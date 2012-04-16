- Neal Kimberley is an FX market analyst for Reuters. The
opinions expressed are his own -
By Neal Kimberley
LONDON, April 16 The dollar's month-long slide
against the yen may grind to a halt below 80.50 as a combination
of Japanese energy demand rising U.S. rents and technical
factors begin to underpin the greenback.
Of course, many will link the recent slide in dollar/yen to
the decline in two-year U.S. bond yields, to 0.275
percent on Monday, that gathered pace after April 6's
disappointing U.S. non-farm payroll data.
But while the slide in the returns on offer in two-year U.S.
paper may have deterred yield-hungry Japanese investors, those
yields may now steady or even push back higher.
A factor to watch may be a sharp rise in U.S. apartment
rents - due in part to a scarcity of new mortgages - that could
bolster inflationary impulses and therefore bond yields.
As the U.S. Federal Reserve notes that "the single largest
item in most household budgets is payment for shelter", it gives
Owners' Equivalent Rent (OER) a high weighting in consumer price
index (CPI) calculations.
here
It is therefore notable that on April 3, U.S. real estate
research firm Reis Inc said the U.S. apartment vacancy rate in
the first quarter fell to its lowest level in more than a
decade, and rents posted their biggest jump in four years.
On Wednesday, the Fed's Beige Book said "apartment rental
markets in both New York City and northern New Jersey continue
to firm, with inventories tight and rents rising steadily."
here
Higher rents should mean a higher OER, possible upward
pressure on U.S. CPI, helping to steady or even lift U.S yields,
thereby making the paper more attractive to Japanese investors
and so helping to underpin dollar/yen.
ENERGY LEVELS
There may also be renewed Japanese energy company demand for
dollars as Japan prepares to cope with a sticky summer without
nuclear power.
Even before Trade Minister Yukio Edano said on Sunday that
Japan's nuclear plant utilisation was likely to drop to zero
temporarily from May 6, Japan's consumption of fuel oil and
direct-burn crude had already more than doubled.
Consumption totalled 23.4 million kilolitres (147.1 million
barrels) in 2011/12 compared to 11.1 million kl a year previous.
At the same time, Japan's 10 utilities consumed just under a
third more natural gas in March than a year earlier to generate
electricity.
All of these imported hydrocarbons have to be paid for in
dollars and help support the dollar/yen exchange rate.
Such is the demand that Asian liquefied natural gas spot
prices for May are around $16 per million British thermal units
(mmBTU) LNG-AS on Monday.
The contrast with U.S. gas prices is dramatic.
U.S. gas futures prices continue to hover near a 10-year low
at just under $2 per mmBtu, with warm weather and high
inventories pressuring prices.
Japanese manufacturers are therefore paying some eight times
the price of their U.S. competitors for gas.
That clearly gives U.S. manufacturers a big competitive
advantage and may lead investors to see renewed value in the
dollar against the yen.
Helping to illustrate the point, Thursday's U.S. trade data
showed total U.S. exports to the rest of the world hit a record
$181.2 billion in February.
Charts also indicate the dollar may be poised to strengthen
against the yen. Dollar/yen is hovering on the base of its
widely monitored daily ichimoku cloud (currently 80.49 based on
ThomsonReuters chart data) and its weekly ichimoku cloud roof
(at present, 80.55)
A technical bounce to at least the 100-week moving average
of 81.44 or even the 21-day moving average at 82.20 might be
possible.
