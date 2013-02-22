SINGAPORE, Feb 22 Cash differentials for Asia's 500 part-per-million (ppm)
sulphur gasoil slipped on Friday to a 25 cents a barrel premium to Singapore quotes but margins
for the middle distillate continued to hover around a 22-month high on the back of strong
physical fundamentals.
Differentials for jet fuel were, however, steady for the fifth straight session at a premium
of 95 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes amid thin trade as some market participants are yet to
return from the International Petroleum week events in London that ended on Feb. 20.
India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited emerged to offer a 40,000-tonne jet
fuel cargo from Apr. 1-3 loading from New Mangalore. The tender closes on Feb. 28 and is valid
for the next day.
MRPL last sold a March loading jet fuel to BP at an 80 cents discount to Singapore quotes,
according to Reuters data.
Physical fundamentals for middle distillates are expected to be supported into the second
quarter of the year on firmer regional demand and tighter supply on a series of upcoming
scheduled refinery maintenance.
In derivatives, the March/April timespread contract hovered near a more-than-three-month
high in a 66 cents per barrel backwardation while the April/May contract was valued in a 85
cents per barrel backwardation.
By Asia close, the March gasoil margin dropped 4 cents to a $21.80 a barrel premium to Dubai
crude. The April crack was similarly 4 cents lower at a $21.37 premium to Dubai crude.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two deal on gasoil, none on jet
- Trafigura bought a 0.25 percent sulphur 150,000 barrels gasoil cargo from Shell for Mar.
9-13 loading at a 90 cents per barrel discount to Singapore quotes.
- Trafigura bought a 500ppm sulphur 150,000 barrels gasoil cargo from PetroChina for Mar.
9-13 loading at a 25 cents per barrel premium to Singapore quotes.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 129.23 -0.22 -0.17 129.45 GO-SIN
GO 0.5 Diff -2.30 0.00 0.00 -2.30 GO-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 130.63 -0.22 -0.17 130.85 GO25-SIN
GO 0.25 Diff -0.90 0.00 0.00 -0.90 GO25-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 131.78 -0.27 -0.20 132.05 GO005-SIN
GO 0.05 Diff 0.25 -0.05 -16.67 0.30 <GO005-SIN-DIF
>
Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 133.53 -0.22 -0.16 133.75 GO10-SIN
GO 0.001 Diff 2.00 0.00 0.00 2.00 GO10-SIN-DIF
Spot Jet/Kero 132.45 -0.27 -0.20 132.72 JET-SIN
Jet/Kero Diff 0.95 0.00 0.00 0.95 JET-SIN-DIF
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)
GMT) Close
Brent M1 114.43 -0.09 0.00 114.52
Gasoil M1 131.55 -0.20 -0.15 131.75
Gasoil M1/M2 0.66 0.04 6.45 0.62
Gasoil M2 130.89 -0.24 -0.18 131.13
Regrade M1 -0.02 -0.04 -200.00 0.02
Regrade M2 -0.35 0.01 -2.78 -0.36
Jet M1 131.53 -0.24 -0.18 131.77
Jet M1/M2 0.99 -0.01 -1.00 1.00
Jet M2 130.54 -0.23 -0.18 130.77
Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai 21.80 -0.04 -0.18 21.84
Cracks M1
Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai 21.37 -0.04 -0.19 21.41
Cracks M2
Jet Cracks M1 21.78 -0.08 -0.37 21.86
Jet Cracks M2 21.02 -0.03 -0.14 21.05
East-West M1 -2.70 2.26 -45.56 -4.96
East-West M2 -2.87 1.21 -29.66 -4.08
LGO M1 982.75 -3.75 -0.38 986.50
LGO M1/M2 4.75 -0.75 -13.64 5.50
LGO M2 978.00 -3.00 -0.31 981.00
Crack LGO-Brent M1 16.84 -0.32 -1.86 17.16
Crack LGO-Brent M2 16.86 -0.28 -1.63 17.14
(Reporting by Bohan Loh; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)