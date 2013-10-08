(Fixes dateline)
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON Oct 8 Demand for dollar cash outside the
United States surged on Tuesday, with market participants paying
sharply higher premiums to get their hands on dollars to tide
them over a mid-October deadline to raise the U.S. borrowing
limit.
Banks and investors around the world always have a need for
dollar liquidity, but do not have direct access to the lending
windows run by the Federal Reserve which guarantee U.S. banks
easy access to cash.
As a result, they typically pay a premium to raise dollars
via the foreign exchange forward markets. As worries over a
potential liquidity crunch in the coming weeks have risen, so
have those market rates.
The benchmark three-month euro/dollar basis swap rate fell
to a three-week low on Tuesday, with equivalent dollar/yen rate
at its lowest this year.
That means the premium euro zone banks and investors are
paying to access dollars in the foreign exchange forward market
was the highest for three weeks, and the equivalent premium for
dollars over yen the highest this year.
The premium for two-week dollar funds over euros rose to its
highest since March, and the premium over sterling to its
highest this year, as market participants looked nervously
towards the October 17 deadline.
The rise in these premia doesn't reflect strains in European
or Japanese banks themselves as much as a growing need for
dollar liquidity over a potential "funding hump" on the horizon.
"We're seeing a reasonably sharp move this morning - nothing
to get too scared about, but we are definitely starting to see
some strains now," said Chris Clark, rates strategist at
broker-dealer ICAP in London.
"This isn't reflecting a change in risk outlook, or a major
fundamental risk to the economy or financial system, but a
liquidity crunch based around one particular day."
Unless Congress reaches agreement to raise the debt ceiling,
the United States will hit its borrowing limit of $16.7 trillion
on or around October 17.
The government will probably have cash to pay its bills for
another two weeks, but could then take the unprecedented step of
defaulting on some obligations around the turn of the month.
Investors are increasingly preparing for that
possibility.
The difference between lending euros for dollars in the FX
forward market - the two-week euro/dollar basis swap rate - fell
to -21 basis points, the highest premium demanded for dollars
over euros since March.
The two-week sterling/dollar basis swap rate fell to -18
basis points, the lowest this year, according to ICAP data.
The three-month euro/dollar rate fell to -8 basis points,
the lowest in three weeks.
Data from Japanese broker Meitan Tradition showed the
three-month dollar/yen basis rate at -18.125 basis points, the
lowest since December.
Non-U.S. banks and their clients usually fund their dollar
assets via short-term money markets. But ahead of a quarter- or
year-end, or in times of increasing market tension, natural
lenders of dollars like U.S. banks and money market funds
constrict their lending.
This forces the interbank and repo market to turn to other
sources of funding, such as the FX forward market.
