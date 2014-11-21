(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
By Patrick Graham
LONDON Nov 21 Investment chiefs at the world's
biggest asset managers this week unanimously forecast a stronger
dollar in 2015, but they were far more cautious than many big
banks on how far it would rise against the euro.
Six months into a long-awaited rally for the dollar, Goldman
Sachs and Deutsche Bank are among those predicting that this is
just the start of a years-long shift in the global status quo
that will see the U.S. currency return to parity with the euro.
But like all consensus bets, the danger is that it could
come unstuck if dollar appreciation works against the very
reason for its strength - an expected rise in U.S. interest
rates next year.
A stronger dollar cuts the cost of imported goods and hence
cools inflation, meaning the Federal Reserve may not have to do
so by raising the cost of money, or at least not as fast. But
appreciation also increases the risk that by hiking rates, the
Fed drives the dollar past a pain threshold for U.S. exporters.
Aaron Cowen, chief investment officer at U.S.-based Suvretta
Capital, said the Fed's hand would be stayed by concern that the
dollar would overshoot.
"We think rates stay low, and as a result we think
(U.S.)equities are still attractive on a risk-adjusted basis,"
he told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook summit in New
York.
Others were less sure. Saker Nusseibeh, chief executive of
UK-based fund manager Hermes, said the concerns about the price
of imported oil and food or the competitiveness of U.S.
manufacturers that dominated debate about a strong dollar in the
late 1990s were no longer applicable.
"The U.S. is self-sufficient in food, water, energy and
cheap labour - and they've managed to corner the market in
technological innovation," he said. "Therefore, they can afford
to allow the dollar to go up."
DRAGHI PUT
The other half of the logic behind the dollar's rise is the
growing divergence in economic fortunes and monetary policy
between Europe and the United States.
Even if the European Central Bank does not embark on
full-scale government bond buying like the programme completed
by the Fed last month, President Mario Draghi has promised to
increase the size of the ECB's balance sheet one way or another.
"The two or three major central banks in the world are
moving in the opposite direction. It's very interesting to see
both the BOJ and the ECB pushing so hard to get more liquidity
into the system," said Andrew Wilson, chief executive for EMEA
at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
"To some extent the clearest transmission mechanism of this
liquidity policy is the weakness of the euro's exchange rate. We
could see the euro trading weaker from here - below $1.20 is
perfectly possible in the next 12 months."
That figure was echoed by several others at the summit, but
it leaves relatively little room to manouevre from rates of just
over $1.24 on Friday. That would back the predictions of
some that, rather than a story of simple dollar appreciation,
next year will be about making money out of greater currency
volatility.
"FX will prove the place to play," said Pascal Blanque,
chief investment officer at Amundi Asset Management in Paris,
which manages $1.2 trillion in assets. "When there is pressure
in a house, you cannot keep all the windows closed - pressure
needs to be released. It is an area of opportunities but also
traps."
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York and Sam
Wilkin in London; Editing by Hugh Lawson)