20 132.05 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.25 -0.05 -16.67 0.30 <GO005-SIN-DIF > Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 133.53 -0.22 -0.16 133.75 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 2.00 0.00 0.00 2.00 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 132.45 -0.27 -0.20 132.72 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.95 0.00 0.00 0.95 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) GMT) Close Brent M1 114.43 -0.09 0.00 114.52 Gasoil M1 131.55 -0.20 -0.15 131.75 Gasoil M1/M2 0.66 0.04 6.45 0.62 Gasoil M2 130.89 -0.24 -0.18 131.13 Regrade M1 -0.02 -0.04 -200.00 0.02 Regrade M2 -0.35 0.01 -2.78 -0.36 Jet M1 131.53 -0.24 -0.18 131.77 Jet M1/M2 0.99 -0.01 -1.00 1.00 Jet M2 130.54 -0.23 -0.18 130.77 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai 21.80 -0.04 -0.18 21.84 Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai 21.37 -0.04 -0.19 21.41 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 21.78 -0.08 -0.37 21.86 Jet Cracks M2 21.02 -0.03 -0.14 21.05 East-West M1 -2.70 2.26 -45.56 -4.96 East-West M2 -2.87 1.21 -29.66 -4.08 LGO M1 982.75 -3.75 -0.38 986.50 LGO M1/M2 4.75 -0.75 -13.64 5.50 LGO M2 978.00 -3.00 -0.31 981.00 Crack LGO-Brent M1 16.84 -0.32 -1.86 17.16 Crack LGO-Brent M2 16.86 -0.28 -1.63 17.14 (Reporting by Bohan Loh; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)